Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How to build cross-platform mobile apps with JSON (freecodecamp.com)
54 points by quincyla 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 34 comments | favorite





JSON is the new XML. Except XML was actually designed to have semantics, while similar attempts in JSON are just hacks.

In general, JavaScript is becoming the new J2EE. Ambitious ideas, clueless implementations, insane complexity.

reply


1. OP article has nothing to do with JavaScript.

2. It's not like the JS community is anti-XML, most JS libs/frameworks still use HTML/XML markup for rendering.

3. The JS community is vast and diverse - generalisations around 'clueless implementations, insane complexity' don't make a lot of sense.

reply


Except XML has no evaluation rules and no semantics. It allows you to build languages that can be processed by third-party tools, which then give a precise meaning: for example, SVG expressions are written in XML, but the meaning is not expressed in XML.

reply


Typo in title. Should read "How to build mobile apps in JSON." And drop the "Yes, JSON" bit.

reply


Not sure why this was downvoted. The click-baity "Yes, JSON" is really annoying and should be removed.

More generally, the title should be corrected to the actual title, which is almost fine:

"How to build cross-platform mobile apps using nothing more than a JSON markup"

Maybe remove the click-baity "nothing more than" part, but other than that, the original title is much better than the submission title.

reply


So why JSON of all things? When I reached the "write a full declarative program in JSON" section I was internally screaming "but s-expressions!"

reply


Same thinking, I expect, that gave us XSLT.

reply


Using JSON seems far more pragmatic than the mindset that gave birth to XSLT, so I don't really see the connection.

JSON is widely used and understood, easy to parse and serialise to, and fundamentally simpler than most alternatives.

You could argue that S-expressions are 'simpler' than JSON, but they didn't take off, for whatever reason - I'm not going to go into opinions on why I think that is, because that never tends to go well on HN :)

reply


can you elaborate on s-expressions?

reply


Sure. S-expressions[1] are a notation for nested data structures. They can be used to spell out data as well as code. In fact both code and data look the same when expressed using s-expressions.[2]

When the article's author describes both code and data using JSON, it sounds a little strange to me. While JSON is capable to describing nested data structures, JSON's syntax is much more verbose than s-expressions. I feel that since s-expressions have been around for about 60 years that the author should be familiar with them and address why a JSON encoding is superior to s-expressions for this use case.

1 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/S-expression

2 - http://wiki.c2.com/?DataAndCodeAreTheSameThing

reply


Although I'm also skeptical of coding in JSON, s-expressions are pretty close to a JSON subset (with the caveat that everything needs to be quoted).

  (x . (y . (z . NIL))) <=> ['x', ['y' , ['z', null]]]

reply


In Lisp, (x x x) denotes a list which contains three elements which are pointers to the same symbol object.

reply


The first one is the flat list (x y z); the JSON one seems to be equivalent to (x (y (z nil))).

reply


About four paragraphs in https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisp_(programming_language)

    "The interchangeability of code and data gives Lisp its instantly recognizable syntax. All program code is written as s-expressions, or parenthesized lists. A function call or syntactic form is written as a list with the function or operator's name first, and the arguments following; for instance, a function f that takes three arguments would be called as (f arg1 arg2 arg3)."

reply


Oh yeah, I understand that part. I was just wondering what OP meant in his sentence.

reply


Meaning it's going far out of it's way to half-write a programming language in json rather than actually just using a lisp.

reply


But why would you use lisp? I don't get it. No API returns data in a list format.

reply


EDN (s-expressions + Clojure's reader)[1] got a lot of attention when it was announced. It looks like it's garnered some use [2]. I was hoping to find a registered mime type "application/s-expr", but there are some uses out in the wild[3].

1 - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=4487462

2 - https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=%22application%2F...

3 - https://github.com/search?utf8=%E2%9C%93&q=%22application%2F...

reply


Lisps aren't limited to lists as data types, you can have anything you want.

Lisp interpreters tend to be dead simple to implement.

reply


http://thedailywtf.com/articles/the-inner-json-effect

reply


The framework and approach described might be useful in some cases, but... you still need to understand CSS, HTML, and... pretty much everything about webfrontendism to meaningfully design and "build" such an app, of course (even if you do manage to cram all that metadata into a single JSON file).

So it's a bullshit title, basically.

reply


I've seen so many projects like this over the years that claim that they're the one that will allow for true cross platform app development, and they've developed a simple abstraction for doing so.

I've never seen any succeed at anything more than the most basic apps.

I put more stock in projects like Xamarin or MOE (and even they aren't perfect).

reply


I understand the sentiment, which is why I approached Jasonette with some curiosity mixed with scepticism... which I quickly turned into obsession!

The platform is incredible and I've been able to build a complex app in no time at all. Give it a try, you'll be surprised. I'm in the Slack room too if you need trouble shooting.

reply


It is made by the guy who made TextEthan.

direct link: http://jasonette.com

reply


If it can be done in JSON it can also be done in YAML.

I pick YAML.

reply


Have you read the specs for both? You should read the JSON spec. It will take you ten minutes. The YAML spec (http://yaml.org/spec/1.2/spec.html) may take you a little longer. . .

reply


S-expressions will take you ten seconds still nobody uses them. YAML is made to simplify the lives of the reader and the writer, not the parser. Let the parser suffer, let the coder rejoice. You pick your own level of suffering, I pick mine. Deal?

reply


What language you use doesn't really matter much when you can easily transform one into another. I think that's exactly the case with JSON and YAML.

reply


If the idea is to reduce verbosity, I'd much prefer CSON. YAML just has way too much "magic" parsing behavior.

reply


Not bad, a second close just behind YAML in my picks.

Nothing can beat this:

    name: Taylor Swift
Absolutely nothing, no matter how you dress it.

reply


I prefer

    name "Taylor Swift"
which is how JSONY works (which was an experiment ingy and I put together)

reply


A heads up for anyone wondering if this can do anything "real" on the phone (such as, you know, take a picture or access the memory card):

https://forum.jasonette.com/t/media-in-android-port/79/2

Short answer: Sort of (on iOS) and No, not yet (on Android)

reply


But why ? What does it solve ? This is xml xslt alk over again.

reply


That's nothing. I can write a chess engine using nothing more than the Latin alphabet, Arabic numerals, and a couple punctuation characters. All you have to do is compose these building blocks in the right way, and gcc will take care of the rest.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: