What is a risk, by the way? How it is defined, apart from a personal lifestyle, diet, habits, current set of disorders and chronic illnesses of a particular person? It is a likelihood? An average of some imagined population of which some non-representative sample is treated according to some abstract, disconnected from reality model of a few selected unproven factors in a complex multiple causation individual phenomena? How the value of that number related to anything meaningful? It passes peer-reviews because it conforms to a socially constructed consensus (the current set of memes) but no one does a review of logic and causality.
A good book that presents the case against nutrition research is "The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat & Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet."
Related example: The glucose from sugar beets is chemically identical to and indistinguishable from the glucose from sugar cane or corn. Animal fat tends to be a more complex mix, but while no expert I suspect there's only so many different lipid compounds produced and stored in animal cells. After all, the energy currency in any animal's bloodstream is mainly glucose - the source information is lost.
There are excellent _ethical_ reasons not to mistreat animals as is today often the case. I'm not sure that there are chemical reasons related to nutrition.
Most claims, however, focus on omega-3 fats, in particular alpha linolenic acid (ALA). Higher intakes of this plant-based omega-3 fatty acid are associated with a lower risk of heart disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes and depression.
According to Dr. Richard Bazinet, a professor in the department of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto who analyzes fatty acids in beef, grass-fed beef outranks grain-fed beef when it comes to ALA.
Conventional beef has about 20 milligrams of ALA in three ounces, whereas the same amount of grass-fed beef has 50 to 100 mg. A big difference? Yes. Meaningful? That depends.
Women need 1,100 mg of ALA each day; men require 1,600 mg. Eating a six-ounce grass-fed steak three times a week provides, at most, 5 per cent to 8 per cent of your daily ALA requirement. Keep in mind that during cooking, the ALA content of meat will decrease since ALA is found in fat.
Making the switch to other grass-fed animal foods, such as pasture-raised poultry and eggs and grass-fed dairy, could conceivably make an appreciable difference towards your daily ALA needs.
glucose from sugar cane or corn
HFCS is just sugar syrup with an intentionally elevated level of fructose. There's nothing that specifically ties corn to high amounts of fructose, other than that corn is heavily subsidized in the US while other sources of sugar are hit with import tariffs. So corn is what US sugar producers will tend to use as a source.
You are right in one point: If the only thing you eat is butter with your veggies then you do not have much of a problem in terms of a cardiovascular epidemic.
The only evidence that I currently have available is the Netherlands. The only western country to have a reducing obesity index, by 2030, predicted to be 8.5% down from 10%. Their diet is a very typical western diet.
However their transport system and their urban planning is hugely focused on prioritising walking and cycling with good provision of local amenities within easy cycling distances. Yes, you build higher density urban environments, but this is a good thing.
In fact if one wants to loose like 10 kilos quickly, just climb to Everest. Most of that weight will be spent on body heating, not muscular work.
That also explains why butter does not harm people in Tibet. It is not stored as body fat and goes directly into body heat.
And anecdotaly I have a co-worker who was into serious climbing. Before a high climb like over 6km he on purpose typically gained like 5 kilos of weight and still came back learner from the trip. And he knows for sure that that was due to coldness as on much more physically demanding trips at warmer altitudes weight loss was much smaller.
This has been given as one of the problems that Scott faced when man-hauling sledges on the Antarctic plateau at 3000m.
"even mild cold that doesn't cause you to shiver starts to burn through those brown fat stores, jumpstarting your caloric burn rate."
Famously, Inuit team drivers for Arctic expeditions would eat all the butter out of the food supplies first.
The Dutch are unusually active in general, and this may well be down to their environment encouraging being active from birth.
I'm not saying diet is not a factor (1 in 10 are obese), but, the UK is currently at 27% (1 in 4), the worst in Europe heading for 35% (1 in 3) obese by 2030 with a similar diet profile to the Dutch, indicating about 25% of obesity will be down to environment. The US is even worse. Both the US and UK have an extremely car dependent design philosophy. One that the US is rapidly tackling through road diets. However planning is still a step behind at the moment.
I'm not disputing diet is vital, but if you have to get into a car to do a 0-5 mile journey because the "roads are too dangerous to cycle" or you won't let your kids walk/cycle to school 2 miles away you end up with an obesity problem no matter how good the population's diet.
