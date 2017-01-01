The emerging consensus among experts is that it's not worth the trouble, or, worse, incapable of doing much more than generating a false sense of security. That's for a bunch of reasons:
* An enormous installed base of clients that won't do encryption, meaning that at best you're attempting to tunnel encrypted messaging over an unencrypted transport.
* A protocol that leaks metadata, including some message content, at the envelope layer.
* Hundreds of millions of users that primarily access messages through browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto.
* An archive-always UX that ensures that huge amounts of plaintext are scattered around the Internet by both senders and receivers.
* An unencrypted installed base that ensures encryption will be opt-in for the foreseeable future, meaning that users will routinely reveal plaintext accidentally by, for instance, quoting messages and forgetting to encrypt.
* End user demands for things like search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers).
All these problems are probably surmountable (with enormous, concerted effort). But: why bother? Email is just one of dozens of messaging systems available to Internet users. Better to move sensitive conversations to things like Signal, WhatsApp, or Wire --- the double ratchet construction is designed specifically to make IM-like protocols secure even when conversations are sporadic and last months.
"conseunsus"? a few blog posts about some bad user experience with GnuPG / the PGP ecosystem is, at best, just an (re)emerging topic on HN, not the end of email encryption. OpenPGP implementations may not be the easiest encryption software out there (its usability issues have been discussed for two decades now) but that's simply because PGP was not designed to be used by the laity, which, doesn't necessarily mean that you need to be an expert to use it: my friends and I learnt how to encrypt, decrypt and sign emails when we were still in high-school. And while you probably need to read a manual (something that may sound draconian by the current standards of the software industry) to learn how to use gpg, there is no other cryptography tool as powerful, versatile and secure as this.
Why bother? because e-mail is federated, Signal, WhatsApp, and Wire are not. Because you don't need to put all your trust on a device like a mobile phone, or a company like Facebook. Because you don't even need e-mail nor Internet to send encrypted mails to some journalist, for instance. But please don't get me wrong: I really appreciate the effort of messaging apps like Signal for casual conversations, but if my own life was at stake I wouldn't even touch my phone (except for taking out its battery).
Stop telling me why you like it and build something that's easy for other people to use. In your pursuit of technical excellence you are completely ignoring the importance of network effects on adoption and the disutility of standing out from the crowd by your use of super-solid encryption. Nobody wants to maintain a collection of public keys for every single person they know. No matter how bad things get politically there is not going to be a sudden mass awakening that will cause everyone to start using public key encryption for email, or we'd have already seen it take off like wildfire in politically repressive jurisdictions.
It's. Not. Going. To. Happen.
Edit: Crap, I mean WhatsApp, which _uses_ Signal's protocol now.
WhatsApp isn't even open source, so no, it doesn't have reproducible builds. (Signal is open source and does have reproducible builds).
> Do we know that the app isn't storing the keys somewhere else?
No, but WhatsApp is still strictly better than either email or SMS. Even if you don't trust Facebook, that still only leaves three parties that can compromise the integrity of messages (you, the recipient, and Facebook), as opposed to the uncountable number of parties that can passively observe email or SMS in transit.
Seems like a great use case for a password management company to add address book management and/or develop an email client.
Don't take them as gospel. That's faith. Review the evidence they're true from U.S. governments' reaction to them to what similar malware was found by third parties. Once evidence is in, then you have reason to believe them and then in stuff such as GPG by extension. And the leaks didn't say anything about faraday cages. Just that they had to rely on the extremely-limited resources of TAO... such as targeted attacks on specific sites/configurations/endpoints... if the target used something strong.
Additionally, this wasn't even the first time any of us had heard about this sort of thing. Ever heard of Room 641A? The Snowden leaks aren't exactly implausible or unprecedented.
I don't know if you are genuinely unsure of their veracity or just making a rhetorical point, but it's not a point of contention in any serious debate forum I know of, even among intelligence community sympathizers.
Well, tptacek is himself an expert. As he's the founder of a successful security consultancy who has friends among academic cryptographers, I took his comment to mean the belief among himself and his peers.
It's ultimately an appeal to authority, but it's a useful data point. Maybe there are different "circles" of security/cryptography experts, and tptacek runs in a different one from others who haven't given up on email, but I suspect he would have said that if that's the case.
Security consultants are who you should trust the least when dealing with security. They aren't interested in reliable, easy-to-use and widespread security. They are interested in difficult, interesting security that breaks and needs consultants.
Do you truly believe everyone is so cynical? Of course there are some bad actors, in all jobs and all domains. But not everyone—I'd argue the majority of people—are just out to screw everyone else.
Instead of having one master key for your identity, the paradigm is changed:
Identity is a set of claims "X on domain A is Y on domain B". That's it.
"Domain" can refer to a server-based service such as reddit, or a client app on a device.
Such proofs are easy:
1) For public identity on sites which don't support this scheme, X simply signs something with their private key for A, and posts it on A at a URL only they control (such as an About page or a Facebook post). Presumably, X and A had to cooperate to do that. Now, to prove "you are X on A", you simply claim your your identity and the url to check, and sign it with the same private key. The verification proceeds by checking the https url for the actual claim. You hold that key. If A wants to revoke your identity proof, they just delete it from eg your profile. Each site A has to be supported individually by the client lib though, because "urls you control" are different on each site.
2) For private identity on sites that cooperate, there is a huge variety of things you could do. Everything from oAuth 2, to the signature scheme above, except the user id X on A can be different for each relying party B.
So the claim "X[B] on A is Y on B" is a private claim - others can verify it only if they identify themselves as B (eg X must be logged into A and using https on A and B and doing cross-domain communication using iframes).
They can't satisfy these conditions unless they spoof B's SSL certificate and trick X into visiting their site via a poisoned DNS. And in that case they can just find out that X is X[B] on A. Very limited privacy leak. They still can't decrypt or sign anything as X on A.
This is the scheme anyone can implement and use. It should be standardized IMHO somewhere.
It's implemented in Android OpenKeychain.
I really want to be able to type Twitter, Hacker News or Github names into emails.
I think a combination of keybase + a useful client can help, but the reasons listed in parent are pretty convincing.
At some point, you'll have to ideally meet at least one person in the flesh to exchange keys and verify their identity. After that point, it's possible that others you are trying to communicate with might be within your web of trust. If not, you'll have to go through your keysigning procedure again.
https://www.gnupg.org/gph/en/manual/x334.html
https://wiki.debian.org/Keysigning/Coordination
I communicate with a number of GNU hackers. Package maintainers upload their signing keys to Savannah, and sign each of their releases with that key. If I simply want to know that my message is reaching that maintainer, I can get the key that way.
But if I want to know that I'm actually speaking to the person that the maintainer _claims_ to be, I'd want to use the web of trust. They could very well be an imposter!
The problem with the web of trust is that it simply doesn't work: the fact that I know you means nothing about whether I trust you to vouch for others. The fact that I trust you to vouch for employees of Acme Widgets means nothing about whether I trust you to vouch for members of the a political party.
PGP's usable despite the fact that the Web of Trust is kinda a misfeature.
If you refuse to place trust in anyone, then no, the web of trust will not work for you. But it works for many others; it doesn't make it broken. The purpose of key signing is to verify that a person is legitimately who they claim to be---_that_ is what you are trusting in your web of trust: that someone has verified their identity in a means consistent with accepted protocols.
If enough people say "this person is who they say they are" by signing that person's they, then you decrease the odds that the person is a fraud.
Whom in the world do you actually trust to vouch for everyone else in the world? For me, at least, the answer is 'no-one,' — which is why neither XPKI nor the Web of Trust work for me.
> But it works for many others; it doesn't make it broken.
I suspect that no-one (older than, say, four years old) trusts any other human being or organisation to vouch for every other human being and organisation, and thus that the WoT is in fact broken for everyone — but that most folks just try to ignore that.
But again: you don't have to trust a single person. As more people sign Alice's key, it's increasingly unlikely that Alice fooled every one of those people.
Actually it means a lot. That's how trust works in the real world as well.
It's, and the name is kind of a hint, about knowing those you trust -- it's a web in that there's higher level trust (people you personally know and trust yourself), secondary trust (people trusted by those you trust), etc.
And in cryptography it's even more specific:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Web_of_trust
It's not in any way about trusting someone just because you know them.
The Web of Trust assumes that I trust anyone to vouch for everyone (interesting, TLS — itself also a product of 1990s crypto-thinking — makes the same assumption). But I simply don't. I don't trust my nearest & dearest family & friends to vouch for every identity I care about. But I do trust some of them for some identities.
I trust myself to validate possession of any key. I trust my employer to validate possession of keys related to its work, but not keys related to, e.g., my family or my blog. I may trust one of my brothers to validate keys related to his immediate family, and maybe I trust two of my brothers to jointly validate keys related to our family, but I don't trust them for work, or my blog. I may trust my blogging co-admins to validate keys for roles in the blog, but that doesn't mean they get to validate keys for identities at my employer, or validate keys on behalf of my parents or children.
I could use different email addresses for each identity (I-the-employee, I-the-son, I-the-blogger), and have each identity trust only those who are pertinent to it, but that makes PGP more, not less, difficult. And it's certainly not the model that PGP advocates.
Generally, out-of-band or reference-based (e.g., third-party vouching) of identity.
Web-of-trust is useful but IMO ultimately a tool of limited use, and presents numerous issues with data disclosure, as it is an independent and public validation of social networks. Often who knows who is more critical than who says what to whom.
PGP-over-email unfortunately leaks massive amounts of metadata.
Snail mail + several other out of band methods. Or you can exchange a one time pad, physically.
Their convenience comes at a cost.
https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-iOS/wiki/FAQ#can-i-...
https://support.wire.com/hc/en-us/articles/207692235-How-can...
What cost were you talking about then?
I think too many people are way too trusting of shiny new apps with a pretty UI. If you don't do the extra work of verifying the key, you're effectively letting the service provider act as your one and only CA.
If you can verify a Signal key fingerprint, you can verify a PGP public key fingerprint.
I still don't see what cost you were speaking about. Mistakes with PGP are at least as likely as mistakes with the shiny easy to use GUI.
Can you find a security expert RECOMMENDING email? That would be a better example of how it's not a consensus, like you claim.
These people might not be crypto experts, but hopefully many of them are security experts.
