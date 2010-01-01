So to say that these policies are exceptionalism is bending the truth, when in fact it is a faulty, leaky, middle ground between old world information transmission systems; private (phones), semi public (snail mail, think spam, political pamphlets), and public (mainstream media).
We live in an imperfect world and this is yet another example. The pendulum will nevertheless swing the other way for a while.
One of the points from the article is that many of these players (e.g. facebook, uber, etc) are not simple broadcast services, but select content from an available pool for users. It seems like 2010 Facebook, with its simple feed algorithm, can much more credibly claim to be an impartial carrier of content a'la the postal service.
I wonder if the influence of a platform on content selection will become legally important for regulation.
Facebook has no one to blame but themselves for going into the role of "internet police" and giving up their safe harbour provision. You can't have it both ways, you can't be an open platform under the protections of safe harbour and a curated feed with censorship.
There's little or no proof I've seen that shows any significant number of people actually believe the stuff on small sketchy sites in question originally - and then the term definition got expanded to seemingly include any slightly misinformed MSM article.
The abuse of the term is infuriating because the "fake news" websites are so clear cut, there shouldn't even be a debate. Some websites just make up facts to write a story, as their main source of stories. And there's no way CNN, Breitbart, MSNBC, any of them fit the claim.
The proof is that the sites get large numbers of repeat visitors and their articles get shared unironically on social media.
I mean creators of these sites make tens of thousands of dollars a month. That may be small potatoes in the grand scheme of things, but put all of them together and they make up a sizable portion of total Internet media readership.
The term was made up to describe completely and deliberately made-up news stories created for lulz or clicks, but immediately expanded to also include news that isn't deliberately falsified but might just be biased, distorted, true yet deceptively phrased, or non-deliberately inaccurate -- and from there used as a general catch-all term for criticising any news source you don't like, whether that's Breitbart or CNN.
There is very little objective news left, and very few unbiased umpires remaining to judge it. I don't think any of us should trust facebook, of all places, to set itself up as the arbiter of what is "fake" and should be censored, as the company's own political views are well known and I don't believe they are likely to be capable of applying consistent standards to both sides.
Wow. CNN is now regarded as being on the end of a political spectrum. What a world we live in. I mean, attempting to be impartial is now a political act. That's crazy.
There's an argument to be made that CNN smells blood since January 21st and is looking to be the ones that make the kill. The fact that news orgs have to choose coverage priorities is, in itself, political.
Even if the coverage itself is impartial, would 24/7 coverage of Trump be non-political?
Phone companies and postal services don't directly profit from the contents of conversations, letters, and packages. Google, Facebook, and so on, directly profit from the content, not from providing the service.
Print shops typically have a waiver that you own what you're paying them to print and that you're not publishing illegal content. Then they take that content, print it, and send it to you to mail out or otherwise distribute. In extreme cases they can see up front that you're lying, and will refuse the job. However, FedEx Kinkos in most cases is not liable for the speech you pay them to replicate.
There will always be a dark underbelly because the net was created by, and is used by us humans. You'll never be able to protect everyone. Just like every other protection issue; regulation, light or heavy, comes in waves. Humans, collectively, are notoriously bad at risk management, exigent threats always seem worse and distant ones in the future are always discounted.
Uh, outside of the postal service, they absolutely do.
Do you believe your phone company is not selling data about who you call?
They also track websites, etc, you visit when you use their mobile data networks.
Bloomberg is one that profits from the content.
In both cases, the networks benefit from the fact that data/information/voice/messages are flowing over them.. almost some sort of effect. ;)
I don't think the content is the important part in either case but the fact that the platform is the place to distribute it.
If you're reading this and you're in one of these categories, you can do something rather than just deplore the change. For example, get your company to write or sign on to amicus briefs in §230 cases explaining why not being liable for user activity is important to you.
Also, all different kinds of organizations can endorse or advocate for
https://www.manilaprinciples.org/
Is your concern focused on the idea that the law shouldn't incentivize sites to interfere editorially with users' expression, or some other aspect?
