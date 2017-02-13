Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The twelve-factor app is a methodology for building software-as-a-service apps (12factor.net)
5 points by ubershmekel on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Really, 12 factor is great. I've tried to implement these principles for any new projects. Back when I worked primarily with WP, I had a 12f setup that worked quite well believe it or not. Now that I work with Rails + Heroku, a lot of this is abstracted away and automated.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: