In general, JavaScript is becoming the new J2EE. Ambitious ideas, clueless implementations, insane complexity.
2. It's not like the JS community is anti-XML, most JS libs/frameworks still use HTML/XML markup for rendering.
3. The JS community is vast and diverse - generalisations around 'clueless implementations, insane complexity' don't make a lot of sense.
More generally, the title should be corrected to the actual title, which is almost fine:
"How to build cross-platform mobile apps using nothing more than a JSON markup"
Maybe remove the click-baity "nothing more than" part, but other than that, the original title is much better than the submission title.
JSON is widely used and understood, easy to parse and serialise to, and fundamentally simpler than most alternatives.
You could argue that S-expressions are 'simpler' than JSON, but they didn't take off, for whatever reason - I'm not going to go into opinions on why I think that is, because that never tends to go well on HN :)
When the article's author describes both code and data using JSON, it sounds a little strange to me. While JSON is capable to describing nested data structures, JSON's syntax is much more verbose than s-expressions. I feel that since s-expressions have been around for about 60 years that the author should be familiar with them and address why a JSON encoding is superior to s-expressions for this use case.
1 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S-expression
2 - http://wiki.c2.com/?DataAndCodeAreTheSameThing
(x . (y . (z . NIL))) <=> ['x', ['y' , ['z', null]]]
"The interchangeability of code and data gives Lisp its instantly recognizable syntax. All program code is written as s-expressions, or parenthesized lists. A function call or syntactic form is written as a list with the function or operator's name first, and the arguments following; for instance, a function f that takes three arguments would be called as (f arg1 arg2 arg3)."
1 - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=4487462
2 - https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=%22application%2F...
3 - https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=%22application%2F...
Lisp interpreters tend to be dead simple to implement.
So it's a bullshit title, basically.
I've never seen any succeed at anything more than the most basic apps.
I put more stock in projects like Xamarin or MOE (and even they aren't perfect).
The platform is incredible and I've been able to build a complex app in no time at all. Give it a try, you'll be surprised. I'm in the Slack room too if you need trouble shooting.
direct link:
http://jasonette.com
I pick YAML.
Nothing can beat this:
name: Taylor Swift
name "Taylor Swift"
https://forum.jasonette.com/t/media-in-android-port/79/2
Short answer: Sort of (on iOS) and No, not yet (on Android)
