Where is butter in this study?Am I missing something?
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13632116
The Quartz article, which was apparently posted today, talks about research published "this week", but it links the same research article from April 2016 as the Atlantic article.
(As for which fats to use, I figure olive oil used in modest quantities probably can't hurt me, so I'll stick to that for cooking at the moment.)
Corn oil has a very high Omega6:Omega3 ratio.
I grew up with it and I'm baffled by what passes for butter in the American market. We probably spend twice as much on food as is average for the amount we consume, but it seems both tastier and healthier. Part of why I have negative opinions of capitalism is the inescapable fact that the baseline of food quality is so bad. The most popular and well-known food brands, which take up the most shelf space in most supermarkets and are thus the default choice for many consumers are just awful. They're somewhat-to-direly awful nutritionally, they don't taste good, and many people are so conditioned to sugar and artificial flavors that they find real food weird at first.
I feel like this is a serious social problem. What seems like a large majority of Americans don't know how to eat well and this causes all kinds of second-order problems - not just things like obesity and diabetes, but things like criminal recidivism too. The idea of nutrition and healthy eating in prisons is treated by most people as a contradiction in terms, as if diet didn't have any impact on self-control, learning ability and other factors that are likely to impact future behavior. (This is sadly far from an exclusively American problem.) When people aren't properly nourished they under stress and when they're under stress they make poor decisions.
don't worry, all the rich educated people already know exactly what the deal is. just take a look at any expensive restaurant menu or high end supermarket in california, texas, new york, etc.
First time I bought some from Costco, my family asked why my food was so delicious. It's not even much more expensive than regular butter.
It's only been recently that the medical community has realized that sugar is actually the number one hidden danger in the modern diet.
The real money for the food industry then became pursuing the low-fat diet.
A lot of past recommendations were likely co-opted by whatever the industry was starting to push. Plus there was a tendency to focus on one issue to the point of ignoring side effects of correcting it.
i have been a fan of natural fats for a long time and never have cooked with fats other than animal, butter, or olive/avocado oils. I find most distressing are store bought salad dressings and any mass market vegetable oil. Sure it has its place, shortening is an absolute for some baking but the prevalence of it in about everything else is uncalled for.
Yet at the end of the day I always wonder, how do our genetics affect us? Smoking is bad yet lung cancer does not require it and there are smokers living to ripe old ages. Same for some old standard foods that current dieticians bemoan but I remember as staple of grandparents.
So, this has more to do with me hacking my own brain, than about any sort of nutritional science.
[1] https://selfhacked.com/2016/05/07/health-benefits-butyrate-d...
Donuts? Butter glazed maybe!
Fries? Fry em in butter!
Starbucks? Instead of cream add butter!
Forget the BigMac sauce I'll take butter!
Both are poisons.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYTf0z_zVs0
