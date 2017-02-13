Hacker News
Hospital Gowns to Paper Couture: The Origins of '60s Disposable Dresses
(
collectorsweekly.com
)
28 points
by
prismatic
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
taejo
on Feb 13, 2017
Collectors Weekly has consistently interesting articles on a wide variety of topics. The collections themselves are often only a starting point of an investigation into an aspect of history - whether it's pop culture, fashion, weapons, or medicine. A lot of HN might like to add it to their RSS feed.
will_pseudonym
on Feb 13, 2017
This reminds me of the clothing made out of flour sacks in the Great Depression[0].
[0]
https://www.littlethings.com/flour-sack-dresses/