Gpg is also how most mailing list communication is (clear-)signed - and that coupled with public archives does give a way to verify that the person that controls the key that signed release notes for this package these last five years, is the person that will be able to read this zero-rated report that is critical. (It says very little about said owners real identity, or his or her legal name)
What does FreeBSD, OpenBSD or Oracle recommend for sending sensitive information to security@<company|project>?
That said, modern email suck.
Mutt (possibly with "not much") might "suck less" - but we need many more, better (graphical) email clients. I think Fastmail's work on a json-based client protocol is interesting (not because it's json, but because every blank staring IMAP-client writing developer keep saying that there are terrible horrors laying in ambush for the unwary).
Opera had a nice, new-ish, fast mail client. Other than that I'm unaware of any serious effort to make a new, modern, easy to use IMAP client. Let alone an open source one. Or one that doesn't beg to expose library bugs by rendering html, images etc in-line - or ignore user privacy by loading external resources that enable user tracking.
I've been contemplating writing one for quite some time.
Oh, my, yes. Lasciate ogni speranza...
[0]Rename: https://medium.com/@RiotChat/lets-riot-f5b0aa99dc8e#.3toozs7...
Homepage: https://matrix.org/docs/projects/client/riot.html
No, it's not. It's the only widely available, decentralized system, with which you can send to anyone, if you know the address. None of the big ones is this open.
XMPP tried to address this and failed; now Matrix is trying again.
* In modern messaging protocols, they don't have to care about encryption. The protocols are designed to reliably encrypt messages without user intervention, and security isn't "opt-in".
* The people who most need encryption are not the ones who are most aware of the need. In fact, the Venn diagram of "need" and "want" for crypto has very little overlap.
Sounds good. Doesn't sound worth giving up decentralisation for. Doesn't even seem like something we'd need to give up OpenPGP to get - if client design were equal (and it isn't at the moment, but I see no reason it can't be) I'd far rather have that client experience but with the more established/tested protocol.
> The people who most need encryption are not the ones who are most aware of the need. In fact, the Venn diagram of "need" and "want" for crypto has very little overlap.
I think that's even more true for decentralization than it is for encryption.
Also, given how PGP works I fail to see how you can claim that you can achieve comparable client design/ease of use/UX to Signal.
At the very least it appears evident to me that the problem is much much harder than Signal (and it should be, Signal was designed from the ground up with UX in mind, and made several important trade offs for it).
It's a lot harder to block. You can have anyone run a mail server on any port (SSLed if necessary), which means you can use it for secure communications inside any "great firewall" (like that of China or Kazakhstan), or even in a country/region that's been cut off from the Internet (which we've seen happen for various amounts of time in Syria, Crimea, Turkey...). WhatsApp/Signal have a very limited version of this by getting makers of popular HTTPS services to work with them, but those services are subject to their own commercial pressures (all the big names have been known to collaborate with e.g. the Chinese authorities in the past) and attackers always have the option of just blocking those services outright.
It rules out a whole class of attacks involving compromising the central servers and tricking the client into redoing an initial exchange. If the Signal client is implemented correctly this shouldn't be an issue, but it's an extra attack surface that simply doesn't exist for OpenPGP.
Also compared to Signal et al it's more practical (though still difficult) to use pseudonymously, because a pseudonymous email address is eaiser than a pseudonymous phone number. Signal advocates talk about having deniability because your messages aren't provably signed by you, but I don't think that advantage exists in any reasonable threat model - if we're worried about a state adversary hunting down everyone who corresponded with dissident x, they'll find it easier to track down a phone number than an email address, and once they've tracked down one of x's correspondents (i.e. someone who has a phone with a number that exchanged messages with x) they're not going to be bothered by the fact that they don't have signed mathematical proof that this is the same person who corresponded with x.
> Signal was designed from the ground up with UX in mind, and made several important trade offs for it
Such as? At the protocol level I mean.
One of the explicit protocol level trade offs is federation:
> One of the controversial things we did with Signal early on was to build it as an unfederated service. Nothing about any of the protocols we've developed requires centralization; it's entirely possible to build a federated Signal Protocol based messenger, but I no longer believe that it is possible to build a competitive federated messenger at all.
https://gultsch.de/objection.html
The reality is that, no matter how much I wanted xmpp (and google wave for that matter) to succeed, Signal (and if you are willing to trust the closed source client WhatsApp) are the only ones that did.
And that's even though XMPP preceded Signal by a decade. The argument that a good federated user experience is possible in principle starts to sound a lot like talk about "sufficiently smart compilers".
Let's grant it is true that we don't have sufficient resources to update a host of different clients to use all the extensions. So then it still seems that in a resource constrained environment federation is not feasible. Open Whisper Systems managed to get encryption on a billion devices with a team of three people. The idea that it only succeeded due to a resources advantage (rather than fundamentally different trade-offs) does not seem very plausible.
For how much of that decade did we even see "a couple of full-time developers" applied to XMPP though? Yet alone an actual UX designer.
Trade offs:
Onboarding is trivially more complex. You have to enter your JID and a password -- registration of a new JID adds one checkbox to that.
Contact discovery does not piggyback on phone numbers, so you will have to add JIDs to your address book if you want Conversations to pick them up.
Another new XMPP-based app, Zom (https://zom.im/) makes some of this easier by letting you automatically register on their hosted XMPP server, locking you into sane default settings, etc. Android app seems still a little buggy, though.
As long as the message silos aren't regulated as utilities, decentralised systems give us more of the freedoms.
It's pretty easy to run a separate dns system - you can even blend your own private "authorities" dns for new tlds with fall back to the centralised root servers.
if /BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE/.test(message) { greatFirewall.block(message); }
No single point at which to apply judicial- and/or rubber-hose cryptography is the big one.
I do agree that the problem-space of attempting to make a reasonable UI for GPG has been explored for a long time with no useful results. I'd love someone to prove me wrong, but it seems like that's a hopeless endeavor.
It is worth asking why, though. I'm not a UI person, so apply appropriate weighting to my opinion. I think this is one area - application of the Unix philosophy to task-driven security software - results in software that only the really invested will use. A combination email encryption/key distribution system with most nonessential options stripped out, targeting one mail client (at least at first) might be simple enough to achieve something closer to Signal-level usability. And the rounding-errors can continue to use the full GPG for our weird open-source rituals.
But who knows. Maybe the entire model is just too complicated for mere mortals.
Has it? Have we ever had even e.g. 2 reasonably skilled design professionals spend a year trying? That would, I suspect, be much less effort than has gone into Signal et al. But still beyond the resources of volunteer-only FOSS, unfortunately.
But PGP-over-SMTP would still leak important metadata, and you would still have problems with forward secrecy and key revocation.
Matrix looks like a much better decentralized solution to build a new email infrastructure on. But there are still metadata leakage issues with federation, and there need to be some standards and an example implementation for email-over-matrix.
I don't think a well-integrated PGP-over-SMTP client would leak any more metadata than the likes of Signal does? Build in a good subkey rotation config and you'd solve most of the forward secrecy issues, and good defaults for how to treat revocation (including better expiry defaults) would resolve that issue. No?
I do not know enough to be sure about your point about forward secrecy. You may be right.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anonymous_remailer
Sure, so any intermediate server would see who was talking to who. But that's the case with Signal et al as well isn't it?
No.
”Because your phone will be connecting to Signal’s servers, your cellular carrier can determine whether or not you are using the service. However, your carrier cannot gather any information about the individuals or groups with whom you are communicating.”
Source: https://github.com/WhisperSystems/Signal-iOS/wiki/FAQ#what-a...
Decentralization/Federalization + Standard Protocols. To really get the full potential, one needs both, since only then the network is truly free.
Nobody can tell you how to access the Network, what software to use, who you can communicate with, etc.
If you try using an unofficial WhatsApp client (eg. when you don't have you're phone), they can delete your account, and you can't do anything against that. This is IMO just too much control the central server has over the client.
Note that this argument is even more problematic for OpenPGP-encrypted email, as such email sends all metadata and some message data in plaintext.
I ususally respect tptacek a lot but when it comes to Whatsapp I actively avoid it if at all possible, preferring Telegram even if the crypto is more than questionable. Same goes for mail: I prefer it - even unencrypted - over Whatsapp.
For some of us our treat model is more concerned about Facebook and less about major TLAs.
With Whatsapp I have to expect that all metadata about me - and my friends - are fed into Facebook and datamined from here to eternity and back again or until the end of the world as we know it.
I have little to hide but given the catastrophically bad ad targeting of Facebook (yes, I am still a happily married father, a Java developer, a Norwegian. I don't need ANY more ads for dating websites until I specifically change my profile to let you know, THANK YOU. I would be happy to learn about useful developer tools or underrated fast food restaurants though. I also appreciated the uber ad with bundled coupon in google maps a few weeks ago and tested uber for the first time.)
Given the same catastrophically bad targeting and given that it is the same owner who as far as I know hasn't yet apologised for his remarks about how trusting him was stupid it wouldn't surprise me if is more a WHEN than a IF that Facebook is going to sell everyones data to insurance companies, support scam call centers etc.
I am not trying to use a secure messenger. I am trying to use a good one without ratting on my friends to the worst (as in size x badness) company I am aware of. Ohh, and I don't want to be be part of their network effect either.)
It also encourages competition, since the user can switch to a different service, and not be penalized by network effects preventing them from communicating with other people.
I use MX records in my domain so that I can switch to any mail provider I want, and people will still be able to contact me with the same address.
How is this possible in a centralized system? If I switch from WhatsApp to Signal, I lose all my contacts. If I want to keep communicating with them, then I have to convince them to switch to a different app, or just never stop using whatsapp. The network effects dynamic here makes it very difficult to switch from one centralized encrypted chat provider to another. If you try to leave, you lose all your contacts.
The other thing I dislike is that they all seem to require a valid phone number. This puts you at the mercy of the phone company. If you change your phone number, then you have to get all your contacts to change their contact info for you. This is a huge step back, compared to email with own domain and MX records!
The other thing I dislike about these centralized encrypted chat providers is the lack of client choice. 1 company can only support so many platforms, fair enough. But that will likely mean I'll never see the company develop a Linux desktop client, or a terminal based client for their network. And because of centralization, no-one else will be allowed to develop one either. In contrast, there are many different tools I can use for sending and receiving email on the Linux desktop, cli based backup tools, etc.
