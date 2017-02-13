Hacker News
Turn Your Laptop into a Deep Learning BEAST
dshahrokhian
on Feb 13, 2017
saycheese
on Feb 13, 2017
Might be worth explaining the steps in writing if you're able to do so.
dshahrokhian
on Feb 13, 2017
Sure, do you recommend any webpage, or in the video description is enough?
saycheese
on Feb 13, 2017
If you're able to fit it in the video description that would be the fastest way.
dshahrokhian
on Feb 13, 2017
Done!
saycheese
on Feb 13, 2017
That's a huge improvement!
Search: