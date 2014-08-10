Also, it would be nice if they supported a SQLite backend, which would probably make more sense for small blogs running on very weak shared servers.
https://github.com/skx/e-comments/
You can see them in use on my tweaked site, e.g:
https://tweaked.io/guide/demo/
[1] https://twitter.com/amitbhawani/status/828554455876505601
I use Disqus on a static Jekyll generated page and adding ads to my blog saddens me. My blog doesn't get much traffic, but it's always nice to see an email when someone cares enough about what I wrote to comment. I fear I'll have to migrate to something else if this holds true. Alternatives for my low traffic, low touch (I'm not a web dev) blog?
Here was a comment related to this topic on the blog post https://kinsta.com/blog/disqus-ads/#comment-3153203837
We're planning to post an update clarifying this on our blog soon.
I've looked a bit at riot, their js framework though: riotjs.com.
Also relevant: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2011-04-14/this-tech...
Admittedly having worked in advertising to an extent it's always going to be a grey market, but web advertising just seems to be a bit darker. There isn't enough money going around to refuse dodgy actors on the mid-low scale and that hurts the whole market.
I run an ad blocker because I mostly want to stop third parties tracking me around the web. Then, after I ran an ad-blocker for a while, I got used to the web feeling zippy.
Aside from privacy concerns, there are also security concerns. Ad networks have been used to distribute malware.
I had my kids to install ad-blockers on their phones because they share a pool of data. It's not that unusual for a page containing a few kilobytes of text and images to contain twice as much ad related bloat.
a. they ignore the ad
b. they ignore the ad and think negatively about the product
c. they mentally register the ad and it builds positive brand awareness but don't click through
d. they clickthrough if the offer/proposition was compelling enough anyway
In effect, online advertising is like being paid to be promoted on a dating site: if you're attractive or interesting enough on your own, you probably don't even need it but it may help you get matched with a different user than if you hadn't gotten promoted; and if you're not very compelling you're quite possibly flushing money down the drain while your competitors are eating your lunch. It fools the hopeless and the underdogs, while creeping users out, and ultimately affects the landscape little; it's the ultimate rent-seeking.
But I'm also not the likely demographic, so I'm left with my foot in my mouth! I can say I would pay for HN if it came to that, weird as that would be, preferably in a flat fee because it's easier to budget. HN is the only similar service I use.
Reddit does this correctly -- they only self-host ads that they've vetted. I have no problem unblocking ads on reddit, but that's the only website I can think of which has non-scummy advertising practices.
They seem to be an ok company, but their business model is a sinking ship
also - to make the internet better
http://someonewhocares.org/hosts/
The more I learn about advertising, the more I find arguments against it compelling. Disqus is a comment system that facilitates the free exchange of ideas. If it relies significantly on ads, then advertisers can begin to police it by threatening to pull sponsorship. This eliminates productive discussion that threatens the interests of advertisers. For instance, advertisers don't like placing ads alongside people that care too much about things, they prefer people to be lightly entertained and in a buying mood. They also don't like placing their ads alongside controversy, as it can negatively impact their brand.
Thus reliance on advertising introduces an interdependency on a relatively small set of giant corporations' goodwill, even for niche activities and will, which when push comes to shove, substitute their positions for the managers' of Disqus. Allowing advertisements to be turned off actually immunized Disqus somewhat from this problem, but having advertisements on everywhere enables it. Allowing users to pay to turn them off probably more than offsets this, though it does impact exceptionally poor users (who, for some reason, are probably more likely to dissent controversially). That could be ameliorated by case-by-case ad waivers if the issue comes up, though it does come close to Disqus endorsing a controversial issue.
Maybe this seems like a minor issue, but Disqus provides a platform for debate, and advertising can act to bound the limits of debate for better or worse. I would prefer if the Disqus managers could act according to their own moral compass when under pressure.
I have a strong policy against inline ads, so I may have to reconsider using Disqus for my blog if this goes through. (Unfortunately, the only competiton left is Facebook Comments)
I noticed that on most technical blogs, the discussions in the comments are either non-existent or an "Awesome post" type response. The real discussion happens on sites like HN, reddit.
There is no real downside to disabling comments altogether on technical blogs. Just leave a PS asking for comments to be sent over email.
The upside to disabling comments : way faster load times and less data transfer per request. Disqus makes like 30 odd requests to load their comments.
Disqus also does some creepy things : when my blog experienced a spike in traffic, Disqus suddenly decides to run ads on my blog without explicit permission.
Regarding Facebook comments : :|
[1] An example using facebook.com, can be applied to disqus.com or any ubiquitous 3rd-party out there: https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/Dynamic-filtering:-to...
Edit: I see below what you're referring to. However I'd rather have a separate plugin where I can easily selectively turn it on(Hacker News).
Just checked, and this list doesn't block comments on hacker news or reddit, just like it doesn't block the wall on facebook or posts on a forum. It would be pointless, because the whole point of those [social] sites is the comments.
I prefer this way because uBlock Origin is already installed and is quite lightweight, so the incremental performance hit is less. I can see your point about UI convenience too. Everyone has their own priorities!
I mostly use it for blocking comments on news and video sites [in my experience typically 99% noise]. Whitelists can be added for individual sites, in the same way that any blocking rule can be whitelisted with custom filter rules.
* Navigate to the uBlock Dashboard > 3rd Party Filters > Custom.
* Add the line: http://mute.bradconte.com/mute.txt
* Click `Parse` and the `Update`.
I've been wrestling with why I feel so uncomfortable with this move. About the best analogy I've come up with: this feels like I've been using a maid service for years. They've done a reliable job keeping my place clean for when I have guests over. They decide that it is time to raise their rates, but rather than come directly to me to negotiate a pay increase they decide that they can just sell billfold space in my house when they clean.
It seems like a violation of a social contract, because my blog is my house and I don't intend to have advertising there, even if I did I'm too small of a fry to make any money that way.
I realize that no one wants to raise rates, and this sort of business model if I had been given the choice up front I'd probably be fine with... If I wasn't also growing increasingly weary of the race-to-bottom-feeding, increasingly toxic ad markets, which has been a concern worrying me the last few months and I haven't had any good ideas, but I certainly don't want my blog participating in that for what tiny bit that is worth.
But, I wish their product, which now requires ads or dollars, was actually decent. As an unpaid/no-ads alternative to rolling your own it's barely passable. But paying real money or serving ads, for this junk? No way.
https://muut.com/pricing/
(Not affiliated, nor a customer - just became aware of them because of their open source js framework, riot (riotjs.com)).
ublock on desktop, adaway, netguard or dozen alternatives on mobile