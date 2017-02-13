Ask HN: Anyone else find Intercom pings/msgs jarring?

Sites that use the Intercom application for live chat, engaging, or whatever and don't blatantly show some icon. Are as bad as walking into a store and being snuck-up on by a employee. Then asked if you've found everything okay three times or more.

Example: I went to this SaaS application's site and clicked around then out of left field. Bewp-Beep (intercom noise), I jump when I haven't heard it in awhile. Then spammed three messages in a row by automated support/engagement tactics.

"Any questions let us know?" "This John the founder, let me know if you have any questions?" Click on Pricing. "Hey let us know if you have questions about pricing?"

Or... that side slide out chat interface, like why?

Note: Usually I have intercom blocked but unblocked for something and forgot.