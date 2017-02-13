I've read that it is usually modeled as a self-gravitating system[2], and that such systems can end up in states with negative heat capacity [3].
[1] > "If the system loses energy, for example by radiating energy away into space, the average kinetic energy actually increases." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heat_capacity#Negative_heat_ca...
[2] > "The Earth’s outer core is a rotating ellipsoidal shell of compressible, stratified and self-gravitating fluid." https://www.uleth.ca/dspace/handle/10133/3672
Edit:
Also, the link to the paper leads to a 404 page...
Stabilization of body-centred cubic iron under inner core conditions, Nature Geosciences, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/ngeo2892
Technically, the virial theorem argument only applies to systems whose constituents are in free-fall orbits. But I believe you can do a similar analysis for an isolated self-gravitating system that is in hydrostatic equilibrium--basically, as it radiates energy away into space, the hydrostatic equilibrium changes to one in which the radius is smaller and pressure and temperature are higher. Unfortunately I don't have a handy link to such an analysis right now, though.
As far as whether any of the above would apply to the Earth's core, I don't think it would since the Earth's core is not isolated; but it might apply to the Earth as a whole, to the extent that the Earth can be viewed as being in hydrostatic equilibrium (i.e., pressure balancing gravity everywhere). AFAIK it is common in astronomy to treat stars this way.
Technically, it means an object of finite spatial extent surrounded by vacuum, and nothing else in the entire universe. Obviously that's an idealization. :-) But it makes the mathematical model tractable.
> wouldn't such an object continue heating up "infinitely"
Not necessarily; it might reach a stable state where it can't radiate any more energy. Cold white dwarfs, cold neutron stars, and cold planets are possible examples of such states. ("Cold" here basically means "at absolute zero", i.e., in the ground state for its configuration of particles.)
Reminds me of Fritz Zwicky's "spherical bastards". Although unrelated, my physics prof that taught thermo introduced spherical bastards as an aside after stating we'd basically assume all bodies are spherical when calculating thermo transfers. This prof was where I learned that Zwicky often referred to some colleagues as "spherical bastards", and when when questioned why, he responded: "because no which way you look at them, they're a bastard." I'm sad I can't remember the prof's name; he was quite a character, a short, squat old man. Just add a beard and appropriate clothing, he'd have played a good Santa Clause. He had a minor role in the Manhattan Project, and would often share stories. Lectures were always fun. One of the few classes I never skipped.
Yes, I know, but this in itself does not preclude energy being emitted by radiation. To preclude that, the object needs to be in a genuine ground state--no internal transitions possible that can reduce its total energy. That's a considerably stronger condition than T << µ.
This new theory, noted as contradicting one from 2014 and 30 years of previous conventional scientific wisdom, came after researchers "looked into larger computational samples of iron than studied previously". What will be the headline and tone in several more years, when someone comes along and studies an even higher number of samples and coming to an entirely different conclusion?
Doesn't it seem more appropriate and useful for the scientific community and publishers of these studies to be careful not to state their findings as conclusive and act as if their most recent study does much more than to estimate what might be happening?
I don't think people in the scientific community in general really care much about the press releases. The publicity is more something that the funding organizations and universities have started to require in recent years --- you may even get some quantified "career points" of some sort from them depending on the grant. The press releases are at best an afterthought for the researchers. As they are also often edited by the PR staff of the university, there may be some standardized level of hype injected.
https://www.kth.se/en/forskning/artiklar/new-theory-explains...
That is the ultimate goal of all science.
You can understand lots of things without being able to prove them or explain their underlying mechanisms.
TLDR: It's complicated.
Given that we can know how long they actually do take, we can turn around and estimate the mean density along the straight-line path they took. When we determine that the mean density is significantly higher for paths through the center of the earth, that tells us that the material there is much denser, and so we suppose that it could be solid.
[3] > "Negative heat capacities can only occur in isolated or nearly isolated systems. They are impossible in truly extensive systems in canonical ensembles or for that matter in grand canonical ensembles. However, far from being a strange phenomenon only found in the thermodynamics of black holes they occur widely on a macroscopic scale in astrophysics and with less precision on a microscopic scale throughout physics and chemistry. They are the origin of the large fluctuations that occur at phase transitions and we speculate that they cause those transitions." http://adsabs.harvard.edu/full/1977MNRAS.181..405L
Also, the link to the paper leads to a 404 page... Stabilization of body-centred cubic iron under inner core conditions, Nature Geosciences, nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/ngeo2892