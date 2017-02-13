Show HN: NotePlan for iOS Beta – Daily Planning with Markdown, Calendar and Notes

Hey, Im the creator of NotePlan. The macOS version is done and out in the wild. The iOS version is on TestFlight and will launch in a few weeks.

NotePlan is a simplistic text and markdown-based app for managing daily tasks using Todos, Notes and a Calendar. Now also on iPhone and iPad. It syncs with the Apple Calendar and soon Reminders.

All data is saved in human-readable text files in your iCloud Drive. The user interfaces is super simple and distraction free - perfect for plain planning.

It's made for - managing daily tasks, - planning ahead using the calendar and - making notes all along.

Especially useful, if you struggle with paper notes and physical planners as a professional. I made it initially for myself and digitized the way I planned with my moleskin calendar.

Visit http://noteplan.co and get on the TestFlight list (see beta badge top right). Let me know if you got feedback or any questions!