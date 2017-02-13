Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Marissa Mayer's team is looking into getting fired by Verizon (businessinsider.com)
40 points by lisper on Feb 13, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments



4 years acceleration? Wow Serbs. You could fire me too,

Why wouldn't Verizon just pay them to "rest and vest" for a year (i.e. Until after the acceleration period ends) rather than firing them? Have them sort paper clips or something?

The more I find out about Yahoo!'s data breaches and these golden handcuffs/poison pills the more I wonder why Verizon is even buying Yahoo,


How on earth did they negotiate such a massive cash grab? They seem to have little or no leverage, being Yahoo, and this sort of contract is not very common. Four years? Don't think I've ever seen that.


I don't think Verizon specifically agreed to it. It is just that "change of control" severance was already committed to employees in a way that a buyer couldn't undo it.

Like this: http://www.wikinvest.com/stock/Yahoo!_(YHOO)/Change_Control_...


Data breach, or not, the data held within Yahoo's walls is, and will be, incredibly valuable to Verizon. Why do large companies buy smaller ones, only to shutter them? Verizon probably won't shutter Yahoo, but it'll drain the life out of the data. Past and future.

I am interested to see where this goes, though. Merge into the beast, or invest, and (possibly) grow. Although I doubt the latter, it's anyones guess at the moment.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: