“The emergency spillway meets FERC’s engineering guidelines for an emergency spillway,” he added. “The guidelines specify that during a rare flood event, it is acceptable for the emergency spillway to sustain significant damage.”
tl;dr: in case of flood, anything goes so long as the main dam wall remains functional?
"Rivers erode in four ways:
Abrasion or corrasion - This is when large pieces of bedload material wear away the river banks and bed.
Attrition - This is when the bed load itself is eroded when sediment particles knock against the bed or each other and break, becoming more rounded and smaller.
Hydraulic Action - This is when the force of water erodes softer rock.
Solution or corrosion - This is when acidic water erodes rock."
So, there will be larger pieces of rock intake water that hit the bank of the spillway, slowly destroying it.
When engineering the spillway, you have to take that into account.
That means we have to accept that it will need repairs after use, just as a fire extinguisher needs it after use.
Since 19th century US has the most (well, at least a lot) dam failures.
Is it because there are so many? Are they privately owned and the owners just count on declaring bankruptcy if it fails? Is it the engineering, the geology, the maintenance?
EDIT: Even such a major project like Hoover Dam was not done properly (it seems grouting curtains were not often used elsewhere)
Given that, anybody want to bet on the safety of nuclear reactors?
Meanwhile countless tones of toxic waster from said reactors are also transported through regular highways and roads en route to disposal and/or are dumped in the sea by governments and "cheapest offer" subcontractors (including the mafia [3]).
Until sufficient solar and wind power generation comes online, I would rather we use nuclear and gas-fired power plants, and in that order. I think that on the balance nuclear power is cleaner. The sooner we get off fossil fuels, the better.
> Six [of the 16] incidents involved staff members breaching operational guidelines, and four were caused by a lack of internal communication. More worryingly, six were caused by staff members "pressing the wrong buttons."
which shows a lack of training. Another incident, described by the SCMP, tells how a critical alarm system was accidentally turned off 3 months before anyone noticed [2]
>An alarm system monitoring the radiation of reactor coolant at a nuclear power plant in Shenzhen was accidentally shut down for three months before the mistake was discovered, although a safety committee insisted the incident did not constitute a safety breach.
An official on the "Nuclear Power Station Nuclear Safety Consultative Committee" downplayed the incident saying "There was no harm done.", adding "there is always room for improvement for such a large operation."
-
[2] ‘No harm done’: alarm at Daya Bay nuclear plant accidentally deactivated for three months
I'm sure in one of the classic UI books (maybe Psychology of Everyday Things by Norman) there's a photo from a nuclear power plant, where there's two giant levers right next to each other, and the plant workers have attached a handle from a beer pump to one of them to distinguish it from the other, because as built they were identical and they kept pulling the wrong one.
edit: found a page referencing it, but the actual image has gone:
You can see it here:
https://issuu.com/design.nerve/docs/the_design_of_everyday_t...
Page 95 as the book is numbered, but page 111 in the web interface control.
I'd be money once this settles down, people will find and engineer report about this dam where someone recommends spending 100k on some detailed testing and some drilled cement injection to sure up the spill way. And then a week later they will find the minutes from the meeting were the administrators said the risk wasn't there so don't worry. Saved some money.
Things look a bit better than a few hours ago.
By the way there's an amazing book that has a very gripping account of the Glen Canyon Dam incident and Grand Canyon in general.
Don't take the outflow rate number too seriously. The emergency spillway is just a concrete lip with no flow metering. Here's the actual data source information.[1]
They want to get the lake down 50' to shutoff the spillway and assess repairs, but even at the current (high) release rate it appears they can only lower max ~8'/day, which is a problem because heavy rains return on Wednesday.
Let alone the emergency spillway, the main one's at risk too.
A realistic disaster scenario would be if the erosion retreats all the way back to the main spillway gates, or if it undermines the emergency spillway. The berm there would then fail, which holds back maybe 15 or 20 feet of lake altitude. A volume of water equal to that depth times the surface area of the lake would then exit over the hillside, completely uncontrolled. That would be more than enough to cause a serious downstream disaster.
The water flows would be very high (~a million CFS? total guess) which would cause even more severe erosion on that hillside. At that point the main dam might be at risk if the erosion traveled far enough laterally.
During the drought, the best thing we got for legislation to 'fix' it, was preventing people from getting water without explicitly asking at restaurants. As idiotic at this was (this accounts for approximately 0.0% of water use in California), activists rejoiced over how they were fixing the problem by having everyone 'chip in'. Meanwhile farmers continued on not even paying for the water they use (farming is >50% of water usage).
Meanwhile, our state capital is -- wait for it! -- building out water meters so they can tell how much each house is using. They're trying to get 80% of households by 2025.
In this last instance, the rushing water is eroding the dirt under the emergency spillway so it will end up forming a bridge. the emergency spillway is a mini-dam, it will just fall if it's not supported. And if it falls, the rushing water will erode the rest of the dirt, lower and lower. The worst case scenario is a complete dam accident (uncontrolled drainage of the lake) that would not even involve the actual dam.
They were dropping rocks with helicopters to slow down the eroding I heard.
The overflow lasted for 45 hours.
In case anyone needs something to put that into perspective, an Olympic-size swimming pool holds around 35,000 cubic feet (1 megalitre) of water.
Edit: oops. Off an order of magnitude.
They shut the main spillway off because of damage and now they're running it at maximum flow because the emergency spillway is even more damaged. This feels every bit like a hail Mary pass to drain the lake as much as possible before the dam breaks. In another day or two they won't have any spillway left.
This dam is doomed, it seems like one of the rare times media is downplaying the risk... Probably because a lot of people are going to die :(
Twitter says it's below the emergency spillway level now anyways so that damage shoukd not matter from what i understand.
I think gp was getting to the fact that the main spillway is eroding as well, and it could reach a point where it was unusable. In that case, with significant rainfall expected in the next week and a good deal of snow melt to follow, there could be huge amount of water coming into the basin with no way to control the outflow, which could result in much worse flooding.
Hopefully that all can still be avoided. It's a bit dramatic to say it's inevitable. It's a possible scenario, but it's also possible the right plan avoids it.
The thing is... They drained below the emergency spill way level many hours ago and it's off, but they're still running the heavily damaged main spillway at full tilt. I think it's a last ditch attempt to drain the lake before the dam fails, they just don't want to say it because everyone will panic
Hindsight is 20/20. If the dam had failed, people would be saying "they unnecessarily killed 180,000 people because they were too lazy and politically timid to order an evacuation."
It's like tuning sensitivity vs. specificity in medical tests. In this case the cost of a false negative (thousands of deaths) is a lot higher than the cost of a false positive (a few days of disruption). So the threshold is set low so as to minimize the total expected cost, summing probability of outcome * cost to society. Perhaps counterintuitively, the goal is not to minimize the odds of being wrong.
We should expect to see more false positives than false negatives. If it were any other way, the system would be working sub-optimally.
Their emergency spillway is already unusable, so this means just get everyone out and wait for the dam to blow once the main spillway erodes too far back
