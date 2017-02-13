Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hospital Gowns to Paper Couture: The Origins of '60s Disposable Dresses (collectorsweekly.com)
28 points by prismatic on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Collectors Weekly has consistently interesting articles on a wide variety of topics. The collections themselves are often only a starting point of an investigation into an aspect of history - whether it's pop culture, fashion, weapons, or medicine. A lot of HN might like to add it to their RSS feed.


This reminds me of the clothing made out of flour sacks in the Great Depression[0].

[0] https://www.littlethings.com/flour-sack-dresses/




