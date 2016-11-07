That's the money quote.
He loads 4KB in 75ms, which is about 53KB/s. I load 47.82KB in 210ms, which is 227KB/s. Technically, I'm loading 4 times faster.
I have a basic-ish theme, and I use Drupal's AdvAgg module to aggregate and minify JS and CSS, as well as a few other tricks to get page loads smaller. Finally, I use Nginx's dead-simple proxy cache to make most page loads take < 600 ms (and faster, if you're near NYC, where my DO Droplet is located).
See, for example: https://www.jeffgeerling.com/blog/2017/tips-managing-drupal-... (~600 ms from STL, MO, USA).
Obviously, the more images and other elements (e.g. social embeds, analytics and other junk), the more time spent downloading the page.
But, IMO, there's no excuse for your personal blog to take more than 1s to render and fully deliver a page, with an exception if you embed videos/audio (e.g. podcasters).
The average website on teh internets, in my opinion/experience, is bloated to hell. And i'm not talking about functionality here.
It's turning out to be quite a fun challenge, reminiscent of early web days when I'd muck about trying to shave 2k off a JPEG.
Hopefully notions such as "critical" CSS and inlining to reduce requests might encourage the re-emergence of lean yet visually pleasant websites.
The popular CMSes that are mentioned here (WP, Drupal), are not designed. They where mostly hacked together and became immensely popular before any thorough software design took place. They come from a time where software design was not much applied to "web scripts".
> [...] to be behind a caching layer like Varnish.
Varnish 1.0 is from 2006. WordPress is from 2003 and Drupal from 2000. These popular CMSes where certainly not made with proxy-caching in mind.
You can properly architect and write "your own" CMS in a compiled language (like Go, Rust, C++, OCaml or Haskell) and have <10ms response times (including the db queries). It will just lack the features, plugins/modules, and market pull that WP/Drupal have.
Is it really premature? You already had a blog that worked, saw a need (or challenged yourself?), and acted. Sure, this might have been a bit overboard, but I think that it was the right time for this optimization (not premature).
> Optimizing a thing like this is likely a bad investment in time but it is hard to stop doing a thing like this if you’re enjoying it and I really liked the feeling of seeing the numbers improve and the wait time go down.
You did a good job. And I like seeing those numbers go down, too!
It's the only page you can read on a GPRS connection (http) and you can literally see every packet as it's transmitted, because the page is rendered bit by bit.
and you can literally see every packet as it's
transmitted, because the page is rendered bit by bit.
It's pure, unstyled HTML -- you could read the site by piping curl into less -- and it should easily render incrementally; I'm just not sure how well it works when you use gzip and TLS (and I couldn't not use TLS when I just tried).
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Incremental_rendering
[1] https://blog.nightly.mozilla.org/2016/11/07/simulate-slow-co...
[2] https://developers.google.com/web/tools/chrome-devtools/netw...
[3] http://nshipster.com/network-link-conditioner/ (We use this to throttle Websocket transmissions, which, last I checked, the browser devmode throttles don't apply to.)
I really like the minimalism of these. I guess the interesting part of the linked article was the guy wanted to make his blog look exactly the same as it was before he made the optimisations
That said, I did not go as far as this author when designing my personal blog[1], I considered the following tradeoffs worth the slight cost:
* I didn't inline images or CSS. I can see the appeal but I don't believe it is really worth it unless you have relatively small amounts of CSS. In theory HTTP2 is supposed to help here as well, and on really slow connections inlining can slow things down as the browser is forced to download the inlined stuff instead of progressively displaying the page as it can.
* I ended up deciding that the custom font I wanted to use was worth the cost. I thought hard about it though and would perhaps decide against it if I was designing the site again.
* You can drive yourself insane trying to minimize traffic for images. Should you try to serve 2x images for retina displays? Small images for mobile devices? In the end I just serve the same images for everybody and minimize the use of images overall. It works for me because I don't have a lot of need for splashy pictures.
