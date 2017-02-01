Although I know very little of my ancestors that would date back to the time of mandatory conversion to Catholicism, I do know that many of my family's traditions and dialect words blend together Greek, Egyptian, Jewish (passover traditions!) I'm always amazed over the rapid transformation s and upheavals people from that part of the world must have experienced.
This is a good if somewhat technical book on this:
Legacy: A Genetic History of the Jewish People https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B008MWL9HG/
Quote:
The Jewish community of Rome is among the oldest, historically continuous Jewish populations. Jews resided in Rome during the Roman Empire and were brought to Rome by the Emperor Titus, following the suppression of the Bar Kochba rebellion and the destruction of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem in 70 C.E. Spanish Jews came to Rome during the Inquisition and, paradoxically, were shielded from the hostility of their Roman Jewish neighbors by the Pope. Over time, the Sephardic and Roman Jewish communities co-mingled. Jews from Rome crossed the Alps to populate the Rhine Valley and establish Ashkenazim. So Rome has been a crossroads for Jews from different communities during their histories.
[...] Many members of the Roman Jewish community were fond of telling us that they were neither Sephardic nor Ashkenazi. Our study from that time demonstrated that the Roman Jews had a low frequency of disease mutations that were found in both Ashkenazi and Sephardic populations, supporting the notion that they may have been a progenitor population for Ashkenazi Jews and that they had Sephardic roots.
My internal map of Italy isn't very good, but given the 'size' of the populations that must speak or have spoken these dialects, I'd guess there was a dialect specific to Sicily.
"This Judaeo-Spanish ladino should not be confused with the ladino or Ladin language spoken in part of North-Eastern Italy, which is closely related with the rumantsch-ladin of Swiss Grisons (it is disputed whether or not they form a common Rhaeto-Romance language) and has nothing to do with either Jews or Spanish beyond being, like Spanish, a Romance language, a property they share with French, Italian, Portuguese and Romanian."
