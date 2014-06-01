Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The world's deepest ocean trenches are packed with pollution (economist.com)
150 points by rglovejoy 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 46 comments | favorite





Precisely why the Mariana trench has such elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls remains unclear. Dr Jamieson suspects it has to do with the trench’s proximity to the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, a whirlpool hundreds of kilometres across that has amassed enormous quantities of plastics over the years, and which has the potential to send the pollutants that bind to those plastics deep into the ocean as the plastics degrade and descend.

I think that this guess is likely to be right. It would take a very long time for fluid convection and diffusion to transport these pollutants to such depths. But particles of plastic that are higher-density than water will collect a lot of these strongly hydrophobic pollutants on their surfaces and sink deeply much faster than convection/diffusion operate.

There is a "missing plastic" question in environmental science. We see a lot of plastic trash near the surface in oceans, but the visible amount is much less than the amount humans seem to be adding to the ocean each year.

http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2014/06/ninety-nine-percent-o...

Where is the "missing" plastic? It seems likely that some of it is sinking to the ocean floor, either because the plastic itself is denser than water or because it builds up denser-than-water growths on its surface. Finding polychlorinated biphenyls and brominated ethers concentrated at such depths is, IMO, pretty convincing evidence for plastics and the pollutants concentrated on their surfaces sinking into the benthic zone.

(Another part of the missing plastic may be gone due to colonization and digestion of plastics by natural hydrocarbon-eaters; see "Life in the “Plastisphere”: Microbial Communities on Plastic Marine Debris" for a really fascinating paper about this phenomenon.

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Tracy_Mincer/publicatio... )

It's rather alarming to find such concentrated pollution so far away from its human sources. But at the risk of sounding callous, it's kind of good news for humans and our critical ecosystem services: these very deep ocean regions are relatively isolated from most seafood eaten by humans, and from the photic zone whose photosynthesis is an important part of the carbon cycle. If persistent pollution has to partition somewhere, partitioning into the deepest parts of the ocean is about the best case scenario for surface life.

reply


The "missing plastic" cannot be explained with birds and fishes even more "eating" i.e. swallowing it? And consequentially when dying taking it with them to the oceanfloor? Seems rather unintuitive.

reply


hopefully people in power don't get to the idea that since it might not be harmful to us where it is at that we should purposefully put stuff there

reply


Just for safekeeping - it may be useful later, when we get a round tuit.

reply


Given that polychlorinated biphenyls are so much more abundant in the deep sea trenches than even "In grossly polluted areas, like the Liao River in China" the scientist in me suspects that something other than pollution might be at play.

Perhaps deep sea organisms synthesize polychlorinated biphenyls as an adaptive response? (weirder things are known...) Or perhaps the chemical degradation of polychlorinated biphenyls is inhibited by the environment?

reply


I had that thought as well, however when you look at the differences of the two systems I don't think it holds up well. Consider that every other tested source mentioned has a natural diluting mechanism, whether it is a river receiving runoff rainwater or a tidal area. The trench on the other hand represents a global minimum. Nothing really comes "up" from the trench in quantity so it is in some ways a perfect 'sink'. As such it may be in the process of simply getting more and more concentrated. There chemical inertness would make them extremely long lived under the conditions of the trench.

reply


A bit off-topic, but...

"If Mount Everest were flipped upside down into it, there would still be more than 2km of clear water between the mountain’s base and the top of the ocean"

This statement always bugs me, the elevation at Everest's base is already ~14,000ft. Its prominence is not its full elevation. When you try to have someone imagine "flipping it upside down", a person wouldn't typically consider including the surrounding terrain, but simply ignore the fact that it's already at great elevation.

reply


I get what you're saying, but the definition of the term 'prominence' doesn't help you, because by definition, Mount Everest's 'prominence' equals its actual height above MSL. This special case is necessary to give the recursive definition of 'prominence' a base case.

However, it's true that Mount Everest's "relief above local terrain" is not equal to its actual altitude above MSL, but this is just informal empirical footballing and no rigorous technical definitions exist.

reply


you're right, i mis-used "prominence" and meant "relief above local terrain"

reply


Climbers have a definition: how far is it from base camp to the top? In other words, the mountain starts where "walking" becomes something more difficult than a gravel path.

Another version of this is distance between the parking lot and the top, at what point are wheeled vehicles no longer an option?

reply


If only the Earth were a perfectly featureless sphere how simple things would be.

reply


> If only the Earth were a perfectly featureless sphere how simple things would be.

<rant>

Blah, boring. I remember a girl describing how nice everything would be if everything was symmetrical and deterministic, from language, to language, to numbers, to nature, to math... In the end she went on describing heaven as such a place... Man, for the first time in my life I thought that if heaven is like this, I'd like never go there :-)

When Homer described Helen, he wrote "The most beautiful woman in the world", he left the details to the reader. Now imagine if he had added the slightest hint of determinism...

