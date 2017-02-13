Why wouldn't Verizon just pay them to "rest and vest" for a year (i.e. Until after the acceleration period ends) rather than firing them? Have them sort paper clips or something?
The more I find out about Yahoo!'s data breaches and these golden handcuffs/poison pills the more I wonder why Verizon is even buying Yahoo,
Like this:
http://www.wikinvest.com/stock/Yahoo!_(YHOO)/Change_Control_...
I am interested to see where this goes, though. Merge into the beast, or invest, and (possibly) grow. Although I doubt the latter, it's anyones guess at the moment.
Why wouldn't Verizon just pay them to "rest and vest" for a year (i.e. Until after the acceleration period ends) rather than firing them? Have them sort paper clips or something?
The more I find out about Yahoo!'s data breaches and these golden handcuffs/poison pills the more I wonder why Verizon is even buying Yahoo,