And as far as the spam problem goes, I'm not sure how Signal/WhatsApp are better in this regard? If you have to give your signal address to out for people to communicate with you, or to do business with a company, then I don't see why companies can't just spam you. Signal can centrally filter all messages you receive to make sure they don't have spam in them and block spammers messages from going through (but this is no different than what many mail providers also do). You can block individual contacts, but that doesn't help if there are a very large number of different accounts sending spam. You can whitelist your contacts, but then noone you don't know that wants to talk to you can contact you.
It also doesn't stop known contacts from sending spam to you either because
- They are forwarding spam messages to you, like chain letters.
- They got a virus or some malware which sends spam to all their contacts
- It's a "legit" company you need to receive communication with, but sends spam mixed with vital communication: marketing lists you get auto-opted into (imagine if all the "give us your email to read the article" pop overs got replaced with "add us on signal to read the article"), amazon sale ads, facebook constantly trying to entice you to go back on the site, etc.
If signal replaced email, I don't see how it could remain spam free.
Some people really manage to mess up styles and Open or LibreOffice used to make it much easier to clean up those docs. (I'd switch back to get page numbers right though :-/)
You don't understand the problem: if you rely on a service like this, two things can - and by the laws of probability, will - happen:
a, a centralized service goes down and suddenly no one can talk to nobody
b, you're unable to send a message to someone and never realize it
Imagine if there was _one_ ISP. One single mobile provider. If it goes down, it goes down everywhere, for everyone. Not fun.
As for b, I can't remember, but there's a term when a provider let's you post but it won't get show to others. They can also alter messages - see the Whatapp signal implementation issues that certificates can be silently re-issued.
You are, unfortunately right though: very few of us realizes how important this is. Thankfully the smarter elders of the internet seem to do.
https://www.decentralizedweb.net/
If you find that unthinkable, consider the bubble you might be living in. I appreciate that there are people that require a decentralized service for messaging and understand where they're coming from. I don't deny their existence. I simply think their numbers are much smaller than they appear on nerd message boards.
I highly doubt that's true. Email is pretty essential to the functionality of the internet, from signing up accounts to getting notifications, to just plain discussions with professionals. It's pretty much the only thing that does what it does.
To use non-nerd examples people in my life have done recently via email: contacting the school registrar's office, updating insurance information, discussing minor problems with a recent surgery with their doctor. Especially for people with anxiety issues who have problems on the phone, email is a life saver.
I lived off email when buying a house through a builder last year. Everyone went through email and nothing else was even offered in many cases. The builder, bankers, lawyers, electricians, everything was email.
I still believe email will outlast all the current solutions though, but the crushing presence of a few big providers is not doing any good for the protocol.
https://i.imgur.com/Fp2LLCg.png
Annual per-capita mail delivery is down 50% in the US since Y2K.
I still receive all my most important communications through the mail box, including anything related to administration, voting, my landlord, invitations to major life events, bank details, etc.
Now if you hope to kill email, you gonna have to remember that.
* Email remains important for middle-class Americans because it's used for business. But that is a small subset of the whole population, including very large numbers of Americans.
* For almost all those users, email might as well be a Google, Yahoo, or Microsoft product.
* Every year, the number of people and businesses that rely on email gets smaller --- in the last 5 years or so, by something like 15%.
There's no trend we're looking at that suggests that email is becoming more relevant.
We should be happy about this, not freaking out. Even if you think the future is decentralized messaging protocols (I like decentralized too; I just think we should figure the nuts and bolts out before we decentralize), email is a boat anchor holding us back.
If that's true then where's that stat from and how are these businesses getting contacted online?
There's no decent replacement for email in that department at all to my knowledge.
I've done most of my non-B2B communication with businesses over the last year or so via FB messenger, Twitter or phone.
Bolting on decentralization works about as well as bolting on security.
What's considered reliance? What's the name of some place that stopped using email? I can see a drop in businesses that are running their own email, and that outsourcing maybe represents a big shift in terms of how they see it as "not critical and must be kept in house" but I don't know that they rely upon it much less.
How are these businesses messaging and communicating?
* You have to use one that is not economically or legally dependent on a jurisdiction hostile to you.
* There can never be many different centralized messaging systems that are economically viable because that requires network effects.
As a result, there will always be a large number of people who will not be able to find a centralized system that protects them reliably.
Middle class Westerners (not only Americans by any mean) that are doing business are also pretty much the only ones that are willing to spend money on written communication. E-mail might not be on the rise, but I'd guess it grosses way more money than all IM platforms together.
> Every year, the number of people and businesses that rely on email gets smaller --- in the last 5 years or so, by something like 15%.
Are you sure that's not just the spam decreasing?
If he claims something, he should be able to back it up with something else than his so-called "authority".
Say Gmail goes down (forever), will people use another of their emails? Or register for a new one somewhere else? Or start using another medium of communication alltogether?
I assume all of the above will occur to some extent, but if that system was centralized, only the third option would be available. And if that centralized system was so good that it had killed all competition, then suddenly no one would be able to communicate.
It's not about the amount of people who scream for decentralized solutions. It's about the alternatives available in case something does go down, and how easy those alternatives are for users to adopt.
What would happen if e-mail didn't exist, and a site like HN listed their WhatsApp contact information instead of an e-mail address? Suddenly, the Brazilian user base here would be unable to contact HN. They might be completely out of luck, or if the user base was large enough, HN could add an alternative contact method for users in restricted regions. "Contact us on WhatsApp. If you're in Brazil, you'll need to contact us on ABC messenger instead. If you're in China, and unable to access both, you'll need to send us a message on XYZ messenger."
Average Joe is perfectly fine with just "100% secure" label. Add some "military grade hurr durr" nonsense (okay, maybe it's a bit outdated buzzword) and Joe's even willing to pay for it. No need for any actual security.
And doesn't apply to IM systems, because it's just not possible for Whatsapp user to contact Signal user and invite Wire user in a group. IM app fatigue is a real problem. Or maybe it's just that nearly everyone in my bubble has load of apps just to contact all their peers.
Email yes, encrypted email, no. That's the whole point. A decentralized system, as nice as it is in theory requires participation to enable widespread change. You cannot just say "now we all encrypt email" and know that everyone does. But you can change the transport mechanism of a centralized system to something encrypted and know that it works for all participants, even for those that don't care or don't know how to do it themselves.
It's a trade-off. Again.
The "market share" of SMS is the entire world. SMS works with anything from a $15 Shenzen dumb-phone to a $1k iPhone 7+. Not to mention that unlike WhatsApp, which is forbidden to do business with countries like Iran (due to US export regulations), SMSing works with any country in the world except North Korea.
Not an argument for or against any privacy solution if you're citing people who don't care or make sacrifices. They're not the demand side for private messaging. The solution for such people is security professionals getting employed with or consulting those groups to embed strong security into their products with continuous monitoring for subversion at source or repo level. They mostly arent doing that.
So, the WhatsApp point is broken twice: its users dont care enough to use something better; best security people talking WhatsApp security arent there improving or maintaining it.
However I would not like it to transform into phone number harvesters for spam.
It's also fast to setup. Took me about 30 minutes to set up a homeserver and host a customized riot client to use it.
It's not completely decentralized yet, and you can only use from a fixed list of identity servers. Although you can set up your own synapse node, you can't yet use it along with the centralized identity servers.
The reason they give for not decentralizing the identity servers yet is to avoid spam. But they plan to make them decentralized in the future, so at that point it would completely be like email.
They are only centralised atm because we haven't really started to attack the problem of decentralising them. What we really need is a decentralised equivalent of Keybase, but nobody has really built a suitable one yet. Blockstack is close, as are a few others, but we'd rather wait until we found something which nailed the problem and stuck with the jury-rig until then. I spoke about this at FOSDEM the other weekend: https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/event/matrix_future/
There's also renewed community interest in fixing this over the last few days: #matrix-identity:matrix.org is a thing.
I would argue that Matrix itself is fully decentralised; it's just that some of the solutions to the optional identity discovery problem happen to be centralised. Just as some folks publish their Matrix E2E pubkeys on keybase etc.
In terms of Matrix revealing metadata: yes, it does so to the servers participating in the convo. This is really not very unusual; the problem of protecting metadata for realtime comms is very much still an open area of research (see Alpenhorn etc from CSAIL)! Hopefully it's not really a reason to turn anyone off Matrix though. I also briefly spoke about this at FOSDEM: https://fosdem.org/2017/schedule/event/encrypting_matrix/
- The fact that it appears to be impossible to disable typing notifications ("X is typing...") and read receipts. This can change the nature of a conversation and really should be optional. Coming from IRC, it just feels plain creepy. A friend flat-out refused to use Riot because of this.
- The fact that device information is leaked to everyone who happens to be in the same channel. So I can join #matrix and click on any of the >5k users and see information about all the devices a particular user has used. Here's from one random person: "https://riot.im/app/ via Chrome on Mac OS", "https://riot.im/app/ via Chrome on Windows", E5823 (ah, J. Doe is using a Sony Xperia Z5 Compact!), etc. Sometimes things like "Joe's iPhone" is exposed -- and I don't think Joe had any idea of that. This is bad.
https://github.com/vector-im/riot-web/issues/3220
https://github.com/vector-im/riot-web/issues/2295
I used to see people mention GTalk all the time, but I haven't seen anything similar in years. No one has mentioned G+ or Allo. That decision by Google may have been the thing that killed its user base.
It looks like Telegram has multi-device support, but then this kind of thing scares me:
> Q: How are you going to make money out of this?
> We believe in fast and secure messaging that is also 100% free.
> Pavel Durov, who shares our vision, supplied Telegram with a generous donation, so we have quite enough money for the time being. If Telegram runs out, we will introduce non-essential paid options to support the infrastructure and finance developer salaries. But making profits will never be a goal for Telegram.
That's not very compelling in terms of investing my effort to switch.
[0] http://www.ucstrategies.com/unified-communications-strategie...
I'd love to see an up-to-date tutorial that opposes my statement, eg. setting up prosody (or something lightweight) on debian (or similar) with multiple domains for multiple accounts, sending and receiving test messages from another XMPP hub, so if you know one, please link it.
Actually, I believe it's the contrary.
With email you have to obtain a valid TLS certificate, set up SPF, DKIM, and keep eye on the DNSRBLs so you're in good standing. And if Big Company's mail service suddenly decides they don't like you, it won't help. Oh, and spamassasin/rspamd/milter/greylisting/etc stuff so your email server doesn't get thousands of emails per day few weeks after some bot detects your host is listening on tcp/25.
XMPP has less adoption, spam exists but is much rare, so there's less stuff to do. Install a package, get a TLS cert, publish an SRV record (IIRC that's not even strictly required), and that's it. A bit fewer steps.
Not to say email is MTA+MDA combo (+some fancier LDA, +Sieve if you want more that a simple system) while XMPP is a single piece of software (unless you want transports or external extra services).
That's what I thought as well. Please link tutorial on this.
I'd agree with /u/problems suggestion to try Prosody. http://prosody.im/doc/install + http://prosody.im/doc/configure + http://prosody.im/doc/dns#srv_records + http://prosody.im/doc/certificates are probably all you have to do to get it up and running.
XMPP SRV record documentation can be found here, if you need to use it:
https://wiki.xmpp.org/web/SRV_Records
If you're finding the documentation to be insufficient, let me know, I might write something more detailed up.
Everyone[0] is using one of these.
None are XMPP or compatible with XMPP.
[0] I don't technically mean the entire planet.
XMPP aint't dead yet ;)
SS7 is internet connected and federated and it's arguably as big as email.
> XMPP tried to address this and failed; now Matrix is trying again.
Oh, agreed on XMPP. Encryption was a very much after the fact addition to it though.
I haven't heard about Matrix and plugging in 'matrix encrypted email' into search gets 0 relevant results on DDG and is bottom of the page for Google. Maybe the ranking sucks cause the page takes 20s to load the JS shit and it has zero content aside from a bouncing fucking shitball above the fold.
The popular https://riot.im is built on top.
Thanks, so it's basically a opensource and federated slack?
How does this solve the email encryption use case? (longer form text not requiring presence)
They have to be email users to have an address. Granted, it's so widespread that even signing up for one of the other messengers often requires an email address, so even the non-email users have email addresses.
But I still think email is going to go the way of usenet, non-internet phone calls and the dodo. Perhaps it's too hard fixing email, compared to just moving to something else. Email is obviously hard to solve since it hasn't been solved already.
This is a real problem that hasn't been solved, and because it hasn't the world has moved on.
You might argue how a lot of email is either send to or send from Google, Apple, or Microsoft services, and that is thus somewhat centralized, but isn't that stretching the definition?
This makes me sad. There's something profoundly democratising about the idea of running your own email or XMPP server (or any kind of server, for that matter). It's something you're in control of, that's configured the way you want it. Using someone else's server for everything brings with it a kind of tyranny (even if the people in charge promise not to use it for anything tyrannical (like that's ever happened)). If the response to that is "yes but it's hard/impossible to build a secure, distributed messaging system" then I think that's overly cynical.
I understand why some might feel this is an overly cynical position to take. With that in mind, I would remind people that spam is a real problem in a real-life distributed, federated, open system.
What I want out of email that IM does not (generally) deliver:
1) UI optimized for longer form messages.
2) Decentralized system where you can send to anyone if you know their address, which may be long-lasting and not tied to the fortunes of a single private company.
I don't demand compatibility or interoperability with SMTP, but I also don't want to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It looks like an an email application layer is buildable on top of Matrix, so that's something I'm following and looking forward to.
At the same time: if you had to compare the UX of running a long-term secret conversation over Signal versus the UX of trying to reliably encrypt messages over email, no normal user would ever choose the latter.
Secure messenger UX will get better long before email will be reliably encrypted (that's cheating, because email will probably never be reliably encrypted, but even if it wasn't, messenger protocols are going to win this race).
No, they're actually not designed with any kind of "long termness" in mind! Case in point - one cannot move to a new device and still have access to conversations that happened on the older device with Signal. All old conversations just have to die with the old device, and the new device starts as if Signal was installed for the very first time - including starting conversations with people, getting into groups, etc. Backing up the old device and restoring that into the new one wouldn't help for this. There is no message migration feature available (separately) when one changes devices, and what's worse, in my limited observation, the Signal team just closes feature requests and issues filed on this front on Github. The ugliest part is that this is not even explained when someone installs the app or activates Signal on a new device.
So Signal is good only for ephemeral messaging where one doesn't care about past messages and their availability. Wire has the exact same problem too. One might as well treat apps like Signal and Wire like voice call apps rather than as text/photo messaging apps.
It seems like these apps make some naïve assumptions about the target user either not changing devices for many years (self-defeating in a way with smartphones, where security updates stop after 4-5 years, maximum) and/or not caring about having access to older messages whenever the users gets a new device.
These may just be app problems -- there may be protocol support for future applications to provide these (this is where Matrix stands today). But the lack of interest in these things doesn't look good.
The details don't matter to ordinary people, but our approval matters much more than you think. I have very high hopes for Matrix.org.
> The details don't matter to ordinary people, but our approval matters much more than you think. I have very high hopes for Matrix.org.
I agree on this part completely, and I try to introduce better tools to others too. But not having messages restored on a new device (even when a user backs up and restores all data) and not providing a way for that when changing devices is unacceptable for me. At this point I'm back to Telegram, which is a compromise, but provides a much better experience as far as usability and meeting the expectations of non-tech users go.
That covers pretty much all communication encryption: ultimately, encrypted data goes out over an unencrypted link.
> A protocol that leaks metadata, including some message content, at the envelope layer.
That is indeed the major problem I have with it.
> Hundreds of millions of users that primarily access messages through browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto.
The solution IMNSHO is to get off of the browser. Browsers are great for what they were designed for, but they're a terrible general-purpose computing platform.
> End user demands for things like search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers).
I think that one's home computers can probably handle the load of searching all of one's own data. If that's not the case, encrypted search protocols may be of use.
In general, though, your last point argues against any encryption or other user-privacy measure: if users are right when they demand centralised search, then encryption is a bad thing. I don't agree that encryption is a bad thing, thus I refuse to believe that users are right to demand centralised search.
> But: why bother? Email is just one of dozens of messaging systems available to Internet users.
It's the only decentralised one atop which a trustworthy system could be built. Signal, WhatsApp & Wire all have critical flaws which prevent their widespread use (Signal is centralised, tied to a phone number, leaks contact information to OWS; WhatsApp is centralised, owned by Facebook & default insecure; Wire looks appealing, but it too is centralised and controlled by a single company).
I tend to agree with your conclusion that email encryption is not worth the trouble; I disagree that it cannot be used securely.
You seem to be implying that I have one computer at home. I mostly use the computer in my pocket, but sometimes I use "my" computer in "My office" at home. Sometimes I use "my wife's computer". Many people I know have a computer attached to their tv. I'm looking into putting a computer in my garage. Someday I'm likely to get a laptop or tablet computer for travel (I've had these in the past).
We need to get off the mindset of one computer per person - it was never really true, but for the average person today it is less true.
I used to do this with Owncloud, and Sandstorm has done some cool work in this field, though ISP's of course make it challenging. Also, it does raise the risk of everyone contributing to massive botnets.
Isn't protonmail pretty much a direct counter-example of this?
They even have an extension you can use if you don't want their server to be trusted at all: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/protonmail-checker...
> * End user demands for things like search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers).
Thunderbird and Outlook at least seem to do search quite fast without any such thing. This could probably be done on something like protonmail by using an encrypted index too.
(I'm stipulating that anything Protonmail does actually, you know, works. I have no idea if it does. Why bother? Encrypted email isn't going anywhere. The track record on things like this is quite bad.)
The big difference, however, that the world wasn't yet spying on every drop of text you made, and that is why email encryption didn't take off: there was no real need.
Unfortunately, the cloud and web "revolution" happened before people realized they should encrypt _before_ moving back to centralized services and now it seems to be a lost cause.
But NSA - I really hope - doesn't sell your data for profit to insurance and medical companies, so there's a difference. If NSA picks up something serious about you, you're in deep trouble, but the current data sniffer companies can make your life really hard without you even realizing it.
But it's possible that more people agree with you and fewer disagree in contexts where people have more information security expertise or where more of them work on it professionally.
1 - https://grugq.github.io/presentations/COMSEC%20beyond%20encr...
Please, cite a source. Or, show us with data.
You could add at least some constructive advice or strategy. And using...
a) closed platforms (silos) that
b) run on closed-source code that's
c) produced by companies that are PRISM partners
...is not in the interest of anybody who values real privacy and requires a solid basis for freedom of speech and democracy.
This stuff is almost all short to mid-term secret. Most of this will become public in a month or so. Leaking meta-data is an assumed risk (or too much hassle to avoid, take your pick).
I hope PGP remains around for people who do need it. There are people who have a real need for secure communication, and they are probably able to invent a cover story to explain your meta-data leaks. (everyone knows I buy widgets and from him: it is no surprise that we don't want details about our negotiations public)
Really? Come on!
WhatsApp is owned by a company whose business is done by retrieving all the information it can from users and by tracking their behaviors.
It's almost as if you can't start from some tiny set of first principles about the world and use it to reason through any problem in a message board comment.
Perhaps you don't remember this:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/oct/28/whatsapp-...
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/nov/17/facebook-...
Can't parse your second sentence, sorry.
If Facebook were collaborating with the NSA I see no reason they'd operate differently than we see from the outside now.
It's a major improvement over whatever bolted-on security email has.
¹ https://whispersystems.org/blog/whatsapp-complete/
² https://www.forbes.com/sites/parmyolson/2016/05/03/whatsapp-...
I don't think recent IM apps are a suitable alternative. Essentially all of these apps have young and unaudited code (assuming they are open source, which some aren't), and they are designed to run on phones with Google Play Services installed (i.e., a proprietary Google blob with complete access to the system), along with untrusted proprietary radio firmware from the phone manufacturer, all on a device with direct access to an untrusted cellular network. (Oh, and there is the issue that many things are inconvenient to do on phones, e.g., writing long emails. This wouldn't matter if these apps weren't essentially imposing a specific user interface on me, the way GnuPG doesn't. Oh, and many of these apps require a phone number, account creation on a specific provider, that I don't need for email, and that people can legitimately object to.)
By contrast GnuPG is ancient and well-tested code, running on computers, which mostly use free software, and which I trust much more than I trust my phone. I can do meaningful things on these computers, like writing long emails, coding, preparing confidential documents, that I essentially cannot do with a phone plus IM software.
Encrypted email has lots of drawbacks, sure, but it doesn't look to me like it is over. There are still lots of use cases for which there are no alternatives. And it's not because something isn't being used by everyone, or is less popular than other solutions, that it is not useful for some people, or that it won't last.
* The EFF
* Moxie Marlinspike
* Matthew Green
* Bruce Schneier
* Isis Lovecruft from Tor
* the grugq
* Matt Blaze
* Avi Rubin
* Steve Bellovin
* Joseph Lorenzo Hall
* Bart Preneel
* Peter Honeyman
* Jon Callas (who cofounded PGP Corp)
* Paulo Barreto
... and about 50 more experts equally respected in the field if less known to the typical HN reader.
No, the vulnerability was confirmed and the argument that it represents a fatal flaw for those needing fully secure communications is sound. No one competent (and intellectually honest) has disputed this, or would even try to do so. The open letter itself acknowledges it, and I know every open letter signer I followed did so as well.
What the open letter did was take issue with the language used by The Guardian, point out the potential for such language to scare some people into less secure solutions, and argue that the vulnerability is a reasonable trade-off for convenience that can benefit some users too.
GP was questioning the implementation and OP is merely identifying a clear weakness (regardless of who you says, it is a trade-off). Not quite an appeal to authority, but it's pretty damn close.
What exactly about the post is a discredited argument? I'm genuinely curious. WhatsApp can be doing anything behind the scenes without clients knowing about it, how is questioning this a bad thing?
This is the problem with the security community, always with authoritative arguments. Building a religion around security is not going to end well. Some of those people already push government agendas and people eat it, because they were told not to question "experts".
And the owner of the Signal protocol (which is what WhatsApp uses). Obviously he's not going to argue against it.
Because of the history around how WhatsApp was criticism over this and some of the apparent results of that criticism, tptacek particularly doesn't want people to conflate "there is something bad, unfortunate, or inadequate about WhatsApp" with "WhatsApp has a 'backdoor' in its key exchange" (and I understand that!).
The articles I've seen appeared carefully worded so as to achieve some balance, but did express some criticism and concern.
"Nevertheless, this is certainly a vulnerability of WhatsApp, and they should give users the choice to opt into more restrictive Signal-like defaults." from:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/01/google-launches-key-tr...
Key change notification concerns paragraph from:
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/10/where-whatsapp-went-wr...
Over time, it will work its way into most peoples' email, whether they are aware of it or not.
I know the metadata will still be plaintext, but if I am sending my tax return to my accountant, I don't really care if someone discovers that I am sending my tax return, but I do care that the tax return is encrypted. And I would demand that my accountant upgrade his email client.
Solve too many of those problems and you've invented PKI...
Verifiable trust - if it's a recipient you care about, you can phone them and ask if the key is correct.
Key revocation - easily done using email headers.
Portability - I proposed a portable system. Make it part of the email standard, just like the "Subject:" metadata.
There was no common extension interface for the major email clients (and many didn't have any extension support), so their biggest technical challenge was finding a reasonable way to hook in between the user's email client and the network.
Their first approach was to have their program run as a daemon that implemented SMTP and POP3, and the email client's proxy settings were changed to use the daemon as a proxy. Their setup program recognized the top email clients and know how to change their proxy settings. For other clients the user might have to manually change their proxy settings.
Later they switched to using the LSP interface to hook into the network stack to intercept and modify email regardless of what email client was being used.
Just download an app that requires you to register with your phone number and then hand out your phone number to anyone you want to chat to. I mean, all the NSA-proof crypto is fantastic, but they didn't exactly test it with anyone who has had to worry about less theoretical non-state actors like, oh, jealous exes, abusive partners, creepy Tinder dates and so on.
Why do I need to give someone my phone number to use an IP-based chat service?
I understand why they make this tradeoff -- it makes onboarding trivial. And it lets them piggyback contact discovery off of people's existing address books. But the downsides are very significant and rarely acknowledged.
When I went to Brazil last year, I switched the SIM in my phone from a UK one to a Brazilian pay-as-you-go SIM. WhatsApp said "oh, you've changed SIM, do you still want to use your existing (UK) number?" I guess that's okay behaviour. Does Signal do this? Does Telegram do this? I don't know. I have to keep track of what goes on when I change my SIM. That's a layer violation. The network I use to access the Internet shouldn't affect the behaviour of my messaging app. If I'm chatting to my friends, it shouldn't matter whether I have a UK SIM, a Brazilian SIM or no SIM at all.
What if I move from the UK to Brazil permanently and get a long-term mobile contract? Shall I still use my UK number for WhatsApp/Signal/Telegram or should I use a Brazilian one? Will I lose my contacts? Will they stop being able to talk to me because my number has changed? I don't know. That's pointless administrative overhead.
What if I let my pay-as-you-go number go stale? If you don't make a call or text for six months or so, the mobile network may disconnect your number. At some point, they'll reassign that number. Can that person now access my WhatsApp/Signal/Telegram? Okay, well, maybe we put a secondary password on it like Telegram to stop the account getting hacked if I lose access to the mobile number. Now the person who inherits my phone number can't set up their own Telegram account because I'm already "squatting" the old number.
This is ridiculous to me. It's like an Internet without DNS, where we have to manually keep track of each other's IP addresses. Nasty legacy phone network shit. Don't need it, don't want to deal with it.
The installed base of clients could be pinned on the failure of vendors to support encryption on email: Microsoft, Google, Apple, Yahoo, and others.
The protocol issues are indeed serious, and are a prime reason I argue for SMTP itself to be retired, as it should have been 20 years ago. The problem has been in coming up with an alternative protocol.
Browser clients can all be addressed through the browser (Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Mozilla being ~98%) and apps (Facebook, and a handful of other sites).
You don't mention mobile, but that's the platform of the future, with 3 - 7 billion users, and two vendors (Apple and Google) could address the situation there for 99%+ of all users.
Message archival will continue to be an issue regardless, though there may be ways around this.
The problem with the email alternatives is that none seems to be both open and a sufficiently flexible tool that it can address a sufficiently broad set of emails uses.
I'd really like to see discussion of specific properties any replacement protocol ought have.
I'll start:
1. Encryption-default-enabled.
2. Open standards, open source, free software. (BSD/MIT license as a standards-fostering implementation.)
3. Metadata protection.
4. Federated at client, server, and directory (e.g., addressing) layers.
One could make the argument that encrypted email was never a thing outside a tiny, miniscule, group of folks.
Is it possible those same people probably bought more scrutiny than others simply because they used encryption?
In Signal, Whatsapp, messages are end to end encrypted, but one way where this encryption is undone in some ways is the backup process. Whatsapp allows users to backup messages and media to Google drive and it's unencrypted. So these messengers still don't solve the problem of having e2e communication + encrypted archives of data.
I don't know what the consensus among experts is because I'm definitely not one of them. However, the Podesta email scandal/hack/case take-away for me was that... if the most expensive, modern digitally-aware campaign ever made did not bother to use GnuPG for emails, it means that it is pretty much a dead-in-the-water tech.
These reasons seems to suggest that encrypted email is "all or nothing" and I'm not sure why that is. I am not interested in using encrypted email with all of my conversations. For non personal emails I am perfectly OK with sending email in clear test. For people who I communicate with only via encrypted email, I simply add them to my "encrypted email" contact list any my email client encrypts those emails. The reverse of this would be true on this recipients end. So the idea that its all or nothing is no different than HTTP traffic, example - I don't care if some trivial blog about cats isn't HTTPs.
> * A protocol that leaks metadata, including some message content, at the envelope layer.
This is true of some IPSEC modes as well example Tunnel Mode vs Transport Mode. If I am OK with just payload being encrypted then so what? Again why does this have to be all or nothing with regard to email?
>"Hundreds of millions of users that primarily access messages through browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto."
And encrypted email in this context would simply be "unavailable." This is not that much different from down-level versions of browsers or Java not being able to use newer versions of TLS.
>"* An unencrypted installed base that ensures encryption will be opt-in for the foreseeable future, meaning that users will routinely reveal plaintext accidentally by, for instance, quoting messages and forgetting to encrypt"
What is wrong with opt-in? Again why is it all or nothing? I either choose to add someone as an encrypted contact or not. People already leak all of kinds of information via forwarding email. Why is this an issue? I can also take a screen shot of an iMessage that was sent to me encrypted on my phone and paste it to someone else.
>"End user demands for things like search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers)"
Clients can maintain a local copy of an encrypted index. I don't think this is a non-starter.
The basic problem with email is that the protocol does not adapt well to encrypted content. Too much usable data is in the envelope. On top of this, there are decades of UX expectations and conventions that become unsafe in encrypted contexts. As a result, most users will be highly unsafe by default, and any given person is likely to be significantly less safe than they believe.
But again, you're completely right! It's very possible to use it in a smaller group of people who understand and accept all the tradeoffs. It's just marginally less than ideal for mass adoption, which is where much of the thought is going.
Will corporations adopt these platforms? You cannot share files easily, create threaded conversations, etc. More-over, one must register a phone number, and rely on the centralization of the provider of the service.
For some uses, emails serve as a record of communication, and to establish a public history of conversation (e.g., open-source development mailing lists). However, for these cases, encryption isn't used.
Citation needed.
>at best you're attempting to tunnel encrypted messaging over an unencrypted transport
Like every encryption scheme ever.
>A protocol that leaks metadata
They all do? At best you get to choose which provider sees it, and even then timing attacks usually make short work.
>browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto
>search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers).
Technically, nobody uses browser clients; browsers can't talk SMTP. They use browser interfaces to cloud clients, over encrypted connections. The centralization is the main problem - you cede both security and control. Plaintext search is a weird example. That can trivially be done on a mobile phone.
Why bother? Because email isn't going away. Any encryption is a strict improvement. And it's federated! No network, federated or no, comes close to email's ubiquity.
Again, the main problem is the centralization to large providers. It makes it very hard to add encryption support as a protocol addon - you have to convince every provider that it's worth their while. The One True Solution is for people to start running their own mailboxes - which seems daunting, but plenty of once-sophisticated tech setups have been productized.
