"... after the recent executive order aimed to block people on the basis of nationality and religion, a line was crossed. At a time when core democratic ideals feel under attack, we feel a duty to spark more civic participation."
I had not thought of Meetup as a political company, but this reads as a very strong statement. It's successful advertising, because I've been thinking about them for several minutes straight. Will this impress everyone, or will they be sending an apology note tomorrow?
"Find ways to ensure that Democrats are voted out of Congress
Historically, Democratic politicians have been against the Second Amendment and other vital rights. Mayors in NYC and other large cities, in addition, are supporting what goes on in Congress when these restrictive practices are enacted. We should do what we can to assist the new president in combating individuals who spend their time working against the Constitution."
So... this is going about as well as I expected a political meetup group with no leadership to go.