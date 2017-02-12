Once we find the root cause of aging, and we devise a cure for it, we will be surprised at why it took so long to understand such a simple problem. The same way we are surprised to hear that people 200 years ago were convinced that heavier-than-air objects could not fly, or that trains traveling at high speed (50 Km/h) would cause irreparable damage to the body.
Did they not have birds back then?
There is a qualitative difference between causes of death before and after ~75 yo. People in their 60s and 70s have a tendency to die from specific organ failure, - heart disease, liver disease, kidney disease, etc, - modern medicine has gotten really good at dealing with this kind of health problems.
People 80+, on the other hand, have a tendency to die from ageing itself. The deterioration in their body is generalized and they find it harder to bounce back after common illnesses and mild accidents, with a non trivial risk of complications always present. And even if they kind of recover, this just adds to the teardown of general health and it will be a little bit harder to recover the next round.
IMHO, the increase we see in people who reach the 100+ mark has more to do with they being people that have won the "genetics lottery". Their families just seem to age more gracefully and/or slowly than average; we are seeing them appear in greater numbers now because they would have died of specific organic disease a generation ago.
However, I am afraid that in order to see the kind of dramatic increase in maximum life expectancy, we would need to develop a different kind of medicine, one that deals directly with the aging problem, not with specific diseases. I don't think we are that close to such breakthrough as to expect to personally benefit from it, so I will count my blessings if I make it to age 80 or so.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Blue_Zone
It's a very young science so it's hard to say what we'll be able to do with it. To date, not much research has been done on aging. We could learn a lot in 50 years. The world of 1967 was a lot different than today, for example.
And I would think that the world will change more in the next 50 years than it has in the last 100.
Even if we crack the aging problem within 15-20 years, I do not think that the bulk of doctors that are going to learn the procedures that come out of it in Med school have been born yet. The doctors that would be in a position to invent such procedures might have been born already, but they will reach middle age themselves before they get a chance to develop their breakthroughs.
That being the case, please forgive me if I do not hold my breath.
Much more likely that gene therapy will drive therapeutic advances for the next 50 years.