Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Findr – Discover what the internet knows about you
(
apple.com
)
2 points
by
kennybatista
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
saycheese
on Feb 13, 2017
Where is the data being sourced from?
kennybatista
on Feb 14, 2017
Hey! We've built an API that searches the web for information
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: