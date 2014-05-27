Hacker News
Countries with no property taxes where you REALLY own your home
(
nomadcapitalist.com
)
4 points
by
chenster
on Feb 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
NotSammyHagar
on Feb 13, 2017
For the anti tax libertarians, move to free countries, free in that there's little property tax like Bahrain or former countries of Yugoslavia. However, the article is fixated on property taxes, but how about overall tax rates, I saw no discussion of that? And what do you get out of that tax that you pay, say safety and public services. Bahrian, not so great if you have a girlfriend.