By analogy, I use SilenceIM for encrypted text messages. This is a very similar scenario to email - federated, plethora of unencrypted clients, no handshaking. The difference is the message gets delivered straight to me instead of a server somewhere, and I am free to install a new program that knows how to handle it. Mobile phones have actually provoked a once-unexpected shift back towards native clients for things (there was a time when people were predicting that web would completely eat desktop - thankfully they've piped down now).
Each time I realize that Signal/Whatsapp/Wire are already doing much more here, and much better than I could do on my own. Sure, they're not email (sadface), but they've effectively solved this problem, by capitalizing on the paradigm shifts brought by phones -- there finally is a device on which to store keys locally (as opposed to on a server) that everyone has.
As you say, it's a problem that's already been solved in the minds of most people, with encrypted messaging apps. Most of the people using that want to hide from a spouse, or their weed dealer from their parents... they don't give a shit if the NSA is snooping.
Until/Unless people get seriously burned, the current trend will continue. A world that is gobbling up the IoT is not ready to learn about encryption.
Suppose the NSA have accepted that they can't hold back the tide: users want something that sounds like end-to-end crypto. At the same time they want to retain as much ability as they can to read users' messages. What would they do? If they had subverted some security experts, how would the world look different? How can we proceed robustly assuming that there are adversaries among us?
> An enormous installed base of clients that won't do encryption, meaning that at best you're attempting to tunnel encrypted messaging over an unencrypted transport.
IP is unencrypted, so that's always going to be the case on some level?
True. Worrying. But certainly not fixable by switching to a centralised system. Doubly-certainly not fixable by switching to a system that uses phone number as ID.
> Hundreds of millions of users that primarily access messages through browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto.
> An archive-always UX that ensures that huge amounts of plaintext are scattered around the Internet by both senders and receivers.
> An unencrypted installed base that ensures encryption will be opt-in for the foreseeable future, meaning that users will routinely reveal plaintext accidentally by, for instance, quoting messages and forgetting to encrypt.
Client-specific, and avoidable. Better clients are to be encouraged.
How do any alternatives avoid this?
> Better to move sensitive conversations to things like Signal, WhatsApp, or Wire --- the double ratchet construction is designed specifically to make IM-like protocols secure even when conversations are sporadic and last months.
There's a place for IM-like conversations, sure. I think there's a place for email-like conversations too. Certainly I want to keep what is by a long way the most battle-tested cryptosystem we have, OpenPGP (even if used over Jabber or the like rather than over email). And while I'm probably willing to use a double-ratched construction implemented by someone I trust (i.e. Matrix/Riot and possibly Conversations), I would certainly not switch to any centralized system or anything based on phone numbers. That would be a serious downgrade from what I have with OpenPGP.
* You keep plaintext archives and drafts of your messages, because that's a fundamental feature of email clients going back 3 decades.
* You use a server-mediated PGP provider like Protonmail that has your security one surreptitious Javascript injection on an XHR call away from complete collapse.
* Your peer accidentally forgot to encrypt a response and quoted your own plaintext back to you.
These things aren't intrinsic problems of encrypted messaging systems, which is something I feel like HN is not doing a good job of grokking. They're intrinsic problems of email.
To my knowledge, mutt doesn't store decrypted archives. Drafts are stored in /tmp which can be a filesystem stored in RAM. I think using Mutt also takes care of your second point.
Your third point is the biggest problem with any system where security is bolted on (e.g. SMTP, POTS, etc.) - your end may be secure but your interlocutor is liable to compromise you one way or another. Though, as you say, this isn't a fundamental property of all encrypted messaging systems.
No it's not, you don't have to keep it at all or in plaintext and it's irrelevant for new clients supporting encryption, their UX have to be redesigned anyway. So it's a UX issue at most.
"Your peer accidentally forgot to encrypt a response and quoted your own plaintext back to you."
Again, just a UX issue. Although all messaging apps actually have incentives to provide a UX that lets them spy on most people's communications or be open to add that possibility some time in the future.
"that has your security one surreptitious Javascript injection on an XHR call away from complete collapse"
This is a problem of centralization that you are trying to ignore and none of those messaging apps can solve it. Any centralized system is one tiny change away from a complete collapse. It can also be shut down by the state just to force people to use plaintext or backdoored alternatives. The problem is even bigger than it looks, even if you make a completely decentralized protocol there will still be incentives to centralize as much of it as possible to make money and still leave a strategic possibility to spy on everyone also for money. Makes sense?
Name one PGP-enabled MUA that actually does this? None of the popular ones (mutt, enigmail, claws) do it. They didn't do it in the 90s, because that would have been stupid, and they don't do it now.
You could have said indexing and search if you wanted to point out actual usability problems with PGP-enabled MUAs.
I've been thinking this problem through for a while, and I'm starting to think we simply need to have a different mindset for thinking of electronic data as for hardcopy. I'm leaning toward "data physics", in the sense that there are different "rules of physics" which apply -- a metaphor, though close enough to the truth:
* Data have effectivley no inertia. They can move anywhere at the speed of light.
* Data violate the principle of location. Information can be in two (or more) places at the same time.
* Data can be exfiltrated without awareness of the subject. Most especially when held on third-party systems.
* Encryption isn't a safe. If you lose a safe key (or combination), you can drill it out. If you lose an encryption key, an entire corpus is no longer accessible. This has absolutely massive implications from a user-support standpoint, as such key loss will be an everyday (or, at global scale, every second) occurrance. Which means some sort of reliable, useful, but still sufficiently safe, and cheap key recovery system.
Essentially: you can be compromised at any time, by any number of actors, without notice. There may be some ways to address this, but throwing more crypto at the problem may not be it. "Canaries" or fictitious entries and sentries (URLs, emails or phone numbers which should never be contacted, but which if they are, you know you've been had), might be part of that.
Another realisation I had a while back was that as much as this hits the ordinary citizen, it's as much a concern for those in or near power (finance, politics, military, journalism, business, etc.) as well. See open speculation that the White House has been compromised, quite possibly by multiple intelligence operators from multiple nation-state, and possibly other, actors. Including those of the United States itself.
Which is to say: media change the societies in which they operate, and always have. Elizabeth Eisenstein made hay with this in her 1979 book The Printing Press as an Agent of Change, though I'm finding her 1968 paper prefacing that work a more concise and sufficient summary of the principles: "Some Conjectures about the Impact of Printing on Western Society and Thought: A Preliminary Report"
http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/pdfplus/10.1086/240164
WhatsApp on the other hand is a proprietary platform restrained by commercial interests, closed source, and lack of verifiability as well as opaque key management.
If one isn't searching through their IM history but does so for emails, I guess, it should mean they just don't send anything non-ephemeral via IM.
(May be this is because IM has pool usability for any large bodies of text, while email handles those really well.)
Can you elaborate on what you mean by this? If the message is encrypted (for example: PGP/GPG) why do I care whether the transport is secure or not?
> An unencrypted installed base that ensures encryption will be opt-in for the foreseeable future, meaning that users will routinely reveal plaintext accidentally by, for instance, quoting messages and forgetting to encrypt.
That spells disaster. This is in contrast to something like TLS, where a user with absolutely no technical understanding can visit a website with HTTPS without having to think about it at all (mixed content aside).
All encrypted communication on the internet is 'attempting to tunnel encrypted messaging over an unencrypted transport.' That's literally the entire point. I don't care that my messages are broken down into unencrypted IP packets, because my messages are secured by PGP.
>* A protocol that leaks metadata, including some message content, at the envelope layer.
Could you elaborate more on this? I don't really understand what you mean.
>* Hundreds of millions of users that primarily access messages through browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto.
They don't. They could, but they don't. There's no lack of capability.
>* An archive-always UX that ensures that huge amounts of plaintext are scattered around the Internet by both senders and receivers.
That's nonsensical. Nothing about archiving data requires that it be stored in plaintext. Again, that's basically the whole point of encryption.
>* An unencrypted installed base that ensures encryption will be opt-in for the foreseeable future, meaning that users will routinely reveal plaintext accidentally by, for instance, quoting messages and forgetting to encrypt.
That's just bad UI design. At the end of the day, your intended recipient has to be able to actually read the plaintext, and they will always be able to reveal its contents, if they want to. No matter what you do, they can always just take a screenshot or show someone their device's physical screen.
Making it easy or difficult for them to accidentally reveal it is entirely about UI design. If you quote encrypted mail when composing an unencrypted mail, make the screen go red!
>* End user demands for things like search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers).
Rubbish. GMail is clearly what you're mainly referring to, and the idea that GMail requires big plaintext databases for spam prevention or searching is bullshit. It doesn't.
>All these problems are probably surmountable (with enormous, concerted effort).
Most of them aren't real problems, and those that are, are quite easily fixable.
>But: why bother? Email is just one of dozens of messaging systems available to Internet users. Better to move sensitive conversations to things like Signal, WhatsApp, or Wire --- the double ratchet construction is designed specifically to make IM-like protocols secure even when conversations are sporadic and last months.
Sorry, but I have no interest in proprietary messaging protocols. I want to use email. I like email. Everyone understands email. Git understands email.
* A protocol that leaks metadata, including some message content, at the envelope layer.
Could you elaborate more on this? I don't really understand what you mean.
EHLO your.mx.example.tld
MAIL FROM:<bob@example.tld>
MAIL TO:<alice@recipient.tld>
DATA
From: Definitely Not Bob <bob@example.tld>
To: Probably Not Alice <alice@recipient.tld>
Date: Mon, 12 June 2017 16:02:43 -0500
Subject: Super Secret EMAIL! Don't let Eve see!
-----BEGIN PGP MESSAGE-----
...
-----END PGP MESSAGE-----
.
QUIT
No thanks.
All of those messingers are terrible - in email you cannhave multiple conversations with the same person by design. In thoae you can't. There is no messinger with decent history search.
Signal and Whatsapp are not a solution for everything and will certainly not replace email.
Email is not and will never be secure. Sorry people but it just fucking sucks when it comes to encryption.
We have many other great communication protocols that were designed from the ground up to be secure as they can be.
— the key retention is the biggest issue. You need to keep your key around for a long time, probably storing copies of it. This increases the probability of a leak.
— there is no method to revoke a key with a 100% assurance that nobody will use or trust it afterwards.
— if a key is broken or leaked, every encrypted message you ever received can be deciphered. And I hope you realise it, or future messages are also at risk.
Those are the three major flaws I can remember right now. The way people usually use it make them feel safe while they are not necessarily. It's a bit like reusing a complex password on different websites (although far less critical since the key is assymetric).
