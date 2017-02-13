Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
WhatsAPP backing up on Google Drive unencrypted?
2 points by dguillot on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
I just clicked on What's App on my Android phone to send a message and then it asked me to backup my Chats (messages) and Media on Google Drive.

You have a choice (lucky enough there's NEVER in the selection). Why would I do that?! Am I the only one noticing this?! Like WTF!!

https://www.whatsapp.com/faq/en/android/28000019 Important: Media and messages you back up are not protected by WhatsApp end-to-end encryption while in Google Drive.

EDIT To ensure you are not backing up to your Google Drive:

+ Click on the three dots top right corner + Click on Settings + Click on Chats backup

There should be a Google Drive settings




What's the point of encryption Google has everything anyway :/