What exactly is your point, then?
You think there are no Tibetans who don't exercise much and don't eat much vegetables either?
However, the grandparent comment I understood to be relevant to dietary factors.
Studies very rarely go so far as to make any causative claims.
Knowing that those who meet condition A have a higher change of condition B is valuable, even if A and B are relatively unconnected.
We crucially lack magnesium and potassium in our diet. There are tons of studies showing the benefits of magnesium against heart disease. And it's not just the heart, cholesterol can obstruct the liver and a sick liver will cause a whole lot of problems.
"The problem comes from the inability to use it because the body isn't healthy. Polyunsaturated fats will produce bad byproducts when it breaks down and over time makes the body sick."
However you could be easily making all of this up or be using bad/unscientific sources. Could you show us the studies/articles that you are using to gain those insights?
I had some long term digestive issues.
I began supplementing my diet with magnesium and within a week, the problem began to abate. Within a month, all of my abdominal cramping was gone. All of my constipation issues were gone.
I'm surprised and disappointed that none of the doctors I saw recommended it and I only found it by googling my symptoms.
I had a gastroenterologist suggest that I take miralax every day for the rest of my life but he never suggested vitamin or mineral supplements.
Separately, I don't know if I understand your point. To me you are saying that because the grey matter in our brains is made of cholesterol that means we should eat more cholesterol and your recommendation for how to get more cholesterol is by using grass fed butter.
Did I correctly state your point?
The reality is that you can have a diet that is relatively high in fat and still lose weight, just as you can have a diet that is low in fat and still put on weight. As for cholesterol, it isn’t a toxin that should be eradicated from your diet - it’s something that just needs to be eaten in moderation (perhaps with butter on toast for breakfast, rather than fried chicken for lunch).
Studies show that you generally need a level of < 150 mg/dL to avoid heart disease. That's quite a bit below the average "normal" level. But today's average is NOT physiologically optimal.
Sure, but show me where cholesterol intake correlates to LDL.
At some point someone managed to convince the public subconscious that food fat = body fat, and that food cholesterol = body cholesterol. And it's a ridiculous notion.
I don't eat protein to become protein.
As for the dietary cholesterol itself, see here:
"Serum cholesterol concentration is clearly increased by added dietary cholesterol but the magnitude of predicted change is modulated by baseline dietary cholesterol. The greatest response is expected when baseline dietary cholesterol is near zero, while little if any, measurable change would be expected once baseline dietary cholesterol was > 400-500 mg/d." (That is 2 eggs or 400 g beef etc.)
Even so, check out this element of its conclusions:
"The greatest response is expected when baseline dietary cholesterol is near zero, while little, if any, measurable change would be expected once baseline dietary cholesterol was > 400-500 mg/d. People desiring maximal reduction of serum cholesterol by dietary means may have to reduce their dietary cholesterol to minimal levels (< 100-150
mg/d) to observe (even) modest serum cholesterol reductions while persons eating a diet relatively rich in cholesterol would be expected to experience little change in serum cholesterol after adding even large amounts of cholesterol to their diet."
It didn't even differentiate HDL from LDL, let alone the actually harmful subsets like small-particle LDL.
You conveniently fail to mention that it increases HDL and LDL in proportion, when a common marker for heart disease is the LDL/HDL ratio. [1]
> Animal products are basically the only products to contain dietary cholesterol. So there you have at least a strong correlation.
No, that's a non-sequitor. It would have been a correlation if a higher LDL/HDL ratio was contributed to dietary cholesterol, which it isn't. [2]
From your link:
> High-density lipoprotein (HDL) was consistently increased in most studies, with HDL2 increasing more than HDL3 after cholesterol consumption (42,43). Interestingly, the increase in serum HDL cholesterol re- sulting from cholesterol feeding appears to be greater when the background diet is high in polyunsaturated fatty acids (29). .....
> These subtle changes in lipoprotein composition and concentration-apart from changes in serum total or LDL cholesterol concentrations may help explain recent epidemiologic findings that implicate dietary cholesterol as an independent risk factor for coronary disease after fasting serum total cholesterol and other known cardiovascular risk factors have been controlled for (67, 68). However, because changes in LDL cholesterol accounted for most of the changes in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol will be the focus ofthe remaining discussion.
