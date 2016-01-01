Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
All the stupid hacks from stupidhackathon.se this weekend (docs.google.com)
99 points by fjallstrom 4 hours ago





Students at UWaterloo have been running a hackathon like this every term for a couple years now. It's always super fun.

Links: http://terriblehack.website http://www.davepagurek.com/blog/terriblehack/ https://terriblehack.devpost.com

The Panic Room one is kind of a neat novelty VR app... you are put in a room with the room's rotation controlled by a person holding a physical box the size of the room.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1NYDN7sd0k

Is this anywhere downloadable? Looks really impressive.

It would be really cool if this could be controlled with two apps. One on a smartphone in the box, one as a cardboard monitor. Or is it already like that?

Not that I could see but I didn't look very hard.

Oh man, there need to be more stupid hackathons. Does anyone know the process to organize one? I'd be happy to help get one going here in the Netherlands.

I think you email them and are not a jerk and have a stupid website and then you have one.

smart organizers, stupid hackathons.

I would assume it's similar to organizing a hackathon, might be harder to get sponsors though.

Image Size Slayer is pretty awesome.

I'm trying to use it and it's stuck thinking about my image. I wonder if it's suffering the HN hug of death, or if I just selected a very difficult cat photo.

Did you do the catcha? It might think you're a cat and that's your selfie.

Yeah... that made me laugh. Clever / stupid!

See also http://www.stupidhackathon.com/ !

> Activity tracker and diagnostics platform based on data collected from your butt.

We have reached peak IoT.

I think this may be trough IoT. Or, if you're going with the IoT-inspired Twitter feed about the phenomenon, Peak Internet of Shite :-)

Dear the creator of "Everything is Calm":

Please consider rebranding to "Gaslight"

Damn, downvoted... sucks but guess i have to cater to explaining my own joke :-( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gaslighting

Så morsomt! Thanks for posting - this was a wonderful bit of distraction.

I love Everything is Calm - probably because I'm a bad person. :-D

Stupid Shell has a bright future

Fun and silly projects. I think telnet.texttv.nu aside from also being neat might actually be useful.

Im pretty impressed about the stupid Shell X)

