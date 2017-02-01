Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Rube Goldberg museum exhibit reminds us why his name is in the dictionary
(
arstechnica.com
)
2 points
by
sohkamyung
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
externalreality
on Feb 13, 2017
How appropriate to post this on hacker news. In my time as a software developer I have seen code and software architectures that would surely give even Reuben himself a chuckle.
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: