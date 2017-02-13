Hacker News
Front end engineer working in a ski resort
(
lever.co
)
1 point
by
brendanmh
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
iblaine
on Feb 13, 2017
Sounds awesome. Before starting a family this would have been my dream job. Ski & code 7 days a week. Kudos to whoever lands this gig.
brendanmh
on Feb 13, 2017
@iblaine - I have a wife and family :) . Cuts back on the skiing 7 days a week, but I usually get 4.