</rant>

reply


But it nearly is one!

reply


But if you would flip the ME into it, the sealevel would rise ...

reply


What, a couple millimeters?

So, Earth surface 510M km2, 70% water that's some 350M km2.

Everest 8km by, say, way too generously 10x20 km2, that's 1600 km3 worth of rock prism.

1.6k km3 / 350M km2 = 4.5 micro km = 4.5 millimeters.

(Yeah, a couple mm.)

reply


If this doesn't end bad for humans it sure will when it's the plot of a sci-fi horror movie.

reply


Sounds like even more problems for a prospective future undersea colony beyond the crushing weight of pressure.

reply


it's only "crushing" relative to you.

aliens may consider being at very bottom of 50mi of O2/N2 atmosphere @ 14.7 psi to be crushing relative to the vacuum of space.

reply


yes...i think the parent is referring to humans, not aliens.

reply


the point is, what's living at these pressures is not human, so you cannot ascribe to them a human-relative definition of "crushing". it's obviously normal and not "crushing" to them.

reply


yes, but I imagine by "future undersea colony" Apocryphon is referring to a colony of humans...

reply


ah, i missed that bit. time for more coffee it seems.

reply


I hope that the global conversation on ecological protection can evolve from climate change to tangible effects, like pollution and ocean acidification, just as climate change evolved from the use of the term global warming.

Ocean acidification in particular ought to be an issue even climate skeptics can acknowledge is a problem. Unlike climate change, which can be difficult to communicate due to its abstract nature (we had heat last summer and snow last winter so what's changing?), you can plainly test acidification with two cups of water - tap and sparkling - and a pair of litmus slips to show the difference. Then expand on how all the carbon in the atmosphere does that to the oceans, and then demonstrate what that does to life in the oceans, from the algae and plankton to the fish people eat.

Overall I think that focusing on precise tangible issues that people can observe for themselves is a better way to communicate the need for ecological protection than to be completely correct in a large and abstract assessment that people might have trouble following.

Only problem is it's hard to sex up the term "ocean acidification." For something like that we'd need an attention-grabbing shorthand, like "melty fishy death water."

reply


*edit: anecdote ahead

My experience working as a clean air and water advocate in my early 20s was that people who don't buy into climate change also tend to rationalize away things like potable water, wildlife, and preservation of natural resources. The venn diagram of people who don't "believe in" climate change and would support CO2 cuts to stop ocean acidification is tiny.

However, I'd love to be proven wrong.

reply


Yeah. I think that, while there are people who value some classes of conservation without believing in climate change, climate change is in general a subset of what people don't believe in. Which is to say: Almost anything espoused by environmentalists, any program of environmental regulation, any restraint on resource extraction, etc.

reply


I always agreed that pollution should be a higher priority than climate change. The onus is on me to drive a hybrid to reduce my co2 output, but nothing is being done to curb polluting our waterways.

reply


Packaging is a great evil. Most of our waste is packaging. My family recycles a lot, buys glass/aluminum when possible, and still we generate 2-3 bags of garbage each week, mostly food packaging.

reply


The supermarkets discovered they can get you to buy more tomatoes when there are six of them in shiny cellophane, so that's what they do. It's maddening. Not only that, it's nearly impossible not to use plastic packaging if you're not handily located near a co-op (or Unverpackt, if you're in Germany). In many cases I've been looked at suspiciously when I said I didn't need a bag for my two items at the checkout, as though there were something wrong with me. Saying "it just winds up in the back of my car" usually convinced them (never mind that I cycled there...)

reply


Just for reference, what is the size of your family and what we the sizes of the garbage bags?

reply


[flagged]


Well for starters the Apostle Paul wrote the 2nd Thessalonian letter condemning this very attitude. Hence, in my experience, comments like this are generally offered by (1) nominal Christians who don't seem familiar with what Jesus and the apostles actually taught; or (2) atheists who use it as a straw-man argument against Christianity proper, instead of an admonishment to the nominals to actually know what they claim to believe.

reply


Or 3) people whose every interaction with said group of people seems to confirm the bias. At what point am I allowed to criticize the culture as a whole?

reply


I'm not sure why you're being down-voted here. This a legitimate case of the problem of induction, "the glory of science and the scandal of philosophy" [1]. That said, it seems like the flaw in your reasoning (and ch4s3's) is the lack of an objective standard. Holding sincere beliefs and referring to oneself as a Christian don't in themselves make a person a Christian. For example, suppose you met a person who said "I'm a Christian. I don't believe in God and I think the Bible is fiction." Instead of "well ok, he's very sincere, he just doesn't follow the scriptures literally", I think we would rightly conclude "despite his sincere beliefs and identity claim, this person is not a Christian." That is, his identity claim is false. In order for a person's Christian identity claim to be true, he must hold and practice true (or approximately true) beliefs about the person, work, and teaching of Christ.

