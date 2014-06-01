I think that this guess is likely to be right. It would take a very long time for fluid convection and diffusion to transport these pollutants to such depths. But particles of plastic that are higher-density than water will collect a lot of these strongly hydrophobic pollutants on their surfaces and sink deeply much faster than convection/diffusion operate.
There is a "missing plastic" question in environmental science. We see a lot of plastic trash near the surface in oceans, but the visible amount is much less than the amount humans seem to be adding to the ocean each year.
http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/06/ninety-nine-percent-o...
Where is the "missing" plastic? It seems likely that some of it is sinking to the ocean floor, either because the plastic itself is denser than water or because it builds up denser-than-water growths on its surface. Finding polychlorinated biphenyls and brominated ethers concentrated at such depths is, IMO, pretty convincing evidence for plastics and the pollutants concentrated on their surfaces sinking into the benthic zone.
(Another part of the missing plastic may be gone due to colonization and digestion of plastics by natural hydrocarbon-eaters; see "Life in the “Plastisphere”: Microbial Communities on Plastic Marine Debris" for a really fascinating paper about this phenomenon.
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Tracy_Mincer/publicatio... )
It's rather alarming to find such concentrated pollution so far away from its human sources. But at the risk of sounding callous, it's kind of good news for humans and our critical ecosystem services: these very deep ocean regions are relatively isolated from most seafood eaten by humans, and from the photic zone whose photosynthesis is an important part of the carbon cycle. If persistent pollution has to partition somewhere, partitioning into the deepest parts of the ocean is about the best case scenario for surface life.
Perhaps deep sea organisms synthesize polychlorinated biphenyls as an adaptive response? (weirder things are known...) Or perhaps the chemical degradation of polychlorinated biphenyls is inhibited by the environment?
"If Mount Everest were flipped upside down into it, there would still be more than 2km of clear water between the mountain’s base and the top of the ocean"
This statement always bugs me, the elevation at Everest's base is already ~14,000ft. Its prominence is not its full elevation. When you try to have someone imagine "flipping it upside down", a person wouldn't typically consider including the surrounding terrain, but simply ignore the fact that it's already at great elevation.
However, it's true that Mount Everest's "relief above local terrain" is not equal to its actual altitude above MSL, but this is just informal empirical footballing and no rigorous technical definitions exist.
Another version of this is distance between the parking lot and the top, at what point are wheeled vehicles no longer an option?
So, Earth surface 510M km2, 70% water that's some 350M km2.
Everest 8km by, say, way too generously 10x20 km2, that's 1600 km3 worth of rock prism.
1.6k km3 / 350M km2 = 4.5 micro km = 4.5 millimeters.
(Yeah, a couple mm.)
Ocean acidification in particular ought to be an issue even climate skeptics can acknowledge is a problem. Unlike climate change, which can be difficult to communicate due to its abstract nature (we had heat last summer and snow last winter so what's changing?), you can plainly test acidification with two cups of water - tap and sparkling - and a pair of litmus slips to show the difference. Then expand on how all the carbon in the atmosphere does that to the oceans, and then demonstrate what that does to life in the oceans, from the algae and plankton to the fish people eat.
Overall I think that focusing on precise tangible issues that people can observe for themselves is a better way to communicate the need for ecological protection than to be completely correct in a large and abstract assessment that people might have trouble following.
Only problem is it's hard to sex up the term "ocean acidification." For something like that we'd need an attention-grabbing shorthand, like "melty fishy death water."
My experience working as a clean air and water advocate in my
early 20s was that people who don't buy into climate change also tend to rationalize away things like potable water, wildlife, and preservation of natural resources. The venn diagram of people who don't "believe in" climate change and would support CO2 cuts to stop ocean acidification is tiny.
However, I'd love to be proven wrong.
Now ppm of CO2 in the atmosphere and global average temperature rise; thats a good causal relationship!
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/persuaders/int...
How are the acidities of tap and sparkling water related to the acidity of the ocean? Don't the people who processed the drinking water exercise basic (no pun intended) control over its pH?
CO2 + H2O ⇌ H2CO3
CO2 injection to make sparkling water is a lot like CO2 being absorbed by the oceans.
So the purpose of the demonstration is to show that we're making the oceans yummier? Awesome!
If I showed someone how to use these paper tests and showed how reliable they were, then showed a video of someone testing ocean water they, just might, just barely, hopefully might be more likely to believe me.
