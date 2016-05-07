Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Researchers have found more evidence that butter is heart-healthy (qz.com)
61 points by prostoalex 6 hours ago | hide | past | web | 37 comments | favorite





"The subjects were broken into two groups. One was given a diet in which liquid corn oil was used in place of usual hospital cooking fats (including butter and hydrogenated oils) during meal preparation. The other group received meals cooked with common margarines and shortening. "

Where is butter in this study?Am I missing something?

Butter is a type of shortening, but I don't know why it's phrased like that. The actual study mentions butter: http://www.bmj.com/content/353/bmj.i1246

Could we get a less audacious title? The article's about how butter appears to be healthier than corn oil -- and that, in general, the health differences between butter and linoleic-acid-based vegetable oils may be a wash. This is pretty interesting, but it doesn't upend the apple cart quite as comprehensively as the current title suggests.

The previous discussion of this topic went with Replacing butter with vegetable oils does not cut heart disease risk (2016) even though the title of the Atlantic article was Is Vegetable Oil Really Better for Your Heart?

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13632116

The Quartz article, which was apparently posted today, talks about research published "this week", but it links the same research article from April 2016 as the Atlantic article.

That sounds like a better title, at least IMHO... I didn't realize this had been discussed recently. (Wait, "recently" as in "yesterday"? Is this article just a duplicate?)

(As for which fats to use, I figure olive oil used in modest quantities probably can't hurt me, so I'll stick to that for cooking at the moment.)

It even seems to be a sort of meta duplicate where the Quartz article was born because the topic was getting attention.

Too late, I'm already drinking a cup of liquid butter to help my heart

Don't forget that sugar is the next superfood!

Butter may be healthful! (In a comparison with another believed to be unhealthful dietary choice)

Corn oil has a very high Omega6:Omega3 ratio.

On a side note, there's more than one kind of butter. I hate mainstream US dairy products; most of them are from Holstein cows which have the highest milk production of any breed but whose milk tastes insufferably bland to me. If you can get milk from Jersey cows, the difference is like night and day - much higher butterfat content.

Try Kerrygold, 100% grass-fed and grass-finished...or the U.S. equivalent. You'll never go back.

That's exactly what I had in mind but I didn't want to sound like a butter commercial XD

I grew up with it and I'm baffled by what passes for butter in the American market. We probably spend twice as much on food as is average for the amount we consume, but it seems both tastier and healthier. Part of why I have negative opinions of capitalism is the inescapable fact that the baseline of food quality is so bad. The most popular and well-known food brands, which take up the most shelf space in most supermarkets and are thus the default choice for many consumers are just awful. They're somewhat-to-direly awful nutritionally, they don't taste good, and many people are so conditioned to sugar and artificial flavors that they find real food weird at first.

I feel like this is a serious social problem. What seems like a large majority of Americans don't know how to eat well and this causes all kinds of second-order problems - not just things like obesity and diabetes, but things like criminal recidivism too. The idea of nutrition and healthy eating in prisons is treated by most people as a contradiction in terms, as if diet didn't have any impact on self-control, learning ability and other factors that are likely to impact future behavior. (This is sadly far from an exclusively American problem.) When people aren't properly nourished they under stress and when they're under stress they make poor decisions.

lower middle class and struggling people can't afford to eat well and don't have the time to cook. this probably won't change for another 30 years. sadly, most will probably die before this problem is fully addressed.

don't worry, all the rich educated people already know exactly what the deal is. just take a look at any expensive restaurant menu or high end supermarket in california, texas, new york, etc.

I'd second this!

First time I bought some from Costco, my family asked why my food was so delicious. It's not even much more expensive than regular butter.

And I'll third it! As an Irishman living abroad I find most local butters extremely tasteless. Luckily it's not too hard to find Kerrygold in most supermarkets in the UK.

Kerrygold's cheese and butter are amazing.

This is what's so great about online nutrition journalism. Love butter? Great there's an article that backs up your beliefs. Hate butter? Even better, there's an article for that, too!

First salt, and now butter? How long until we find out sugar is a super food?

Sugar was the default super food for decades as a result of the 70's and 80's push to lower dietary fat.

It's only been recently that the medical community has realized that sugar is actually the number one hidden danger in the modern diet.

In the 70s people were pushing "low-glycemic index" diets. That precludes sugar.

Those people did exist, but were largely ignored because the medical bureaucracy and Federal government got into the food pyramid and dietary guidelines business.

The real money for the food industry then became pursuing the low-fat diet.

Different people that were pushing high carbs, though.

I remember all the talk about "carb loading" for athletes and how many people decided "If atheletes do it, I should do it too."

to think Woody Allen had it right with Sleeper. (movie where some previously bad foods/habits were good for you, and no I am not serious)

A lot of past recommendations were likely co-opted by whatever the industry was starting to push. Plus there was a tendency to focus on one issue to the point of ignoring side effects of correcting it.

i have been a fan of natural fats for a long time and never have cooked with fats other than animal, butter, or olive/avocado oils. I find most distressing are store bought salad dressings and any mass market vegetable oil. Sure it has its place, shortening is an absolute for some baking but the prevalence of it in about everything else is uncalled for.

Yet at the end of the day I always wonder, how do our genetics affect us? Smoking is bad yet lung cancer does not require it and there are smokers living to ripe old ages. Same for some old standard foods that current dieticians bemoan but I remember as staple of grandparents.

My stance has always been that butter is so delicious that I am willing to accept a reasonable amount of risk, whereas I find margarine so foul that I would rather eat food without any fat than consume it.

Amusingly, I quit butter for that reason. I had a major health scare just over a year ago, and despite being skeptical of dietary advice in general, I decided that at least I could lose weight. So I cut butter out of my diet. The result was that I ate a lot less food overall, because it eliminated most of my favorite snacks, such as buttered toast. Sure, I missed it, but I've gotten slimmed down, and am having no problem keeping it off so far. It took months, but the day arrived when I actually enjoyed a piece of toast with no butter!

So, this has more to do with me hacking my own brain, than about any sort of nutritional science.

Butter is good for you provided you don't fry with it. If overheated it supplies more than the usual amount of inflammatory compounds. Instead, fry with ghee (clarified butter) or tallow.

One component of butter, butyrate, has been shown to have many health benefits. See e.g. [1] (not endorsing this reference, I just link to it because it was easy to find and it references a lot of relevant literature).

[1] https://selfhacked.com/2016/05/07/health-benefits-butyrate-d...

If they want to research they should research cultured butter. It was the traditional way to make butter. The culturing of the milk into yoghurt does change it.

There is quite a bit of evidence to support that a diet rich in animal fats, and poor in vegetable oils has many advantages, including higher HDL cholesterol, lower LDL cholesterol, and improved thyroid function.

Interested in sources supporting this.

Maybe butter's good but their accompanying picture is pancakes with syrup, as if that's ok to eat now as long as it has butter.

sounds like a plan to me - put butter on it makes it healthier!

Donuts? Butter glazed maybe! Fries? Fry em in butter! Starbucks? Instead of cream add butter! Forget the BigMac sauce I'll take butter!

Ironically putting butter in coffee is a thing now...in keto/paleo diets especially: http://www.thekitchn.com/whats-the-deal-with-butter-in-coffe...

Hahah yeah they definitely had coffee with butter in it back in the hunter gatherer days.

This is like comparing cigarettes to menthols.

Both are poisons.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYTf0z_zVs0

I hypothesize that if a comparison contrasts a suitable quantity of buttering / fat for flavor and refined sugars for flavor (because who actually uses molasses/etc) then either hybrids or fat biased foods will be easier to process and regulate for most individuals.

