The bottom line is that for long term preservation you really need to keep multiple copies, preferably on multiple mediums, and regularly check and recopy them before the medium gets so obsolete you can no longer access it.
(Yes, I realize the article touches factory pressed discs rather than CD-R's although there is a short mention of such discs too)
It's kind of like RAID for data, and removes the uncertainty that maybe ddrescue wouldn't get an I/O error and just receive and save bad data (it happens). It'd also be capable of repairing damage, up to the redundancy level par2 archives are created at (default is 5%, can go all the way to 100% -- which would mean you don't need any of the original data assuming all par2 files are not corrupt either (which it can also handle...)).
This is useful if you have a bunch of little files - you WinRAR them into a single file with recovery volumes, and then you can create a bunch of PAR2 files on top.
I'm not saying this is a sensible thing to do.
I remember getting my first 40x or 50x writer, that thing sounded like it was going to blow apart at any moment, I think I used to limit write speeds to a maximum of 16-24x at most.
And then hard disks (or hard discs which I believe is an equality technically valid spelling) started to drop in price, ended up with a pile of those quantum fireball 850's, if you had these you'll remember having to 'tap' them on the top to help them spin up as I assume the baring fluid / grease would harden enough to prevent the drives from spinning up if they'd been powered down for more than a week or so.
I dismissed analog purists like Steve Albini as cranky old men until recently, when I realized they have a real point w/r/t preservation.
So far as "Disc Rot", as a former LaserDisc owner, I'm very familiar with it. On the 12" platters the glue between sides could fail and sometimes lift the aluminum recording surface off the plastic. Or the edge seal would fail and oxygen would turn the aluminum into aluminum oxide. Both would make a $70 movie (in 1988 dollars!) unplayable.
I'm sad to see CDs go. As has been told, they're the first recording format that was replaced by one with inferior sound. I never had many LPs, and don't have the storage space for them, but I get that they get the listener more involved - you have to consider which album to listen to and set aside 50 minutes (including the side flip). You can't just hit "random play" and walk away. So it's nice to see them make a comeback.
Obviously there are plenty of fine CD versions of albums out there, but I heard enough poorly mastered CDs and spent enough time searching 2nd hand stores for known good versions to not be worried about the format going away.
You are correct. Lots of the early releases once the goldrush started still had their RIAA equalization on them (aka "shovelware"). Even those that used original sources simply didn't sound all that good because of the mastering engineer's inexperience (first release of The Wall, I'm looking at you). There were still gems made though, like Brothers in Arms
Because of the loudness war, I've started looking for earlier releases on discogs.com. Anything listed as "Remastered" is viewed with suspicion.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Loudness_war
What about records largely getting replaced by 8-tracks and cassette tapes?
In the long-run streaming services will move towards higher fidelity audio as bandwidth costs decline on both sides. Tidal already offers the option. I also suspect the vast majority of listeners can't even tell the difference between 320 Spotify, 256 Apple, and lossless Tidal, let alone care enough about the differences to switch services.
I think the bandwidth problem of providing high-quality streaming music could be solved by a peer-to-peer system (put your already-downloaded library online for others to listen to). But the record companies would strenuously object -- with good reason, even even if access were controlled via encrypted subscription.
[1] http://www.consumerreports.org/cro/news/2014/04/record-playe...
Still working, and I used to listen to that a lot. German as well.
I really wish I could test it, but I lost the disc already.
[1]:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M-DISC
IOW, not just that the data would be there and readable, but that Stratoscope (the person) would also have lived another 1000 years.
http://www.mdisc.com/mdisc-technology/
It has been a nerve-shattering nightmare for a collector like me.
So should I worry about my factory sealed copies of FF7 and Xenogears? Also, is there any sort of "rot" that may occur with cartridge-based items? I have some unopened NES and SNES games as well.
When you later restore you will at least know if/what is damaged. Multiple backups help too.
Convenient, yes. Sounds great too. But far more prone to physical damage (scratches, etc) than tapes or records, in my personal experience. Lost count of the number of times a $20+ movie was destroyed after being in a childs hands.
People got too fascinated by the shinny colorful reflection of CDs.
And then later on even more fascinated with the production of all black cd's etc. To be honest, I like those as well, probably just beacuse it's something different.
And yes there's something to say for the sturdyness of MD and the 'openness' (almost open-source like lol) of tape.
Tapes can go too. Depending on the binder the tapes have to be baked to restore them. (Video and audio tapes may suffer from this).
When CDs came out people really liked them. They sounded great and didn't involve the care needed with records or tapes (cleaning records and tape pinch rollers... ug). You could skip to any track without flipping it over. Minidiscs came out many years after cds.
Records probably are the most archival since its music in physical form.
As opposed to a tape or records? I've scratched records trying to remove dust.
Sorry for being a bit off-topic there but it was a bit of a 'oh, wow!' moment.
Of course, that's just referring to my personal data. With media like what is covered in the article, copyright law (incl. the DMCA) comes in to play, potentially limiting your options.
[1]: https://www.carbonite.com/en/cloud-backup/business/resources...
I dug into archiving my stuff a few months ago, ended up using single layer panasonic blu-ray. They used to be advertised as 50 years archival grade, but panasonic split it into on that's without the archival label and one with - the latter is nearly impossible to get in Europe and is very expensive. We'll see in 10-15 years.
Mdisc, mentioned earlier, could do 1000 years in clinically-proven accelerated aging tests and withstood hard weather fairly well:
http://www.mdisc.com/
http://www.zdnet.com/article/torture-testing-the-1000-year-d...
There are numerous studies and accelerated aging test on CDs and DVDs, but I couldn't find anything similar to Blu-Rays yet, though I would be interested:
http://www.thexlab.com/faqs/opticalmedialongevity.html
It might be worth mentioning that 'Archival Disk' is a thing now, with 300GB-1TB capacity from joint efforts of Sony and Panasonic, but it's completely out of the consumer pricing for now: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Archival_Disc
The bottom line is that for long term preservation you really need to keep multiple copies, preferably on multiple mediums, and regularly check and recopy them before the medium gets so obsolete you can no longer access it.
(Yes, I realize the article touches factory pressed discs rather than CD-R's although there is a short mention of such discs too)