* I avoided any type of social media button or plugin, they tend to make additional requests back to the mothership. Very few people actually liked or +1ed anything on my old blog anyway, but people with better blogs might find the trade-off worth it.
[1] https://sheep.horse
It means that when you _do_ add an image, or some JavaScript, you're doing it because it demonstrably adds something of considered value, not just because it's easy.
BTW: What causes this 11 points + 4 comments thing to hit the front-page of HN? Just wondering, as I believed it's the number of comments + popularity that pushes the link to the front.
https://tools.pingdom.com/#!/sNNVG/https://josharcher.uk/cod...
vs
https://tools.pingdom.com/#!/dSNHcL/http://jacquesmattheij.c...
I enjoyed this post the last time it came up[0] and learnt a few tips from it. Particularly interesting was the difference making CSS inline made, even for reasonably large amounts of CSS.
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9995529
Both sites score 100 / 100 on desktop & mobile on Google PageSpeed Insights.
But this is impressively fast nonetheless.
Take a look at the JavaScript, it is so beautifully anti-best-practices! No framework, global namespace pollution, whatever: it just works!
These are solutions that do not belong in the front end of web development. Something else must work instead.
Here's a dummy test page I made a while ago to see if I could create a fairly lengthy, fast-loading text page for slow mobile connections. It's hosted on a cheap shared hosting plan, so it may well fall over (or not!)
Version A (no font loading): http://interfacesketch.com/test/energy-book-synopsis-a.html
Version B (loads custom fonts - an extra 40kb approx): http://interfacesketch.com/test/energy-book-synopsis-b.html
The image at the top of the page hasn't been optimized (about 40kb), however I do think aesthetics are important in page design and I'm against reverting to a plain HTML look with no CSS styling. The test pages above are plain looking but, I hope, reasonably pleasant to look at. (The custom font version looks nicer in my view than the no font loading version, but of course it adds a bit of extra page weight).
And it seems it wasn't learned...
My site is pretty lite :), though not in the ball park of the OP. Used to be even lighter, need to trim it down again some.
https://vasudevram.github.io/
In the meantime in Romania:
http://imgur.com/a/UfhoD
Powerful enough to use asset caching / on-build minification / direct deploy to s3 / dynamic page generation from JSON, light enough to load in the blink of an eye.
And most blog visitors are traffic by some random success post linked from some popular site or one-off search traffic.
So, they won't stick around for cache to matter anyway -- better give them a nicer first experience in the off chance that they do stick because of that.
- a custom font (i like fonts)
- being fast on wifi
- being fast on LTE
- being reasonable fast on slower networks (maybe don't load the font etc.)
What's reasonable about serving MBs of BS to people who don't care for them just to follow the latest design trends, or the latest frameworks, or whatever?
Also it's more secure to have a static site.
Also it's simpler to manage in the long term.
win win win
If you're a company like Facebook or Google, you're looking to eke growth out of every corner of the Earth, including those with really slow Internet.
So after you've conquered the 1st and 2nd world countries, you start optimizing for additional tiers. (And optionally launch balloons that shower Internet upon untapped markets)
However, if you're not one of those two behemoths, then your target audience is probably located within ~3,500 miles of you/your servers (which would translate roughly into a RTT latency figure of ~100 milliseconds, and add 40ms for those folks on low-grade ADSL or cellular connections).
Your barebones site is competing with other fully-featured sites that are taking advantage of the high bandwidth delay product that's available to them.
Unless, competing for eyeballs is not one of your goals.
But regardless, optimizing for reach beyond that mileage range by slicing bits here and there, rather than bolting on a CDN, is probably a premature optimization.
To throw out a new presumption, I'd say that if you measured user's rage, they're more angry with packet loss than with consistent latency.
One is predictable and can be planned for ("open 5 tabs, go do some chores, come back in 15 minutes when they're loaded").
