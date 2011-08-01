Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Did Medieval Artists Give Elephants Trunks That Look Like Trumpets? (atlasobscura.com)
49 points by prismatic 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 32 comments | favorite





> King Louis IX of France gifted King Henry III of England an elephant in 1255, and the elephant came to live at the Tower of London, which at the time was used as a castle and residence rather than a gloomy prison. It’s often said that after that, British artists were able to draw the elephant more naturalistically.

My high school teacher would have flayed the skin from my right hand for that sort of writing.

"It's often said..." By whom? And were British artists actually able to draw an elephant in a more realistic fashion between 1255 and the elephant's death? Were any bestiaries created at the time? Or even any crude sketches that made it into margins?

reply


They can look kind of like Trumpets at the tip:

http://ichef.bbci.co.uk/wwfeatures/wm/live/1280_640/images/l...

Try drawing that, then have someone copy it, and then have someone copy that picture. I suspect the game of telephone will end up with an odd creature with an exaggerated look. Rhinos > Unicorn is not as big a jump as you might think. Especially as the article points out some people in the middle may have been exaggerating or simply poor artists.

reply


To invoke Occam's Razor, I'd point out that the more realistic the trunk is in the example pictures, the more realistic the rest of the body is (horse-like legs => trumpet-like trunk). I wonder if many of these pictures were drawn by people who knew what an elephant looked like only by the description of others. 4 legs + tusks + big ears + this trumpety thing. Yeah I could see how they get their pictures.

reply


This reminds me of the first penguin to be stuffed and mounted. The taxidermist only had the skin and a brief description to work with. https://imgur.com/a/2XjCk It's in the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA along with a bunch of other cool weird things. I recommend stopping in if you get a chance.

reply


Which reminds me of the overstuffed walrus in the horniman museum, London, where similar events transpired: https://www.allinlondon.co.uk/images/musttry/419.jpg

As far as I understand it, the taxidermist didn't know when to stop, as he'd never seen a live specimen, so just...kept going.

reply


It's also how you get Unicorns from descriptions of Rhinos. Four legs, big as a horse, one horn.

reply


This is also encoded in some natural languages.

In Polish an elephant trunk is called "trąba", which also means "trumpet".

reply


Likewise, the Online Etymology Dictionary says the English word may have originated from confusion with "trump" short for "trumpet."

http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?term=trunk

reply


Same in Spanish: "trompa"

reply


Kind of - "trumpet" is "trompeta". On the other hand, "trompa" can translate to "horn", which is not quite the same thing as a trumpet.

reply


Saved you a click: to symbolize the sound the trunk made, maybe? We don't know.

reply


http://lolmythesis.com/ is essential reading for everyone in this subthread

reply


Thanks. I'd like to see more of these "saved you a click" answers around the internet. It's one way we can fight back against click bait.

reply


It is almost like the author went back in time a few decades, asked the 4 year old version of me this same question, came back to the present and wrote an article about it.

reply


Artists pull inspiration from things they're familiar with, both then and today. Travel in Medieval times was challenging, causing people to generally stay where they were, limiting their view of the world.

You can see this throughout art history. Renaissance depictions of Jerusalem are very "European". For instance, The Sermon of St. Stephen At Jerusalem: http://www.louvre.fr/sites/default/files/imagecache/940x768/...

I'm sure these artists had only heard descriptions of elephants from the few that had travelled and actually seen an elephant. They then referenced things they knew are were familiar with in northern Europe: wild boar, trumpets, etc.

reply


> Artists pull inspiration from things they're familiar with, both then and today.

I think that you can broaden this to humanity as a whole. And this is why i find that old Ford quote about faster horses so aggravating.

It is used to claim that the masses are dumb or unimaginative.

But thats not the case.

People would ask for a "faster horse" because that is the means of travel they were used to.

That is not to say everyone (though perhaps some) would mean an actual horse, but that they can't begin to describe something they are not familiar with because they are not familiar with it.

Even the ancient philosophers had to use allegories etc to get an idea across.

reply


That quote can be used without drawing negatives judgements about consumers. And in any case, there's no evidence that Henry Ford actually said it. https://hbr.org/2011/08/henry-ford-never-said-the-fast

reply


The evolution of the rhinoceros in art is equally fascinating. Here's Dürer's famous rhino, from 1515:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:The_Rhinoceros_(NGA_1964....

Dürer had received a rough sketch from an artist in Lisbon, where a real rhino was being displayed, and he sketched and printed it based on a physical description by two different people who had seen it. It's beautiful, but also hilariously inaccurate.

Dürer's rhinoceros was copied — and made further inaccurate — by tons of artists who also had never seen one in real life.

reply


I was going to cite that. Excellent example.

People see what they expect to see, and what they already understand. I'd love to see the actual description Durer had to work with.

This is an area I've been exploring in depth -- the ways in which we form, transmit, and (occasionally) validate our mental models. Key to this was also that Durer's model was, within reason, "good enough". His average reader would never encounter a rhino in the flesh (or armour plate, as it were), whilst those who did might realise they had a sufficiently accurate portrayal to recognise the creature when they did see it, allowing for the artist's own lack of immediate familiarity.

reply


I thought that this was interesting.

Apparently the term 'barritus' used to refer to the sound an elephant makes with it's trunk (trumpeting). It was a term that was also used during Roman times to describe the Roman war-cry which they had adopted from Germanic soldiers. http://worldofdictionary.com/dict/latin-english/meaning/barr...

It's possible that this association may have colored educated naturalists to paint an elephant with a 'war-trumpet' on it's trunk. It's also possible that the author was getting the viewer to visualize the sound that the animal makes via visual imagery.

reply


Umberto eco's The Name of the Rose has numerous ruminations from different perspectives on the symbolism and semantic objectives of medieval illustration - or as it's more properly called, illumination.

reply


You might say the images were meant to be taken seriously but not literally.

reply


This sounds pretty similar to how we deal with dinosaurs today. We know that they had feathers, but most people just don't want to stray that far from the image they grew up with. Maybe to these people, elephants with snake-like trunks seemed as silly and unappealing as a T. Rex covered in colorful feathers.

reply


a better question is why do they look like sad boars?

reply


Those are elephants? Look like boars.

"F"

reply


Because in the middle ages hardly anyone ever saw an elephant.

reply


Exactly, even the taxidermy was awful because hardly anyone saw these animals in person: http://hyperallergic.com/307949/terrible-taxidermy-from-when...

reply


The subtitle of article is, "Maybe not just because they didn't know what elephants looked like."

reply


At the end of the article, it says even people who'd seen an elephant -- there was one in London -- didn't necessarily draw it correctly.

reply


Fewer people were able to tune to Animal Planet back then and see for themselves what an elephant looked like.

reply


I'd be more interested to see medieval depictions of elephants from the South of France, Spain or Italy to compare against.

Stuff from England or Northern France is going to be driven by descriptions given by priests and monks. So not only do you have secondhand accounts or reproductions of other pictures, but you're filtering it through a religious filter. Trumpets and ivory have religious significance, and depicting them incorrectly may have some significance.

Also, didn't mammoth tusks curve upward? There may have been some symbolic legacy taking place there as well.

reply


The article notes that some scholars would ascribe religiously inspired characteristics to real animals, but it also says that readers were generally canny enough to realize this was going on and points out that there were well-known works that didn't do this.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: