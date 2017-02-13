Love the project! Trust has been the hardest thing to build so far. Even though
I've shipped out hundreds of posters since 2013. BTW you can create a Gist if
you want to control access exactly. Hopefully Github will allow fine grained access
they are trying out in beta right now.
I'd love to send some PRs your way this weekend (I love elixir) about:
- Fonts - I've messed with so many fonts and test prints and trying hundreds of fonts. I finally settled with Fira Mono. Was probably the best that didn't bleed @ 4pt.
- Margin - I ended up having a 1/2 inch margin to allow frames to not cut off letters, I don't think you do this?
- Classification - How do you throw away vendor code? I found that most repos unfortunately have a huge amount of generated code (JQuery, assets, compressed/minified JS)
By Far the hardest thing was to:
- Launch a single use instance
- Clone a repo
- Classify and remove any "generated" and vendor code
- Create a poster (I use PDFs)
- Take a lower quality screenshot (save the user's bandwidth)
- Upload to S3 so the user can view it
- destroy single use instance
I ended up going from Ruby => Clojure => Go => Rust for the speed.
BTW if anyone just wants a poster https://commits.io/discount/10off to get 10% off. But I think
you should at least try to generate it with elixir_poster first.
reply
Love the project! Trust has been the hardest thing to build so far. Even though I've shipped out hundreds of posters since 2013. BTW you can create a Gist if you want to control access exactly. Hopefully Github will allow fine grained access they are trying out in beta right now.
I'd love to send some PRs your way this weekend (I love elixir) about:One final note, since each :text element has an x and y couldn't you create all the elements in parallel and collect them at the end? That'll probably save you a lot of time on the generation time.
By Far the hardest thing was to:all within 3 to 4 seconds
I ended up going from Ruby => Clojure => Go => Rust for the speed.
BTW if anyone just wants a poster https://commits.io/discount/10off to get 10% off. But I think you should at least try to generate it with elixir_poster first.
reply