Even the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee doesn't state that cholesterol over consumption is of no concern. [3]
While dietary carbohydrates don't raise cholesterol, they do lower HDL, thus raising the LDL/HDL ratio. [4]
If you'd like, I'll admit that eating animal fats can increase LDL, but it's not the whole picture.
Some bonus sources for low carb (high fat) diets improving cardiovascular health: [5] [6]
But as I've read a lot of them, there's also opposing studies, like: [7]
My point is: approach this from an attempt to find truth, not from trying to prove that animal fat is bad, because it really shines through which one it is.
My point was that people see the “no cholesterol” message and start eliminating cholesterol from their diet...but then they end up replacing all the sources of fat in their diet with carbohydrates, or in some cases end up not getting enough of some nutrients which are often found in foods that are relatively high in cholesterol (e.g. iron or calcium).
The message about cholesterol should be more nuanced - less “don’t eat cholesterol”, more “don’t consume more than X mg”.
When you eat less, the body adapts by working more energy efficient. So you eat 10% less, meaning the body can use only 90% of the normal energy supply. It react by using only 85%, storing that extra 5% in case things get worse later on. So the body expects that later on, supply could drop to 70% or much less. Then those stored 5% are really useful.
However, when you go back to that original 100%, before the weight loss, meaning that you should go back to that weight, the body still stays in 5% save modus. The effect is that you gain weight in the long run, and it will be harder to lose weight the next time.
NB: the 5% example used here is just a guess to describe the way this works. I have no idea if this is 5% or 20%, and I suppose this is personal, depends on your history etc.
I'm thinking about doing the keto diet myself. So I'm not against it. I'm just aware of the danger of rebound, the jojo-effect.
>"It react by using only 85%, storing that extra 5% in case things get worse later on. So the body expects that later on, supply could drop to 70% or much less. Then those stored 5% are really useful."
This doesn't sound right.
On your first point, yes. Most diets work, as long as they fit with your persona and schedule. Anything you feel comfortable with and can stick to. Just by "doing" a diet, you end up being a lot more conscious of what you put in yourself.
When someone asks me for advice, it's mostly the same:
* Write down everything you eat for two weeks, weigh yourself before and after. The initial point was to measure your actual TDEE, but people invaribaly end up eating less and losing weight during those two weeks because they don't want to write down "half a package of Ritz crackers" in their log.
* Take an honest before pic. When you think you've stopped progressing after a few weeks after the initial burst, being able to compare backwards is invaluable as a motivator.
> When you eat less, the body adapts by working more energy efficient. So you eat 10% less, meaning the body can use only 90% of the normal energy supply. It react by using only 85%, storing that extra 5% in case things get worse later on. So the body expects that later on, supply could drop to 70% or much less. Then those stored 5% are really useful.
This is however not anything I'm comfortable believing before I read it from reputable sources. From a strict weight standpoint, I've rarely seen anything that doesn't align to your TDEE mainly differing by your weight and muscle/body ratio, unless chemically induced.
There was a recent study on alcohol in this scenario, but even that mostly indicated the effects on hunger, not on energy expenditure: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmedhealth/behindtheheadlines...
While I'd say that the keto diet works, it's not very practical, when accounting for eating in restaurants, socially (other people cooking for you, you cooking for others), etc.
What is your goal? Just losing weight? Being healthier? Body recomposition?
What is your life today? Could you cut out something you indulge in now? Alcohol, snacks, sugar in your drinks? Would you be content in cutting those out?
Do you work out? Could you see yourself doing that a few times a week? What would you enjoy doing? Hard 7 minute work-outs daily? Fun climbing/swimming/rowing/hiking? Lifting in gyms?
TLDR; Whatever diet/routine works is whatever you can stick with. I hate running/endurance training, so HIIT and calisthenics is what I've had most fun with. Would love climbing if I didn't hate heights :)
I just do not want to record a snack of Doritos (100s of calories) versus a snack of a carrot (30kCal)
Do something that creates a habit, something that you don't have to put effort in. That will continue to work.
It's not just that the cows are grass-fed, it's to do with the lushness of the grass they eat.
Super green (why? because it rains soooo much!), which introduces more carotene into the cows diet.
Compare the color of Kerrygold to regular butter, it's WAAAAY more yellow.
