Front end engineer working in a ski resort (lever.co)
1 point by brendanmh on Feb 13, 2017



Sounds awesome. Before starting a family this would have been my dream job. Ski & code 7 days a week. Kudos to whoever lands this gig.


@iblaine - I have a wife and family :) . Cuts back on the skiing 7 days a week, but I usually get 4.