This still seems to be point-of-view neutrality on the government's part: an anti-fooist site that removes fooist comments gets the same immunity as a fooist site that removes anti-fooist comments (or a neutral site that removes neither). Is your view that it's wrong for the government to, in a sense, help the fooist site in the first place even though it's equally willing to help the anti-fooist site in the same way? Does that mean that there shouldn't ever be a subsidy for "newspapers" (open to any newspaper regardless of its editorial line or policies), but only for "neutral newspapers" (that don't editorialize)?
1) Yeah that works great until someone uploads content about children being sexually abused and you can't take it down because taking it down is a non-neutral action (censorship).
2) Same, but non-consensual pornography of someone's ex.
3) Same, but advocating a clear and immediate desire to commit violence.
4) Same, but "fighting words" (a well known exemption when said to someone's face to free speech protections).
5) Same, but obscenity.
There are some very, very massive flaws of that nature with your position and I'd continue but I think you are getting the idea. Such things don't only impact the speaker and therefore create a situation where the provider should (in theory) censor them.
Similarly, such things have been ruled to be outside of the bounds of "free speech" in the US by the judicial system.
> Indemnification from liability for a specific point-of-view is, I feel, an abridgment of free speech and I believe it is unconstitutional.
That would be the case if the government was deciding who could be indemnified based on content, but that isn't what's going on.
Consider what you would be doing to search engines. Their entire purpose is to sort content by relevance. There is no opinion-free way to do that, otherwise every search engine would have exactly the same results. You want to impose liability on Google and Bing because they index the whole internet and the internet has bad stuff on it?
That isn't the same thing as a sealed point-to-point non-public delivery of a message and to imply it is equal and equivalent is disingenuous.
1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_carrier
Religious organisations aren't tax-exempt because they're non-political, they're tax-exempt because they operate as not-for-profit charities.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnson_Amendment
I feel the emerging need now is for lean protocols and tools that allow us to effectively filter unwanted content and to view and manipulate metadata structures, both inherent and emergent. If you're looking for inspiration in places other than the commercial sphere, much interesting work on digital ontologies has been emerging from the EU in recent years.
It seems like this might be the "correct" point; at least when considering "who" is responsible for content - that the degree to which you (the service provider) picks and chooses content is the degree to which you are responsible for the effects of showing that content.
In an ideal implementation, such a link also correlates with organizational size: FB of today can both afford to be liable for the content shown, and can afford the work to be responsible about it. FB when it started could not.
A better example might be Tinder - When it started, would it be reasonable for Tinder to police its users for asshole behavior? Now that Tinder is established, it is reasonable for them to not?
(Take it easy with that down arrow button :) but yet others see their rapid rise as sponsored fronts for Intelligence.
[p.s. & I would be delighted to be presented with thoughtful replies that show /why/ the above view can not possibly be true.]
If the handful of uber social network platforms are in fact run by intelligence, then /minimally/ articles such as OP are whitewashing these platforms. More fundamentally, they are just herding us to accept corporate "champions" that may in fact be under the control of unaccountable arms of the same corporate-statist regime.
I've been waiting for two decades for the monsters in DC (and their many accomplices) to legislatively make it impossible to wake up in the morning with a normal business idea (not talking Napster here) and decide to just build it without having to go through an endless parade of legal/political/regulatory/licensing concerns. It doesn't appear to be far away now, the government monster is always hungry, always expansive, always looking to dig its claws into any bastions of free movement.
My suggestion to younger entrepreneurs out there: get it while you can. This glorious period of having so much freedom to create/build - no permission required - will probably seem like a distant fantasy in another decade. There is no scenario in which they aren't going to add more and more friction to the process, putting themselves in-between you and building things online as just another layer of control.
No, it never did, Uber just made that up. The whole basis of this article is plain false, no other words for it.
(Dito Amazon, who have brazenly been selling and even shipping electronic waste that passes no basic safety standards. No uttering of "marketplace seller" changes the legal reality.)
You can draw them all in as part of a more general narrative of technology companies trying to avoid regulations and liabilities faced by their legacy competition, but the article really doesn't do enough to draw any distinction or justify the mention of these companies.
> Although limiting liability online was intended to protect sites hosting digital content, it carried over to service platforms
Re paywalls, HN's rule is that they're ok as long as there's a standard workaround. This is in the FAQ: https://news.ycombinator.com/newsfaq.html.
See also https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=10178989.
Please note, however, that if you clear your cookies several times in a row, they end up identifying your machine in some other way (I think IP based? But that wouldn't work for very busy IPs, e.g. busy workplace with many employees, so maybe it's IP and amount of traffic over time?).
Disclaimer: I am a paying subscriber since 2010 and have tried the above just out of curiosity.
Edit: I suppose the simple answer is "3 articles", but that just seems like a rather low limit to me, hence my question. I'm wondering if maybe their detection is simply bad (e.g. maybe my browser reloaded an article and it counts that as an additional read?)
You could also try the Facebook linkout method:
http://facebook.com/l.php?u=<URL> (or just otherwise spoof your referrer to facebook.com)
Yet to find a paywall willing to deny social media traffic. They'll die without it and they know it.
You sure as hell should be liable when your buggy crappy software costs people money.
I've felt that an argument could be made that safe harbor provisions should only apply when the service provider can provide an actual identity associated with an account and that that person is within US legal jurisdiction.
1) How would they be able to verify that identity for a reasonable cost without being opened up to a DDoS vulnerability against their finances?
2) What happens when every country does it based on local jurisdiction and the internet gets balkanized?
#2 has already happened.
I'm not aware of any other business that is legally required to record every customer and link them to RL identities. You can still buy things with cash.
So yeah, that is a terrible and blatantly false analogy.
You are basically saying "Everyone has to be a subscription service with verifiable identities."
Why are you on a site you believe morally shouldn't exist?
> #2 has already happened.
Not in the Western world.
Go buy a gun sometime. Or non-prescription cold medications that contain pseudoephedrine. Or prescription medications. Or auto insurance.
However, my response was not about identities specifically, but about whether society should really care if the things that it requires organizations to do as a prerequisite of doing business are inexpensive. Sometimes we make the judgment that it really is worthwhile to require a pharma lab to spend half a billion dollars before we let them sell their new pill to the public.
>Not in the Western world.
Do you not consider Europe as part of the Western world?
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2015/sep/21/french-go...
That isn't an example of what we are talking about and you should know that. If they can't enforce things as they do now, they'd need to block domains/firewall a la China.
> Go buy a gun sometime. Or non-prescription cold medications that contain pseudoephedrine. Or prescription medications. Or auto insurance.
You really are missing the point. You are talking about one off transactions of a substantial dollar value and not short-term online accounts with values measured in pennies.
> However, my response was not about identities specifically, but about whether society should really care if the things that it requires organizations to do as a prerequisite of doing business are inexpensive. Sometimes we make the judgment that it really is worthwhile to require a pharma lab to spend half a billion dollars before we let them sell their new pill to the public.
Alright, then stop posting on HN since you believe it should be legal to effectively shut it down. I mean, that is realistically the end result of what you are arguing for where the value-per-user is measured in pennies and you want them to verify people's identities per your original comment. Moving the goal posts now is pointless.
> I've felt that an argument could be made that safe harbor provisions should only apply when the service provider can provide an actual identity associated with an account and that that person is within US legal jurisdiction.
If you feel it is a legitimate regulation, you should voluntarily leave to show your commitment to it.
It is exactly what is being talked about. Countries impose their laws on companies operating in their jurisdictions. Sometimes even on organizations that are outside of their jurisdiction as well. E.g. the pirate bay. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Countries_blocking_access_to_T...
The internet is already a mix of legal jurisdictions and you can face legal consequences for your word press blog in some random country.
>You really are missing the point. You are talking about one off transactions of a substantial dollar value and not short-term online accounts with values measured in pennies.
Cold medicine costs seven or eight bucks, but you still have to present ID to buy it. Regardless, your complaint reinforces the fact that there are business models that are only profitable because they can externalize the damages they cause or divert profits away from those who deserve the profits of a particular work to themselves as a service provider.
It seems to me the end effect of holding hosts' liable for users' speech would be that only the rich are allowed to communicate anything on the Internet.
It ensures that those who are hurt by illegal actions don't have to travel to Swaziland to receive justice.
>and do you really see that benefit being worth making most Internet forums — including this one — almost impossible to run legally?
I do see a benefit to people whose rights are being violated.
