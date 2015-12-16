The damage from smartphones was done a while back. The truth now is that Nikon (and Canon to some extent) failed to be at the forefront of: (a) action/drone cameras, (b) 4K video recording, and (c) mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras. Sony and Fujifilm have seen a real renaissance in their mirrorless camera lines (I switched from Canon to Fuji and haven't looked back). Sony has small mirrorless cameras that shoot 4K on par or better than Nikon. GoPro created a billion dollar public company yet Nikon only just recently announced their own action cameras.
I worked in the photo industry for several years and Nikon was once the gold standard. IMO they have no one to blame for their current state than themselves.
Not sure the quality of the source but this suggests that 75% of the pro cameras at last weeks Super Bowl were Canon, and all of the television broadcast lenses were HD Canon lenses.
I just don't see GoPro or Fuji competing at that level, so perhaps their issue was expanding past the point that their core business could support once those periphery product lines fell out of trend.
[1] http://www.canonrumors.com/canon-eos-dslr-cameras-and-ef-len...
Canon and Nikon don't have the aspirational appeal that they used to. Their prestige has been badly undermined by the Sony/Zeiss partnership - the best sensors paired with the finest glass. Sigma used to be the cheap option, but they're now producing some of the best primes in the world. It used to be that serious photographers were either Canon or Nikon people, but now they have a lot more choice.
The difference is astonishing - it's night and day. The world is filled with light and depth, colours are like bonfires shadows are like the pits of the deepest mine.
But then again I guess that's one data point! It may be that in fact phone cameras are great and I'm just deluded.
I have an entry level Canon DSLR from 2007, 7MP, which takes far better photos than any smartphone I've ever used.
The reason is pretty simple, it has a 1 inch square area for its sensor, while the smartphone sensor is about the size of a small pinky nail (1cm squared or less?)
For any given period of time, the larger sensor can capture more light at once, either taking better exposed or faster shots, and having far more data in which to encode a digital images pixels.
It's certainly insanely impressive what modern hardware and software get out tiny sensors, but bigger sensors are still incomparably better -- AND can benefit from many of the same advances small sensors use.
It's kind of like car engines. It's always impressive when someone gets insane performance out of a tiny engine, but no one disputes that a big engine is going to be more powerful than a small one, especially when displacement is the only difference.
But... that kind of quality costs many thousands of dollars, and it's heavy enough to be a problem. You have to decide the weight is worth it before you head out the door for a day of lens aerobics.
The market for people who need/want to do that is tiny.
This makes me sad, because I love that look, and I hope it never disappears.
I don't think it will for a long time. There's still a market for film photography, if that's any indication.
Yi Technologies [2] and companies like Yi are going to DOMINATE the non-smartphone camera market in short order. Just wait for MWC this year...
[1]https://www.fool.com/investing/general/2016/02/03/gopro-incs...
[2] https://www.yitechnology.com/
DJI is pretty expensive and chinese too. In the end it's about the tech to price ratio.
Have you watched the people that use Action cams? Drones, Dirtbikes, Mountain Bikes, Kayaking and more... A warranty doesn't generally cover "Smashed into building buttress at high rate of speed whilst attached my 250mm racing drone, will you please replace under warranty?"
It seems that most people have settled for smartphones for the bulk of their photographic needs. When you can get a similarly spec'd action cam or MFT cam for 1/2 or even 1/3 the price, a LOT of people will jump on that. Especially people that have broken a GoPro... Ask me how I know that :)
DJI has a lot of competition just getting started... The quadcopter world is absolutely on fire and moving amazingly fast.
I'm in the market for a "casual" 4K video recorder. It would only be used to create archival footage of interviews; no need for ultra-fast action-capture, color can be family-photo-good-enough. From what you asserted above, I get the impression that Nikon and Canon have ceded the consumer-grade 4K camcorder market to other competitors, is that the case?
https://www.dpreview.com/reviews/panasonic-lumix-dmc-g85-g80...
I'd definitely suggest getting something with an external mic jack–getting good audio makes a big difference.
To claim that smartphones are a replacement for P&S cameras is I think misguided.
P&Ss perform a lot better on vacation. They don't perform as good on brief everyday interactions.
A. Action cameras- Not sure why this is a category, but people do consume GoPros like crazy [despite quality issues]
B. 4k video recording, you do have a good point there.. that's mostly for the vloging community.
C. I think this is the category that isn't well published. I just recently bought an Lumix LX10. It was expensive but the results are great.
I loved my Nikon CoolPix S6800, but Nikon decided to drop the ball and that's why I moved over. (Cannon's had a nasty red bias I couldn't tolerate)
So, cameras market mostly make
* Very high quality P&S such as the sony RX100
* DSLR & Reflex for enthusiasts
* Professional cameras
However, why they don't try to improve the workflow & the UX of these cameras is a mystery to me.
Proper software ( android based maybe ? - sony already run some kind of android ), touch-enabled UI, gps, accelerator wifi & articulated screen should be standard.
