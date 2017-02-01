Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rube Goldberg museum exhibit reminds us why his name is in the dictionary (arstechnica.com)
2 points by sohkamyung on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



How appropriate to post this on hacker news. In my time as a software developer I have seen code and software architectures that would surely give even Reuben himself a chuckle.




