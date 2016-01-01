Links:
http://terriblehack.website
http://www.davepagurek.com/blog/terriblehack/
https://terriblehack.devpost.com
reply
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1NYDN7sd0k
It would be really cool if this could be controlled with two apps. One on a smartphone in the box, one as a cardboard monitor. Or is it already like that?
smart organizers, stupid hackathons.
We have reached peak IoT.
Please consider rebranding to "Gaslight"
I love Everything is Calm - probably because I'm a bad person. :-D
Links: http://terriblehack.website http://www.davepagurek.com/blog/terriblehack/ https://terriblehack.devpost.com
reply