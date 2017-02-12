This is pure parental failure -- nothing more to gain from it. Father is hurt and lashing out for someone to blame instead of taking responsibility for raising a kid that wasn't capable of making good choices.
> Jon Speckman instead blames the Model S’ acceleration in an interview with Indy Star today:
> “This is a vehicle that travels from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds. She’s clearly having to swerve to miss a vehicle going the wrong way on a one-way street. If her foot should happen to hit the accelerator, it’s like a rocket ship. I don’t know why they have to make a car that does that.”
Presumably he knew first-hand how the car worked when he bought the car, and gave the keys to his daughter. It's not like he can say, "I don't know how my kid ended up in a Tesla S... maybe she tripped?"
Being drunk and driving any car can kill.
"This is a vehicle that travels from 0 to 60 in 3.1 seconds. (...) it’s like a rocket ship. I don’t know why they have to make a car that does that."
"It’s important to note what while some versions of the Model S can achieve 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3.1 seconds, it needs to be in performance modes like ‘Insane’ or ‘Ludicrous’."
...seriously?