So doesn't this deteriorate into a "no true Scotsman" argument? I don't think so. The hallmark of the "no true Scotsman" fallacy is its ad hocness [2]. Otherwise, no taxonomy of any kind would be possible. But surely it isn't ad hoc to say "Christians follow Christ's teachings, and non-Christians don't." So what are Christ's teachings? That can only be adjudicated by examining scripture to find out what Jesus said. Some statements (e.g. "you shall love your neighbor as yourself") are pretty straightforward. Some are less so. But we shouldn't take the fact that people disagree about some of the interpretations to mean that Jesus had no meaning, or that his meaning in unknowable. Rather, this should prompt us to ask "what are your reasons for thinking that's what Jesus meant?".

Getting back to your question, we're inductive creatures, and to an extent I don't think you can (or should) avoid drawing generic conclusions about cultures as a whole, given a large enough sample. But make sure that you're sampling persons whom you believe to be actual Christians, and not merely nominal Christians. For comparison, here are a couple of Jesus's metrics: "by this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another" [3] and "if you love me, you will keep my commandments" [4].

Sources:

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Problem_of_induction 2. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/No_true_Scotsman 3. John 13:35 4. John 14:15


This sort of thing always seems to descend into some sort of odd "no true Scotsman" argument where people end up debate sincere vs insincere adherents of "X" belief. A lot of people are real pricks, may there is a correlation with belief system "X", but I've yet to see strong evidence that its causal.

Now ppm of CO2 in the atmosphere and global average temperature rise; thats a good causal relationship!

reply


Are you saying my observation isn't valid because it may descend into a non-sensical debate? If we are throwing around fallacies, I have one too then.

My observation remains though. The Christians who literally follow the scriptures number far far fewer than those that don't. That is NOT a comment about "sincere" vs "insincere" christians. The "insincere" ones seem just as sincere to me.

reply


> Are you saying my observation isn't valid No. I'm just saying that it's hard to have a constructive conversation about in this forum based on my previous experience. I might also make the argument that to "literally follow the scriptures" is fundamentalism, and isn't necessarily a mark of a "true" adherent of the faith in question. But that is a bit of a tangent, and none of this has much to do with ocean trash so I don't have a lot more to add.

reply


"just as climate change evolved from the use of the term global warming". Maybe officially, but I hear most people (even those who know better) still calling it global warming (and then making jokes about how its so cold they would appreciate some more global warming). At one point I thought maybe the next generation would call it climate change, but I have teenagers and they and all their friends call it global warming still (and its not due to ignorance - they full know it should be called climate change).

reply


I've often heard Conservatives use the term "climate change" as evidence that global warming is a hoax—as if we've conceded that the planet _isn't_ warming, and that we're now just saying it's changing in some unknown way. The globe is warming. I think that term is still perfectly legitimate.

reply


A highly paid political scriptwriter(& a small army of researchers) coined the phrase "climate change" and worked it into all the politicos' speeches of the day to make it stick.

http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/persuaders/int...

reply


> you can plainly test acidification with two cups of water - tap and sparkling

How are the acidities of tap and sparkling water related to the acidity of the ocean? Don't the people who processed the drinking water exercise basic (no pun intended) control over its pH?

reply


You can look at tap water and sparkling (tap water + CO2 injection) and note that the sparkling water is more acidic. (Because CO2 dissolves in water into carbonic acid)

CO2 + H2O ⇌ H2CO3

CO2 injection to make sparkling water is a lot like CO2 being absorbed by the oceans.

reply


Oh, I completely missed the point of the demonstration! I though there was going to be some way in which one of the kinds of water had changed from its historical pH due to indirect effects of human activity (which didn't make sense to me).

reply


> CO2 injection to make sparkling water is a lot like CO2 being absorbed by the oceans.

So the purpose of the demonstration is to show that we're making the oceans yummier? Awesome!

reply


I think they mean to take tap water and carbonate it. I do this at home with a soda stream machine.

reply


Presumably showing them that these little pieces of paper are cheap and effective tests make it easier to believe that people elsewhere are performing tests reliably.

If I showed someone how to use these paper tests and showed how reliable they were, then showed a video of someone testing ocean water they, just might, just barely, hopefully might be more likely to believe me.

reply


He meant that the concept is easy to explain and demonstrate.

reply


I like it!! Or "toxic plastic death water", let's start a poll!!

reply