The way I use it now (and I never actually needed it, to be fair), is that if some third party want to send me some confidential information, they request my public key via an open channel, and I then generate a key, unique for this conversation (ideally, it would be done on a per-email basis).
Of course, the complex part here is ensuring they receive the proper key (ie, no man in the middle). This can be done by using a side (preferably secure) channel.
Of course, in today's world, encrypted emails are not the best way to communicate privately, in my opinion, but that's another story.
And there are a couple of other issues regarding encrypted emails such as its adoption, it's complexity, etc. But none as fundamental.
As I get it, this one is a fundamental issue, not specific to messaging at all, but is just a secure storage problem.
You either keep a copy of the message (and need some key to decrypt it, unless you keep it unencrypted), or you throw it away. No amount of engineering can solve this.
The basic idea is that any given session is authenticated temporally; when a session is completed the details for it are leaked so that anyone could forge content as having been within that session. Thus there is reasonable doubt about anything that was said/transferred having actually been said/transferred.
However, that particular point I've quoted was - as I understood it - about message archives. Short-lived keys are just fundamentally incompatible with long-term storage. We either keep data, or we don't.
PFS helps for about another point raised, "if a key is broken or leaked..." (but has a trade-off, as it requires some sort of key exchange)
In a sense you're right, but the archive in question is the one your adversary accrued while they were intercepting your in-flight emails, which you encrypted with your static key. Any archive you have control over is sort of beside the point.
You will need to archive the public and private keys if you need to go back and audit messages - but that assumes that "I verified to my satisfaction in 1996 and archived securely" isn't enough.
S/MIME is supported by almost all email clients.
S/MIME is far less of a pain (but still some pain and could be improved).
It has a model of how to verify that keys belong to the right person, that actually works in practice in contrast to GPG where you basically have to verify keys by hand (adversarial CAs are a problem, but probably only for a tiny amount of people).
The problem with HN is that its mostly web-dev startup scene and college students. They've never worked in a company that took security seriously. S/MIME implementations are everywhere in these types of companies and work fine.
If you wanted encrypted email right now you could have it trivially. The problem is that most people don't value it yet. Considering all the hacks and leaks we're seeing, I suspect encrypted email is going to be part of HIPAA or PCI in the next ten years. It makes no sense to use plaintext email in a business setting.
In an industry niche where people love the phrase "perfect is the enemy of good", S/MIME is better than GPG/etc because its actually somewhat useable out of the box for people.
b) If you're willing to trust the CA system the advantages of using email rather than any transport-encrypted messenger (e.g. facebook messenger) seem decidedly marginal
The US Federal Government (FPKI) and US Department of Defense (DOD PKI) use S/MIME heavily.
Theoretically, but doesn't it tend to use the same OS infrastructure as HTTPS?
> The US Federal Government (FPKI) and US Department of Defense (DOD PKI) use S/MIME heavily.
Indeed, but they are in a position to trust the US government (and more generally the international governmental system).
Not sure what trusting the government has to do with it, it has to do with trusting the CA system that's set up on the computer.
Almost all computers ship with a bunch of governments set up as trust roots. It's not impossible to change this, but it's impractical for all but the largest organizations.
GPG shouldn't need to tell you (prominently) where the files are because you should never need to know that - tools that integrate with GPG should be able to ask GPG where the keys are. The main thing that needs to happen here is for the Enigmail key generation bug to be fixed.
If you're looking for a good GUI mail experience with GPG integration I found KMail much nicer than Thunderbird/Enigmail, for what it's worth.
Combine that with the KDE GPG manager which is also painless to generate and upload your own key, and its the only time I have ever been able to get "muggles" using GPG successfully.
Wait, what? Apple Mail supports S/MIME, not GPG. Competing standards strike again.
If the other person has S/MIME, Apple Mail does have a very easy experience. I can't speak for the merits of either security-wise.
Also, I think this is the sort of thing Keybase is good for. There's a level of indirection pasting into Keybase, but it's pretty easy to set up and (for non-Snowden levels of paranoia) makes it very easy to start sending encrypted mail to somebody else. The new Keybase chat is also an option.
I recently failed to install gpg2 on freebsd (for some reason it barks at me and fails and I don't care enough to waste my time on it) and decided to give S/MIME a chance with a signed cert from comodo. (which was free, just to try)
I have to say though the experience is beyond reasonable, it's very easy to get to grips with. If you're using S/MIME, I see a little verified badge in my client, not only that, if I've receieved signed mail from you, I can reply with an encrypted document that only you can decrypt.
This works with CC's and everything. The CA cargo-cult crap definitely has a benefit when it comes to web-of-trust.
(YMMV, I was using Thunderbird)
No more public key exchange. I checked and Thunderbird often checks the CRL for the certificate I have. I also checked revocation of that certificate and thunderbird shows a big warning about it being invalid. (although it doesn't specify expired or revoked).
I use it (in El Capitan), it works really well, it's the first time I've been regularly signing my messages with PGP.
So it turns out that the "standard" email encryption is actually S/MIME, and it works pretty much everywhere (non-webmail) out of the box, with fairly decent UI. It even works on iPhones.
I'm surprised to see that most non-technical people that I assisted had a better understanding of these same tools than the author.
Generating the key using Enigmail has always worked for both Windows and Debian/Ubuntu (those are the top OSs people brought), finding a person's key was a pain a few years ago, I love the new UI.
My conclusion: The author probably had his mind set before even starting.
EDIT : Enigmail now allows you to enable encryption/signing by default, this prevents users from sending accidental clear-text emails.
Also the fact that it crashes on first use, and that it is all not very user-friendly are all valid criticisms (still!).
PS. please don't down vote because you disagree.
But seriously, I was expecting some actual discussion about how GPG still isn't easy (or possible for that matter) in modern webmail clients, or even something relating to the usability of common GPG GUIs, but instead just got a guy complaining about how he was pressing enter too fast and missed a dialog box, among other nonsense complaints.
Personally, the GPG CLI acts exactly as I expect it to, being a CLI and all, and I don't expect non-advanced users to use it.
Fast forward to the present: I support and like ProtonMail, but I can't talk anyone else into using it. I don't understand why more small companies, wanting to protect their intellectual property, don't use ProtonMail (or something like it).
https://protonmail.com
You can also export your PGP public key and receive encrypted email from anyone else too.
I wish them a lot of luck fixing and working on this stuff.
IM is doing a good job at locating a new local minimum right now.
Is a TLA going to MITM all connections to incoherency.co.uk in order to read OpenGPG-encrypted mails? That's not very realistic.
I'm not saying that the way the key is being distributed is perfect, but I wouldn't say it's "completely useless".
We have IM and texting apps like Signal. You install, and if your friends install then you're secure. Most people skip verifying fingerprints, not doing IRL face to face verification. Yes the install process is simple and requires no real work to start encrypting things, but that still doesn't make the process secure. If anything, having these types of security models where you aren't forced to verify the other end continues to breed this lazy mentality. Security is hard and requires all end users to actually put time and thought into what they are doing. We can always make a better mouse trap when it comes to security but that will not change people's minds on how they interact with security when online.
I think it's a combination of this and perhaps some ignorance as to the implications of skipping these processes, hence they aren't taken seriously. I'm not sure if more education on this is the solution or not, since it seems a lot of people don't really care about these internals and don't want to take the time to understand what's going on. I'm not sure I'd describe this as laziness or just stubbornness.
Users tend to be very goal-oriented and with (for example) TLS certificate validation errors, these simply stand in the way of what the end-user is trying to achieve. There have been a couple of studies done on how users tend to just dismiss these errors http://static.usenix.org/legacy/events/sec09/tech/full_paper...
I tried to explain to him the benefits of all traffic being encrypted. It means "the man" can't see anything you are doing. Why would you want this? Because it sets a precedent that you aren't hiding something. I had a job once where coworkers only spoke Spanish when they wanted to talk about someone without their knowledge. It was obvious and even those who didn't speak the language could see it was happening. If they just spoke it all the time no one would have suspected they were making fun of someone, and no one would have paid that close of attention to what they were saying. It would have become a non-issue.
Security education is a never ending battle. Just like "use condoms", "floss your teeth", "wash your hands", etc. It also changes. Today "Use a password manager" is the new "change your password".
I went ahead and just grabbed one for myself after learning this.
Also, what happens when your certificate expires? Are you supposed to keep all expired certificates so you can still read older encrypted email? Does that even work?
For some of my users, using Gmail itself is already challenging.
Yet they are sending around PGP encrypted messages, attachments, etc.
Even my mom is using this. For encryption software, moms count double.
Which is not true. Little green lock means the site has HTTPS, being safe requires much more than that. Security is hard to explain.
I even wonder how many people download an ISO or installer from a website, and do any sort of due diligence to find the signer's key from another 3rd party location, then verify previous builds, or require multiple signers of a key to give any semblance that the key is not fake? Or do we all just download the ISO and the .iso.asc file from the links provided and call it good? Even security minded people can be lazy in this situation.
Another reason HTTPS is easy is that it uses a centralized trust model, relying on CAs to vet each website.
GPG is neither. It tries to provide encryption at rest, and relies on a web of trust that we cannot reasonably expect everyone to operate securely.
Then you update your system (maybe after a prudent 3 week wait) and everything works, except the GPG Suite, and you can't send encrypted emails for a while, nor can you read ones you receive, or old ones stored locally.
(For macOS 10.12 sierra, released 2016-09-20, there's now a beta of the GPG Suite, released 2017-01-23, 4 months later.)
There was also a bug (or feature?) a while ago where email drafts that you had open in windows would vanish after a while.
It is a good solution for the Mac, but this is something to be mindful of (and it sort of supports the main thrust of the article).
Why do we still need PGP email?
Many times I want to "communicate with the persion identified as X on site Y" and this allows that to occur.
I don't associate online identities with my primary communications, generally.
If you have realistic worries that someone can intercept your email, then email validation of your GPG keys is not going to help.
See: https://lkml.org/lkml/2016/8/15/445
I would say one of the biggest hurdles to increased security is the debilitating nature of secure from the security people themselves. Everyone wants a perfect solution and postulates endlessly about every edge case. So much so that the community won't accept any solution that has even a little bit of hair on it, so nothing gets done except everyones individual homebrew mechanisms. I swear there's not a pragmatic bone in their bodies, and if you doubt me then join some popular crypto mailing lists and see the tinfoil hattery for yourselves.
