The twelve-factor app is a methodology for building software-as-a-service apps
(
12factor.net
)
5 points
by
ubershmekel
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
ezekg
on Feb 13, 2017
Really, 12 factor is great. I've tried to implement these principles for any new projects. Back when I worked primarily with WP, I had a 12f setup that worked quite well believe it or not. Now that I work with Rails + Heroku, a lot of this is abstracted away and automated.