Example: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24703903
There's however tons of this. Most keto bloggers will try to tell you that increasing LDL-C is okay for different reasons (depending on who you read). That is however just not true. The link between LDL-C and heart disease is very strong and has been proven over decades.
> These differences were not significant at 24 months.
-----------
> and increasing insulin resistance.
I'm going to need to insist on sources on this.
As for the cholesterol, the study I linked was probably not a very good example - sorry.
Saturated fat does raise cholesterol however - so unless you are on a vegan low carb diet, you will see it rise. (IF you keep your weight steady, weight loss almost always lowers cholesterol)
The low carb group lost 6.2 kg of fat. That is a lot. I do wonder what happens if you look at insulin sensitivity when weight and fat mass remains mostly neutral. I do not know if there are studies done on that (in humans). I will have a look around.
Agreed.
> The low carb group lost 6.2 kg of fat. That is a lot. I do wonder what happens if you look at insulin sensitivity when weight and fat mass remains mostly neutral. I do not know if there are studies done on that (in humans). I will have a look around.
Sure, but if it's purely weight dependant, then high fat isn't a factor. And if it's not, why did it increase sensitivity?
I'm not trying to say that fat is the one solution to everything, but I'm definitely saying it's not the one cause for everything. I can cite multiple studies showing the various detriments of carbs, and likewise the pitfalls of fat, but when the circumstances are key, then isn't that simply the answer?
Don't be afraid of butter and eggs, don't be afraid of rice and carrots. Eat everything in moderation. Maybe stay away from sugar and deep fried treats?
All I could find was this (although it doesn't seem like they were checking ketone levels)
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/311279409_Visceral_...
Do you have a study that shows ketogenic diets are indeed better for weight loss than other diets?
I merely said that it works. People on a keto diet often say something along the lines of "Oh, keto is such a good diet. I lost 20 pounds with it". And I believe them. But that should not be the only measure of how good a diet is for you. Weight is important but not everything.
I use Avocado oil; it has a high smoke point and seems healthier. Other oils are OK if you don't cook on high heat (use medium heat or lower).
I use either butter or a butter/canola blend for most stovetop cooking and generally use an olive/canola blend for breadmaking, with the exception of pizza crust which is oil-free.
Also, recently I think I read that coconut oil may not be as harmful as thought earlier by some (my guess is people thought it was harmful because it congeals at a higher temperature than other vegetable oils do). But on the other hand, people in coastal states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, etc., must be using it a lot, and I have not read about them having higher cardiac problems.
All this is just anecdotal, BTW.
Partially hydrogenated oils were also popular for deep frying (they last longer).
It's one of the reasons that packaging got more annoying in recent years.
For example:
The consumer preference things is real too. Here's Kraft working to avoid "trans fats" on their labels in 2005:
The Center for Science in the Public Interest needs to eat some crow.
You need a 5 sigma result to discover a new particle. Discovering new particles doesn't kill people.
I doubt they'll ever really expand beyond small studies in that field. There's certain groups that routinely do meta-analyses of nutritional (and other) studies, like the Cochrane Collaboration. E.g., Effect of cocoa on blood pressure: http://www.cochrane.org/CD008893/HTN_effect-of-cocoa-on-bloo...
That's really the only way to be confident, short of setting up a massive (expensive) randomized controlled trial.
Eat only unprocessed tropical oils, extra virgin olive oil or raw unprocessed avocado oil.
No mediocre substitute holds up to real butter, cow farts and ethics be damned.
This is coming from someone who thought Country Crock was real butter until I was a teenager, because that's what my mother always bought.
I can't even put it in macaroni and cheese these days, let alone on my toast.
Even the expensive stuff like "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" is nearly repulsive compared to real butter IMO.
CH4 + 2O2 -photons---> C02 + 2H20
I'm not sure what time scale of heat per mass equivalencies are based on in your example; there is approximately 28 : 1 heat/mass eq. ratio at the 100 year scale, during which time the heating effect decreases exponentially with the decrease in methane concentration[0]. After 100 years the ratio is approximately 1:1 since almost all methane has decomposed.
A possible solution would be methane fixing bacteria (methanotrophs) in the guts of cows or in the ocean where
> 75% of the current concentration atmospheric methane originates. The ocean also contains a significant amount in solid form that gets released as temps rise. [0]
Not to say that I am not a fan of less selective counting. I in big favor of counting footprint based on a person complete effect on the environment rather than specific choices. If we counted everything from purchases of items, clothes, travel, commuting, diet, and so on, I am convinced that the end result is more enlightening than just looking one diet item vs an other.
