For me, the project I keep rebuilding to learn new languages/frameworks is Risk (though it's been quite awhile now).
After spending so much time with Phoenix channels on my main project, I couldn't resist the fun of reimplementing it over sockets. It'll probably wind up on GitHub when I'm done.
reply
Is all this doing trying to encourage awareness that using websockets is good? If so, awesome. Else, what is it? Because it does not discuss how Websockets lose state on reload. Your game will be in a completely wrong state. Managing and maintaining state is the important thing (which is what https://github.com/amark/gun does, which is of course also "websockets-first"). When you reload your game, it should return/remain as it was, or else half your players are going to see a half-broken system!
For me, the project I keep rebuilding to learn new languages/frameworks is Risk (though it's been quite awhile now).
After spending so much time with Phoenix channels on my main project, I couldn't resist the fun of reimplementing it over sockets. It'll probably wind up on GitHub when I'm done.
reply