If we build it, why would anyone care? (hackernoon.com)
12 points by c_sepulv 1 hour ago | 12 comments





Regarding the point about Google/other large company easily being able to build something that can put your company out of business: it's a valid concern, but what if the exit strategy is to be purchased by Google?

I think it is really hard to plan on get acquired. Even if it seems logical that Google might want to acquire the company, funding it would be hard. The startup would have little leverage in negotiations, if they were lucky enough to have them. Investors would have a hard time imagining a good return, if there was a successful outcome, i.e. the acquisition.

My example doesn't add much more value than conveniences. That's good, but it probably isn't a sustainable business.

If I were really considering my example as a viable startup idea, my comments about Google (in the post) would push me to dig deeper and look for more value than the just the cross product search feature.

And here is a great example of the valley dysfunction in action: why would you found a start-up predicated on an exit strategy?

As far as I know, having an "exit strategy" is a way to ensure that the founder(s) have a planned far enough to know if this idea->product->business is one that can stand on its own feet or is it one that can only survive as a part of a much larger company. Are those who have an exit strategy necessarily worse than someone who has none? What does my being in Silicon Valley have anything to do with it? If I sound indignant, it is because blanket criticism almost never captures any nuance.

Exit strategies are like any other tool: Used well, they discipline the founder's thoughts and help maintain focus in the team. Used badly, they're likely to set the worst example for the team, for other founders and for people outside the Silicon Valley.

It isn't about an exit strategy; it is hard to get funded if you have little defensibility.

Companies are started for all sorts of reasons. Getting rich off of an exit is one of many valid reasons to start.

to get rich?

Right, and not to create a healthy business.

I repeat: The valley dysfunction in action.

Why is that actually considered dysfunction? And why just valley?

You make it sound like acquisition is an economic net negative.

Very simply, a healthy business creates value. It figures out how to do something people will pay more than cost for.

My hypothetical startup won't have the resources of a Google, but could be made much better if it did. Why is it unreasonable then to target acquisition as a way of ending my responsibility for nurturing the business and handing it off to another party?

Your hypothetical business is clearly not built on the requirement of an exit as the only path to success (unless you and I have a profoundly different definition of the word "healthy").

If the business is healthy and you simply want more resources to scale, it absolutely makes sense to entertain an acquisition.

But if you start up knowing full well that the only path to success is through acquisition (that is the idea, on its own, cannot be used to build a sustainable, going concern), then you're simply gambling and contributing to the speculative bubble that is the Valley.

And you're also a heck of a lot more likely to fail.

Is there a problem with people whose only goal is to acquire a lot of money? Not everyone wants to build a benevolent company that makes the world a better place - some people just want to be rich.

