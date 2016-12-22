Whether Heisenberg miscalculated this by intent or mistake remains unknown.
Hitler's policies in Poland and elsewhere from 1939 on may have swayed Heisenberg from contributing to the German war effort. Thankfully, there never was a nazi A-bomb - paired with their cruise and ballistic missiles, the tide of war could have turned again even fairly late in 1944.
"It is shown that until the end of the war the German physicists did not know that an atomic bomb can only be made with fast neutrons, except Heisenberg, who, however, discovered it rather late, did not communicate it clearly and did not study any bomb physics. The physically correct interpretation of the documents reveals that the German physicists worked unsuccessfully on a reactor, which would have been a prerequisite for a plutonium bomb. But they did not know how to build a bomb because they never worked on a realistic bomb theory."