I love my sony a6300 but the UI drives me crazy. You have to go through a crappy UI, pay several dollars, to download an intervalometer - aka an app that will take photos at a specified interval of time.
And sending a photo to another device seems such a pita I didn't even bother to try.
Really? I've found it to be the opposite - my iPhone SE beats a Coolpix A900 every time. I don't have wide experience with P&Ses, though, so maybe that's just a slow camera? But it'd have to be a very fast camera for the overhead of a case vs. a pocket to cease to make a difference.
(And I carried the case slung on the outside of my satchel, partially under the flap but otherwise exposed. All it took was a tug, a flip, and a yank - but my phone was still faster, every time.)
It's like how there are all kinds of amazing music apps available on smartphone or tablet - it's beyond question that they are valuable creative tools. But if you can play guitar, you'll probably always prefer doing so to using your phone despite the inconveniences of owning and carrying a primitive wood and metal wire contraption.
Sticking with my parallel guitar argument, that's like saying that you should use an app to make guitar tines unless you're willing to invest in a Martin or Les Paul guitar. In reality someone's favorite guitar might be a $10 thrift store purchase that delivers far more satisfaction than (insert your favorite guitar app here).
You're using the wrong smartphone then - I can be taking a picture with my iPhone before most P&S cameras finish powering on, let alone are ready to take photos.
Also most P&S cameras have horrible battery life combined with proprietary batteries and chargers to ensure that your camera is never charged when you need it.
"f/8 and be there." That's the other reason I'm returning the A900 - it's a solid camera, but so is the one in my pocket, and by the time I've dug the A900 out of its case, powered it on, and framed the shot, there's most likely no longer a shot to get. My phone's a lot faster, and if I'm going to be digging in a case and screwing around setting up a shot, I may as well be doing it with a DSLR that does more than any point-and-shoot ever made.
There's a joke that asks, "what is the best camera?" The punchline is, "whichever camera you have with you when you need to take a picture." To me, this captures why smartphones beat P&S, even for vacation photos. The difference in quality just isn't that large. I just spent six months traveling and almost never used my P&S. Even when I had both on me, my phone was just more accessible. And P&S can't match the sharing functionality of a smartphone. Even on vacation, when I take a photo I liked, I want to put it on Instagram without having to use a computer.
I see a market that has no middle. You're either a professional who needs the absolute best quality or you're not and want something that takes acceptable photos as quickly as possible. Other than that, there's only the specialty market (action, drone, underwater, etc), which is small by comparison. But smartphones are now good enough that the market for P&S is vanishingly small.
The problem is that the majority of consumers have already decided the opposite. P&S sales are in decline, which means our options will diminish and those options will get more expensive.
It's a bummer, since my P&S from 2013 still blows away my iPhone 7 when indoors or other low-light situations.
But I like to think whatever iPhone model is out in the next 4 or 5 years will finally match my $200 P&S.
Plenty of us have need for cameras mounted to ourselves so our hands can remain free for work, such as sitting inside of a highly dangerous mine while trying to extract 20+ pound chunks of fluorite and capture the awesomeness of pulling the mineral right out of the ground after millions of years of formation.
sitting inside of a highly dangerous mine while trying to extract 20+ pound chunks of fluorite
I'm aware of things like caving, exploring mines, and amateur gold-prospecting as a pass-time, but I've not heard about digging up minerals for fun.
All of the manufacturers are in big trouble.
there is literally ZERO reasons that camera needs to say GoPro, Nikon, Garmin,
or Sony when the Chinese version will do the same for a fraction of the cost.
This may not be an issue today, but for the last few years people ask me what cool camera to get that's under £250. I ask them what they want to do -- mostly portrait shots and kids action shots indoors (play areas for toddlers), and most importantly just click a button to transfer the photos onto the phone for facebook. There isn't a camera that will do all that any better than an iPhone camera. Sure a DSLR will take a nicer photo, but dragging that massive £2K weight around for a 10% better photo. Or for most people they can't even see the difference. I love me a bit of bokeh, but for 99% of people, they simply don't care.
(In case of interest: I'm returning the camera because it isn't enough of a value add over my smartphone's built-in one to justify the price, and for another $100-$150 I can get a DSLR body that'll take the same F-mount lenses my grandfather used and give me the capabilities I actually want out of a discrete camera because my smartphone can't provide them. The Coolpix A900 is a fine camera for what it is - but what it is isn't what I require.)
ETA: Not complaining about downvotes, but I am curious why they're happening. The negative judgment of the community is more useful when combined with information on why it's merited, so as to make it less likely I'll screw up the same way again. Obliged in advance -
Kodak had EasyShare which did exactly as you described if you had the Wi-Fi SD adapter.
http://www.nikon.com/news/2017/20170213_1_e.pdf
"In accordance with this restructuring, the Group recorded extraordinary loss of 29,790 million yen, mainly incurred from inventory write-downs/write-off in Semiconductor Lithography Business, as restructuring expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2016."
