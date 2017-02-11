Hacker News
SpaceVim – Use Vim as a Java Ide
spacevim.org
4 points
by
philonoist
on Feb 13, 2017
1 comment
sevensor
on Feb 13, 2017
Having tried to write Java in vim for a few one-off tasks, it's been extremely painful. From what I've seen, most Java code is selected from a menu, rather than actually typed. So I can see the appeal of having that in vim if you're forced to write Java, but at the same time the whole "use vim as an ide" meme has been nudging me away from vim for a while now.
