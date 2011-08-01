My high school teacher would have flayed the skin from my right hand for that sort of writing.
"It's often said..." By whom? And were British artists actually able to draw an elephant in a more realistic fashion between 1255 and the elephant's death? Were any bestiaries created at the time? Or even any crude sketches that made it into margins?
http://ichef.bbci.co.uk/wwfeatures/wm/live/1280_640/images/l...
Try drawing that, then have someone copy it, and then have someone copy that picture. I suspect the game of telephone will end up with an odd creature with an exaggerated look. Rhinos > Unicorn is not as big a jump as you might think. Especially as the article points out some people in the middle may have been exaggerating or simply poor artists.
As far as I understand it, the taxidermist didn't know when to stop, as he'd never seen a live specimen, so just...kept going.
In Polish an elephant trunk is called "trąba", which also means "trumpet".
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?term=trunk
You can see this throughout art history. Renaissance depictions of Jerusalem are very "European". For instance, The Sermon of St. Stephen At Jerusalem: http://www.louvre.fr/sites/default/files/imagecache/940x768/...
I'm sure these artists had only heard descriptions of elephants from the few that had travelled and actually seen an elephant. They then referenced things they knew are were familiar with in northern Europe: wild boar, trumpets, etc.
I think that you can broaden this to humanity as a whole. And this is why i find that old Ford quote about faster horses so aggravating.
It is used to claim that the masses are dumb or unimaginative.
But thats not the case.
People would ask for a "faster horse" because that is the means of travel they were used to.
That is not to say everyone (though perhaps some) would mean an actual horse, but that they can't begin to describe something they are not familiar with because they are not familiar with it.
Even the ancient philosophers had to use allegories etc to get an idea across.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:The_Rhinoceros_(NGA_1964....
Dürer had received a rough sketch from an artist in Lisbon, where a real rhino was being displayed, and he sketched and printed it based on a physical description by two different people who had seen it. It's beautiful, but also hilariously inaccurate.
Dürer's rhinoceros was copied — and made further inaccurate — by tons of artists who also had never seen one in real life.
People see what they expect to see, and what they already understand. I'd love to see the actual description Durer had to work with.
This is an area I've been exploring in depth -- the ways in which we form, transmit, and (occasionally) validate our mental models. Key to this was also that Durer's model was, within reason, "good enough". His average reader would never encounter a rhino in the flesh (or armour plate, as it were), whilst those who did might realise they had a sufficiently accurate portrayal to recognise the creature when they did see it, allowing for the artist's own lack of immediate familiarity.
Apparently the term 'barritus' used to refer to the sound an elephant makes with it's trunk (trumpeting). It was a term that was also used during Roman times to describe the Roman war-cry which they had adopted from Germanic soldiers. http://worldofdictionary.com/dict/latin-english/meaning/barr...
It's possible that this association may have colored educated naturalists to paint an elephant with a 'war-trumpet' on it's trunk. It's also possible that the author was getting the viewer to visualize the sound that the animal makes via visual imagery.
Stuff from England or Northern France is going to be driven by descriptions given by priests and monks. So not only do you have secondhand accounts or reproductions of other pictures, but you're filtering it through a religious filter. Trumpets and ivory have religious significance, and depicting them incorrectly may have some significance.
Also, didn't mammoth tusks curve upward? There may have been some symbolic legacy taking place there as well.