The other is absolutely infuriating ("open 1 tab, get teased by some amount of partially loaded objects, spend the next 5 minutes refreshing due to socket timeouts, cross fingers that not too many refreshes evicts items out of the local cache, give up")
I would choose a static site, preferably github pages because of its simplicity and easy update-process. We use elaborate compilers every day to optimize our code, so why is there no "global" optimiser for static pages that exclude a few common libraries that one assumes are already cached (if you really need js)? Maybe it's because i don't know that much about "real" web development besides some dashboard-frontend for a way more complicated backend. But this was more composing bootstraps than developing. I usually am more interested in the backend. But to me these seem to be client-problems. Some quick inlined js for selecting the correct image and whether to load the font should not waste much time. Or is this possible via CSS? In my mind this should not be an impossible task.
I have always wondered why some website display nothing until loading of font finished.
I run jinja2 templates through Grunt and it:
* Optimizes all images - this saves megabytes upon megabytes
* minfies css, html and javascript
* the static files are served via nginx.
Pure is responsive and comes in at just 3.8kb minified and gzipped.
The result is pretty close the fastest blog in the world, and it's super simple to get started with. You can put a CDN in front of it for even better performance if you like.
The web sucks if you have a slow connection (danluu.com)
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13601451
Having to use webpages like we are in the 90s again doesn't seem like a good solution, or at least i don't like it (of course the opposite is also not exactly successful. AMP is being forced upon everybody for a reason).
You underestimate the tools you have now. Mobiles are mostly on Android 4.4+, which gives us fairly advanced CSS support for example. There is a plethora of oldschool JS which can be easily replaced by simple CSS rules, a trivial example: resizing images to viewport - just use vw and vh as units, done.
I remember the word DHTML too well to know how easy it is to misuse JS. Always have a working, HTML (and maybe CSS) only solution first, especially, if you content is text. Only after this add the JS, and make whatever you want with it, make it fancy, part-reloading, whatever, but first make sure you can load your content, because that is the main reason for the site. (Again, not talking about webapps. Loading gmail is an idiotic idea on a GSM connection, just use IMAP and an offline client, if that worked during the 80s and 90s, it'll be fine.)
Apply GPRS cap in Chrome and see what's it like in rural ENGLAND. Not India, not China, the very middle (maybe not the actual, geographical middle, but you get my point) of the UK, with terrible signal reception. ( F12 -> network -> 'No throlling' dropdown ).
https://mbasic.facebook.com is a thing for good reasons. (and, by the way, a good way to browse FB without giving them the ability to trace everything via JS).
So no, not like the 90s: do it for modern browser, but the energy, bandwidth and cpu efficient way and don't block text with JS.
No one can afford not to be accessible from billions of devices from millions of people from outside of "The West".
Neither is Internet speed (even near to) infinitely scalable (even forgetting cost), despite the dreams or hype of some.
Not to mention people on slower lines, as others have said.
Multiply those multi-MB (for pico-content) sites by gazillions of people accessing (some of) them, and the slowdown of the Net becomes serious real fast - no matter what the gung-ho types might claim or say.
If I could take only the text from your web page, I would probably be all for it. Maybe after reading it I might care to see the rest of your site.
A text blog honestly has no business being drastically larger than, you know, the text I came to read. Which is why I like RSS readers.
I like things that look nice, not fancy, over the top animated. But a good picture paired with a nice font, maybe combined with a tasteful color scheme and i have much more fun reading. It doesn't that much. Idk, maybe we're just wired different, but for me reading RSS in every break would be too repetitive visually ;)
GZIP helps considerably here, too.
I highly recommend the advice of Heydon Pickering [0]. The best optimizations can be made by not writing code.
If I disabled the custom font I'm using (87.7KB) the home page of my "blog" [1] comes in at ~1463 bytes. 802 bytes of which is the CSS, leaving under 1kb of HTML per post once the CSS hits cache. It would have an average load time of ~45ms.
[0] https://vimeo.com/190834530
[1] nadyanay.me