One of the things I love about Nikon is that the lens my dad shot with in 1993 works perfectly well on my camera from 2016. People spend a lot of money on glass (with good reason), and to have the camera manufacturer get wishy-washy on whether or not the line will be supported in the future must be concerning.
I'm a fan of Sony cameras, but I would only go so far as to say that Sony's sensors are great.
I find some of Sony's handling and physical camera design choices to be a little questionable, especially when compared to Olympus, Panasonic and Fuji.
Despite all that there still seems to be a significant market for p&s cameras, Sony has no less than 20 different p&s cameras. Most of those cameras seem to be variations of the same base model. That sort of variation seems to imply there's a significant demand.
This is no guarantee people are actually buying these things -- i.e. that there is demand. Hyper segmentation is often a signal of the exact opposite -- micro demand, but not macro.
Mirrorless is the future; if there was a mirrorless Nikon camera that could take advantage of decades of F-Mount lenses, surely they'd be on to a winner
Dunno about that, DL's were targeted for enthusiasts. Basically Sony RX100 buyers.
>> if there was a mirrorless Nikon camera that could take advantage of decades of F-Mount lenses
There is a mirrorless Nikon camera that can take advantage of decades of F-Mount lenses. It's called the Nikon 1 series.
I would be surprised if the Nikon 1 tempted many who have invested in lots of F glass. Now, if Nikon were to release a mirrorless full-format camera with excellent AF and low-light performance, I believe you'd find a lot of people asking them to shut up and take their money.
It attracted a lot of birders. The 2.7 crop factor went a long way for them. To get equivalently fast glass with long focal lengths on the larger sensor cameras would have cost tens of thousands of dollars and translated into several pounds of added gear weight.
Ah, the all but dead Nikon 1 with a ~£200 adaptor.
Even now, it's still the mirrorless system that has AF tracking that comes closest to an SLR in terms of performance (if you take Thom Hogan at his word).
They got a lot of stuff wrong in the early iterations (price, UI, handling), but the last iteration, the J5 was pretty darned good (basically an RX100MK3 with interchangeable lenses).
I switched to the 1 series a few years ago from an APS dslr because I just wanted smaller gear, and I've been totally happy with absolutely no regrets. When I go on vacation, I bring two bodies and three lenses and they take up about as much room as one APS-C DSLR with a superzoom. Why two bodies? So I don't have to bother switching lenses like I had to when I had an SLR.
I get that the platform isn't for everyone and I wouldn't recommend it to many people, but it's far from being the bad system that a lot of people make it out to be.
I have many Nikon lenses, if I could use them with a mirrorless body (Dx or Fx), I'd buy it in an instant. I'd probably take it and my 35mm f1.8 with me everywhere.
Now that the J5 is basically using the Sony RX100MK3 sensor (not exactly but very close), you can add "bad light" to the equation.
>> I have many Nikon lenses, if I could use them with a mirrorless body (Dx or Fx), I'd buy it in an instant.
You can use them adapted on a Sony A7. I am pretty sure you can get AF with Canon lenses (not the fastest, but not horrible), but I'm not 100% sure if they've done the F-mount yet.
I ended up getting a Fuji X-T1 a couple months ago (discounted since the X-T2 is out). I need to get new glass but the lenses I've gotten are fantastic and it's fun as hell to shoot with.
I'd still consider buying a mirrorless Nikon at some point, but they need to step up their game a bit.
No more than any other camera. Most of the target buyers for the DL tend to be more serious photographers.
The DL is on the high end of the point and shoot market, up there with Sony's RX100 series. The core market for the DL are SLR shooters who need a small camera that's better than a phone. Phones are fine for most stuff, but they're not particularly good with fast moving action or low light.
Thom Hogan, a longtime Nikon pundit, has good thoughts on how badly Nikon is handling this disruption. (I think smartphones are one of the best examples of Christensen disruption; they started out awful, are still relatively awful, but they are cheap, ubiquitous, and get the job done of getting photos of your cats and kids to Facebook instantly.)
http://www.dslrbodies.com/newsviews/dl-turns-out-to-mean-dea...
Years too late!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Thirds_system
The camera business had a new small interchangeable lens almost pocketable camera "standard". The micro 4/3 used sadly by only olympus and panasonic. When I travel to take pictures I take a canon 5D SLR and a much smaller olympus micro 4/3 with a wide angle zoom.
Why Canon/Nikon/Sony go their own way with incompatible small mirrorless cameras I have no idea. I would love more lens options for micro 4/3 and those big camera makers make great glass...
I'm curious which of these was the larger cause of the shut-down. Did an insurmountable technical issue cause them to cancel the program? Or did they want to cancel the program because they didn't forecast profitability?
However, I still haven't seen a 4k mirrorless equivalent from Canon so my Sony is still the best option for what I want to accomplish.
I still use Canon and Nikon glass however.
http://nikonrumors.com/2015/12/16/list-of-all-nikon-dslr-cam...
