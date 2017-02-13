|
|WhatsAPP backing up on Google Drive unencrypted?
|
2 points by dguillot on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
|I just clicked on What's App on my Android phone to send a message and then it asked me to backup my Chats (messages) and Media on Google Drive.
You have a choice (lucky enough there's NEVER in the selection). Why would I do that?! Am I the only one noticing this?! Like WTF!!
https://www.whatsapp.com/faq/en/android/28000019
Important: Media and messages you back up are not protected by WhatsApp end-to-end encryption while in Google Drive.
EDIT
To ensure you are not backing up to your Google Drive:
+ Click on the three dots top right corner
+ Click on Settings
+ Click on Chats backup
There should be a Google Drive settings
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| Legal
| Apply to YC
| Contact