Machine Learning: Predict when people will quit their jobs
(
mathworks.com
)
4 points
by
uberneo
on Feb 12, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
externalreality
on Feb 12, 2017
Pay me not the statistician! I'll just take a survey and talk to a sample of individuals over coffee and will likely be able to give you a better estimate of who is most likely to quit. No need for a machine learning algorithm here.
Cool stuff though. I'm not a hater, just seems like overkill to me.
