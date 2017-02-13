Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Will Immigration Reform Hurt the Tech Industry? (baselinemag.com)
3 points by mark_rid on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Depends on the nature of reform. What is frustrating is there is still very little clarity on where things will end up.

The blanket travel ban is a human rights issue - and is undesirable on all fronts - and not just to tech.

H1-B's are a separate beast. Here we should distinguish tech companies ability to hire 'top' talent vs. 'cheap' talent. A lot of foreign service-based companies have misused the H1-B program to take undue advantage of the latter. My understanding is the the government wants to cut down on this. The intent should be to make domestic firms more competitive (by preventing foreign companies from bringing in cheap labour from outside the US), without stifling innovation (i.e. they should be allowed to hire top talent at prevailing salaries).




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: