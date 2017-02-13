One thing I don't like about GCC's testing framework is the number of files. If you need to test 10 related things (say, diagnostics for a particular language construct), then you will have 10 different test files. I would much prefer for them to be in a single file. This is one of the goals of Testscript[2].
[1] https://blog.nelhage.com/2016/12/how-i-test/
[2] https://build2.org/build2/doc/build2-testscript-manual.xhtml
Thanks for the links; a lot of interesting material in there.
FWIW, DejaGnu gives some flexibility over how granular the test files can be. For example, here's part of the test case for the -Wmisleading-indentation warning I added in gcc 6:
https://github.com/gcc-mirror/gcc/blob/master/gcc/testsuite/...
i.e. that's one 700 line test source file, expressing most of the test coverage for one feature.
I realize now that the post should have had an example of what such a test case has; see the "dg-warning" directives in that file.
So that's one "single file" test case. That said, I had to put some of the other test cases for that feature into different test files: some of them interact with the preprocessor in "interesting" ways, so it was simplest to split them out.
However, when a test starts failing, it's handy if the failing test is small (especially when stepping through the latter in the debugger...).
So in our testing we have a mix of both big test files covering a lot of material, and small test files, covering very specific corner cases.
Another aspect of granularity is how long the testsuite takes to run: each test source file in the DejaGnu suite involves exec-ing the compiler, which adds a fixed amount of overhead. It parallelizes well, but it's still advantageous to stuff more testing into fewer files (with the obvious tradeoff w.r.t. debugability if something starts failing). This was another reason for adding the unit-testing suite: this part is all done in-process, and so these ~30,000 tests run in less than a second.
This additionally sounds extremely interesting for reasons that have nothing to do with testing (though, I bet most of the things I'd want to do this with this will continue to require the expanded platform support for __attribute__((__naked__)) that has blocked a lot of my use cases for inline assembly and which does not seem to be something that is "wanted" by GCC, though I should verify it isn't just due to no one providing a patch... it isn't as if there aren't other people asking for it).
It's interesting that GCC has a custom GC.
Yes: memory management in the compiler is interesting. There's a complicated graph of pointer references. Most of the time the compiler is building something relatively small, so we don't need to bother cleaning up, we just exit without freeing it all (for speed). But when e.g. building with Link Time Optimization, we can use large amounts of RAM, so a garbage-collection can be needed.
When I first started writing compilers, I learned the craft from people who happened to also be GC zealots, and they insisted that it was not possible to write a compiler any other way.
I remember once talking to a VM hacker who wrote compilers in C++ and was shocked that it was even possible to write a compiler in Java.
Then I saw LLVM, which mostly just relies on new/delete and an intuitive ownership model. I've done that ever since.
But as a memory management nerd I have to say that there are some advantages to every approach. Arenas are cheap and intuitive. GCs mean you don't have to care about lifetimes. Malloc/free minimizes object drag. Pick what you like and don't let anyone tell you that any one of these approaches is inherently better than the others.
The RTL dump format does look a lot like Lisp, FWIW; see: https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gccint/RTL.html
or this article I wrote a while back on it:
http://developerblog.redhat.com/2014/09/16/improving-gccs-in...
(This aspect of GCC is probably the oldest, written by RMS back in the late 1980s, I believe).
GCC wanted to run on anything that had enough RAM, so it's written in C (and now I think C++). I think a language with garbage collection and ML style pattern matching would be nicer for writing a compiler, and I don't think porting the GC runtime to every platform is that much work, but Microsoft didn't rewrite their compilers in F# and Oracle didn't rewrite the Java compilers in Scala, so maybe I'm missing something.
In this instance, a way to write a text representation of an internal data structure that represents code, run a single optimization pass over that data structure, dump the result, compare the result with serialized text representation of "expected value"?
Will they add the other parts, to extract an llvm-like core out of gcc and implement the C and C++ compilers and link time optimizer as users of that core?
Not as far as I can tell.
> In this instance, a way to write a text representation of an internal data structure that represents code, run a single optimization pass over that data structure, dump the result, compare the result with serialized text representation of "expected value"?
That's already existed for ages. See the -fdump-tree-* family of functions. It also doesn't do anything llvm-like.
Also, tons of things reused tons of bits for different purposes :)
Way the heck back when (pre-c++), i started splitting up just the decl hierarchy in trees to try to get things to stop reusing bits, and to expose what would be required to make it independent of the frontendy bits.
But that's hard, so every compiler I've used leaves it to human engineering instead.