And speaking of feed lots ... eeyew.
For which you don't kill the animal.
> with the obvious ethics problems
This may or may not be "obvious" decades or more in the future, but I think people who hold this idea are in the minority at the moment.
> cow methane
Point taken.
I'm not a vegetarian, but I thought dairy necessitated pregnancy, and as such went hand in hand with veal production. Is this incorrect? Input from someone with experience in the domain would be helpful.
(I've googled it but the sources primarily seem to be extremely biased).
Milk cows are continually raped for the duration of their lives: http://www.humanemyth.org/happycows.htm
This is misleading and utter bullshit (no pun intented). By that reasoning, every routine examination at the gynecologist or proctologist would constitute rape.
We have no reason to suspect that a cow feels "raped" during artificial insemination, or anything more than slight physical discomfort.
No, you're misreading my post. My argument boils down to "Stop projecting complex human emotions onto bovines without evidence."
However, any amount of trans fat is dangerous. The body's enzymes can hardly remove any trans fat build up in the arteries.
I can even Google papers such as this -- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19935865 -- that seem to say vaccenic acid might not be that bad, which is contrary to the link you provided. Again -- this is more not to say vaccenic acid is good, and more that I believe the science is inconclusive right now.
Elaidic acid (the "bad" partially hydrogenated vegetable oil trans fat) is present in natural sources as well, but in much smaller quantities.
Small amounts of trans fats are pretty much found in any animal product, so it is difficult to avoid trans fats entirely unless you become completely vegan. Personally... my guess is that a small amount of animal based trans fat is not going to be a big deal overall, so a little butter is fine. The studies are most damning at the moment over partially hydrogenated vegetable oil.
_No_ it does not. Trans fats are a completely artificial creation originally thought to avoid weight gain because it's specifically _not_ butter. They don't exist naturally in any butter.
Trans fats sometimes occur naturally in food. They're created by bacteria in an animal's stomach.
Trans fats were nothing to do with weight loss. Trans fats were used because they're cheap and have long shelf life.
Source?
"50% of the fat content in butter is saturated fat and 4% is trans fat."
https://www.heartfoundation.org.au/healthy-eating/food-and-n...
Also; you have to wonder about these tests... Anecdotal, but too many times I see people take cola light, a light sugar substitute for their tea and veg oil based butter with their 3000 kcal burger & fries & chocolate sunday.
Also, the more I read up about it, I think stress is far more involved than food in a lot of cases. And if you feel you have a lot of stress (some people can handle tons and feel nothing, other get burn out with comparitively little, so it is personal) then I do not think food matters a lot: exercise probably does. Just looking at food is not enough there; weight, stress, genetic factors and exercise have to be equal for all individuals.
Sorta an apples and oranges comparison. Olive oil is primarily a monounsaturated fat. The article covers polyunsaturated fat. Olive oil is more stable than linoleic oil, but still less than any decent saturated fat.
I think it's kinda funny the article references cholesterol levels. My suggestion: They could try and measure the subjects' midichlorian levels.
- polyunsaturated fats are the category that includes omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids. Even further, omega 3's can be ALA (from plants) or DHA (e.g. salmon) variety. Omega 3's and in particular DHA have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and other health properties. Which is to say even within polyunsaturated fats there is a wide variety of alleged health effects, but when talking about cooking oils and processed foods we're almost certainly talking about other types than the type known to have health benefits.
- polyunsaturated fats can be hydrogenated which makes them solid at room temperature. So replacing butter with margarine typically means these types of fats. It was discovered relatively recently that trans fats (which are often the by-products of this) are almost certainly bad for you.
- polyunsaturated fats are the least stable, meaning they're more likely to break down into things that are probably not good for you (e.g. if deep frying with them).
- highly-processed foods tend to be high in polyunsaturated fats, and omega 6's in particular. This is the same category regular vegetable oil (e.g. soybean oil) falls in.
- olive oil is high in monounsaturated fat, is generally thought to be pretty healthy, and it doesn't have these same kinds of "gotchas" that polyunsaturated fats can. Historically the main reasons we think olive oil is healthy are that populations with less heart disease (e.g. Mediterranean populations) eat a lot of it, I don't know how much more recent research there is actually proving causation here.
- saturated fat is the other type, which can occur in plants like coconuts (healthy) or in butter, fatty meats like bacon and steak, etc. The history here is pretty fascinating, but through lots of misplaced assumptions of correlation/causation these are traditionally viewed as unhealthy (thus why people are doing these studies like replacing butter with other fats). AFAIU this debate is still ongoing, there is some evidence these really do raise your cholesterol but also some evidence that the particular kinds of cholesterol they raise aren't necessarily bad, in otherwise healthy people. I'm a bit unclear of this aspect.
I've concluded for me personally, this stuff is still so unknown that your best bet is just to keep your total calories under control and not worry about types of fat, with the exception of not eating any trans fats and prioritizing fatty fish if you can.
>- polyunsaturated fats are the category that includes omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids. Even further, omega 3's can be ALA (from plants) or DHA (e.g. salmon) variety. Omega 3's and in particular DHA have been shown to have anti-inflammatory and other health properties.
You missed EPA which is also in fatty fish. ALA doesn't convert very well in humans to DHA or EPA. So eating lots of flax to get Omega3 is pretty useless.
Opinion: The conclusion I came to a few years ago is that we have too much PUFA in our foods, of which Omega-6 is just one form. Eating fatty fish and cutting down on vegetable oils high in O6 help to restore a more natural ratio that humans are more tolerant to. But ultimately saturated fats are intended to be the primary fuel.
In my home cooking I've started using macadamia nut oil (similar profile to olive oil, it's high in monounsaturated fats) in place of vegetable oil. You can get it on Amazon and it has a more neutral, slightly nutty flavor and a higher smoking point than olive oil, so it's great for slightly higher temps or cooking foods that you don't want to taste like olive oil.
This is the one I buy (it's been prime before, looks like right now it's not) so $0.52 an ounce.
Whether this type of benefit could be replicated (/ is safe) by taking low dose aspirin directly is probably a subject of some investigation. I hope this is helpful despite a my non-cited fuzzy memory.
My wife does well eating lots of butter and more meat. I do well by eating lots of vegetables. The only thing our diets really have in common is the avoidance of packaged/processed foods. It is some work, but people need to pay attention to how eating different foods make them feel, and over a long period of time.
Government dietary recommendations on grain intake have increased with excellent correlation to very little other than re-election donations by grain farmers.
If you look at the larger body of evidence beyond this study, there are major reasons why institutional wisdom continues to advocate for the consumption of mono and polyunsaturated fats over saturated fat. For example, a larger 2016 cohort study of 115,000+ participants concluded high dietary intakes of saturated fat are associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease (http://www.bmj.com/content/355/bmj.i5796).
Eating healthier is all about what categories of food replace current calories. If similar studies continue to show vegetable oil consumption is not protective against heart disease, it will probably make more sense to advocate replacing vegetable oil calories with fatty nuts and avocados that are much more nutritiously dense than oils (my preference for where to get fats). To jump to the conclusion we should all eat more butter based on this one study of n=9,423, however, is bad logic.
It's no doubt an interesting study and makes me question recommendations to consume oils. Still, based on current scientific evidence, there is good reason to be cautious about consuming more butter / saturated fats as is being advocated in numerous comments on this thread. As a reminder to those reading, there is strong evidence to supports nuts are a much better source of fat for health than both oils and saturated fat. Here's a meta-analysis of two cohort studies of 110,000+ that found nut consumption is inversely associated with total and cause-specific mortality (http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1307352).
If you read the wiki about saturated fats https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Saturated_fat_and_cardiovascul... it's clear that there's no benefit from saturated fats, but potential downfalls.
A more useful headline: "Replacing butter with vegetable oils high in monounsaturated fatty acid reduces risk of cardiac events and neurological disorders" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3705810
So much butter confirmation bias here.
Possibly the most delicious thing I have ever consumed NB (it was shared among the crew of 6 or so).
I assume using lots of Omega-6 oil would push the ratio to even more unhealthy levels than what a standard american diet has.
Probably fine sticking with saturated fat coconut oil (and butter, lard, ghee, etc)
Would love to see a comparison.
(from April 2016)
ADDENDUM: It was also covered in The Atlantic at the time, for a more general audience:
