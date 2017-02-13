Hacker News
Victorian Valentine's Day Verses for Rejecting Undesirable Suitors
mimimatthews.com
45 points
by
Avawelles
on Feb 13, 2017
3 comments
jeron
on Feb 13, 2017
The book of anti-Shakespeare
creaghpatr
on Feb 13, 2017
Pretty funny, thank you for sharing this practical information.
Avawelles
on Feb 13, 2017
I thought they were funny, too. Especially the one about the man who was too thin.
Search: