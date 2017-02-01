Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Old, generic drug for rare disease gets new price tag: $89,000 per year
(
arstechnica.com
)
3 points
by
prawn
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
agumonkey
on Feb 13, 2017
I wonder if medicine will not be the next rms/oss movement.
Biohacker and medical open research is catching some wind these days.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Biohacker and medical open research is catching some wind these days.