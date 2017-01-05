Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Machine Learning: Predict when people will quit their jobs (mathworks.com)
4 points by uberneo on Feb 12, 2017 | 1 comment



Pay me not the statistician! I'll just take a survey and talk to a sample of individuals over coffee and will likely be able to give you a better estimate of who is most likely to quit. No need for a machine learning algorithm here.

Cool stuff though. I'm not a hater, just seems like overkill to me.