$ gpg --import stanley.asc
gpg: CRC error; C68D2A - 29357C
gpg: read_block: read error: Invalid keyring
gpg: import from `stanley.asc' failed: Invalid keyring
gpg: Total number processed: 0
I've fixed it now.
https://www.gnupg.org/faq/gnupg-faq.html#default_rsa2048
"In 2010, France’s Agence Nationale de la Securite des Systems d’Information stated they had confidence in RSA-2048 until at least 2020."
https://gist.github.com/lukegb/243952e51ee1f7f9b6e1ed4177421...
I haven't responded to that.
Before the upgrade gpg2 was able to read the keys just fine.
Now, that's not the only problem after the upgrade, Enigmail is having some other issues...
It's a mess.
gpg2 really just needs a gpg1 comparability shim that's good enough that it /replaces/ the gpg1 tools on a system and seamlessly gets them to use the gpg2 keyring.
I find that encrypted PDFs are a reasonable option, even when reading on mobile.
If I want to send myself something sensitive, I attach a password-protected PDF; then even if I open the “E-mail” on my iPhone, I am prompted for a password before I am allowed to view it.
And frankly, I wish that web sites would stop trying to implement their own clunky mail-like “secure” messaging systems and just use password PDF. I hate receiving these “you have a secure message on oursite.com!” messages that are impossible to deal with on mobile (not to mention they appear very spam-like at first).
Nowadays, I hardly ever check my email. There are other ways to communicate with the people who matter to me, which are automatically encrypted and aren't as easily exploited by marketers and spammers. Email just isn't something I really need or use much anymore.
This just does not happen. Though I wonder if government-issued digital ID might be of benefit here to encourage good practices. Estonian ID-cards carry key pairs, so if email clients supported GPG email with smartcard-hosted keys (uhh maybe some do but I never heard of one) then this might be an approach worth undertaking.
If you want to keep up to date about the latest features, you can sign up for our newsletter at the bottom of this page: https://nylas.com/nylas-mail/
its not just gpg and mail encryption, this sort of experience describes a lot of tools - and not too long ago just installing linux was a considerably worse nightmare of usability fails than this (it has greatly improved, i'm happy to say)
Email is still the text equivalent to the publicly switched telephone network. Domain names have to be registered. Mail routing has to be set up via DNS MX records and mail server software. It is like writing a letter on a postcard. Any attacker will be able to read the origin postmark, the destination address, and the ciphertext, no matter what code you use for the message.
All the problems with key exchange and trust chains is a result of trying to send secure messages from one known person to another known person. It's approaching from the wrong direction. People meet in person to grow their web of trust before exchanging secure messages online. But most of the people I communicate with online, I have never met in person, nor do I even know what they look like.
If I use secure pseudonym-to-pseudonym communication to set up an in-person meeting, and prove to the other that the human controls the pseudonymous identity, it should be impossible to determine how those two real people happened to show up in the same place at the same time. It should be indistinguishable from a coincidental encounter. You just can't do that with encrypted email.
I envision an uncountable number of large rocks, and masked ninjas running around hiding encrypted notes under them. The ninjas hang out in their darkened ninja bars, letting each other know which dead drop to use if they want to start a correspondence, and how to signal that it should be checked. But in the network, nothing exists unless someone runs the service, so all those rocks would have to be created and maintained by volunteers, and there is always the possibility that someone is preferentially using one of their own rocks, or setting up a fake rock to spy on anyone that lifts it.
I don't even know enough cryptography or spy tradecraft to even make a helpful suggestion on how to communicate with anyone on the network in such a way that all known attacks by state-level actors may be mitigated. All I can think of is the Black Hand missions of Oblivion (Elder Scrolls 4)--which used dead drops--and I ended up spoilering all the spoilers, because they had been spoilered. Never mind the philosophical implications of questioning how you even know whether a person you are talking to face-to-face, whom you have known for years, is really the person they appear to be. Do we even need to attach an identity to an actual face most of the time?
Attacking all end devices all the time is incredibly difficult. It simply not economically practical.
So we need to secure all communication and all data at rest. That's most important. Fixing all bugs in all end user devices is a hole bigger problem (or doing something to avoid escalation). It is getting a lot of attention too, for example Linux Kernal Hardning project). People switching languages away from C also helps.
That's what most F-500 companies do to solve this problem. It's a more viable approach than direct encryption of PGP.
Normal people --- and eventually the F-500's, too --- just use WhatsApp.
The email is encrypted before it is sent anywhere using AES 256 (GCM when available moving forward).
WhatsApp doesn't deal with email or file attachments as far as I knew to the same degree as something like gmail where we can handle ~150MB files and they handle ~30MB. I doubt most of these big companies want to migrate emails away from Outlook/Gmail and force all their external correspondence to be done via WhatsApp.
There's also rollout starting for support of customer managed keys and a bunch of things WhatsApp will probably take a long time to do, if ever, due to their consumer focus.
Disclosure: Work at Virtru
Sure, but WhatsApp is a totally closed protocol owned by a company (Facebook) known for rampant issues with privacy.
Security professionals have a responsibility to recommend open protocols like Signal that are dedicated to privacy.
Given what we have seen from Facebook so far I am not convinced they wouldn't sell data to anyone including Hitler as long as they paid for it somehow.
More realistically though I fully expect them to sell (misleading) data to insurance companies, Indian (and other) support scammers etc without asking many questions.
For that reason I prefer almost anything including email and Telegram.
(My opinions might be somewhat coloured by the fact that I was an enthusiastic Whatsapp user before Facebook bought them and even stayed and gave Facebook another chance with Whatsapp. )
If being known to be in contact with certain people (e.g. human rights activists) can be damaging to you, you need to use something other than whatsapp or to somehow make sure the phone number whatsapp knows cannot be connected to your identity.
Exactly the problem. My conversations should be utterly unexiting for anyone capable of getting hold if them.
I am personally more worried about FB selling (misleading) data to insurance companies. If their ad targeting is at the same level as everyone else they could get whatever conclusions they want from whatever data.
And then there is the issue about actual human rights activists and while I am not very active (monthly payment to amnesty) I don't want to support a system that scoops everyones data into the hands of "they trusted me" Zuckerberg.
Even worse I was with Whatsapp and gave Facebook another chance until it was clear that datamining everyone was the only reason they bought the company.
Not exactly. Virtru customer-hosted keys are PGP wrapped before they go over the wire via TLS.
Right now it's on par with serving https, which is still way way too painful even for tech people.
sudo apt-get install enigmail
So, I looked into GPG. Holy shit there's a ton of options and complexity. High-assurance security says subset to minimal thing that works for increased trustworthiness. I noticed it could encrypt files with others' public keys. The person that contacted me was able to receive attached files. Text editors only have so many 0-days left in them & are easy to sandbox. So, I decided on this protocol:
1. Type the message into a text file.
2. Type a cryptic command to encrypt it with that public key.
3. Attach the file to a message to that person. Optionally doing this on a different box passed through a data diode if I was worried about GPG box compromised. Just using Linux for now.
4. Receiving works other way where I download an encrypted file that I run a decryption command on.
So, that's simple. How to get started and what commands to use? I installed GPG first. One look at the man page made me hit Google instead. I found a cheat sheet, identified the minimal commands necessary, and compared them against the man page. Saw what seemed to be right stuff but that man page was horrible. Looked at a bunch of other sources online with varying trustworthiness to see if they had same commands. Seemed like I had the right ones. I was also warned the key gen phase could take a long time so I just ignored that usability problem that stomped the OP so much. I was warned after all.
The key generated. Messages sent and received well. Only thing left was tediously typing my new buddy's email into the box with every encryption. As others came up, I was having to remember more email addresses. Time to automate that shit with a front end that worked on any system I needed. Also, without remembering how to program.
I recalled Python was easy. So, I'd need a data structure for a list of (alias, email) pairs, basic operations on text for maybe substitution, input, conditionals, ability to print them, and spawn function of some kind. Python reference gave me all I need which I tested each to be sure then composed them with tests. End result was a Python script with the list of alias/emails in it like a config file where I could just add people to the script itself. Then, I run the script on the text message with it asking which of a listed group of people to send it to. I type in number or name for it to run command automatically. Then, I verify by eye the new file looks like gibberish and attach it to the email.
End result was that I had GPG for friends using it, I figured out how to use it with fair degree of trustworthiness, and I automated the annoying part with less than beginner's knowledge of scripting. This shows GPG is way less hard than it appears to be. Although I sure could use a great front-end to smooth over all this. I'm sure any half-ass programmer could create one given what I did in that state. :)
So I agree using GPG isn't very hard, it's easy to make it even easier for yourself, and I think its usability flaws are overblown. Unfortunately as a comment further up said "the GPG CLI acts exactly as I expect it to...and I don't expect non-advanced users to use it." Only advanced users use the CLI these days. Not because it's particularly complex or hard or a poor experience, they're just given no reason to, and no training even if they had reason.
I've never used Enigmail. Is this sort of thing common?
We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13635827 and marked it off-topic.
It presents (at least on my system) a very clear prompt to type a passphrase. Maybe you should blame your distribution instead of gpg?
The emerging consensus among experts is that it's not worth the trouble, or, worse, incapable of doing much more than generating a false sense of security. That's for a bunch of reasons:
* An enormous installed base of clients that won't do encryption, meaning that at best you're attempting to tunnel encrypted messaging over an unencrypted transport.
* A protocol that leaks metadata, including some message content, at the envelope layer.
* Hundreds of millions of users that primarily access messages through browser clients that can't meaningfully implement crypto.
* An archive-always UX that ensures that huge amounts of plaintext are scattered around the Internet by both senders and receivers.
* An unencrypted installed base that ensures encryption will be opt-in for the foreseeable future, meaning that users will routinely reveal plaintext accidentally by, for instance, quoting messages and forgetting to encrypt.
* End user demands for things like search that can only be delivered efficiently at scale by databases of plaintext (most likely at centralized servers).
All these problems are probably surmountable (with enormous, concerted effort). But: why bother? Email is just one of dozens of messaging systems available to Internet users. Better to move sensitive conversations to things like Signal, WhatsApp, or Wire --- the double ratchet construction is designed specifically to make IM-like protocols secure even when conversations are sporadic and last months.