The blanket travel ban is a human rights issue - and is undesirable on all fronts - and not just to tech.
H1-B's are a separate beast. Here we should distinguish tech companies ability to hire 'top' talent vs. 'cheap' talent. A lot of foreign service-based companies have misused the H1-B program to take undue advantage of the latter. My understanding is the the government wants to cut down on this. The intent should be to make domestic firms more competitive (by preventing foreign companies from bringing in cheap labour from outside the US), without stifling innovation (i.e. they should be allowed to hire top talent at prevailing salaries).
