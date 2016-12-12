2) e^ix is a function whose derivative is equal to its value rotated by 90 degrees (ie^ix).
3) As x goes from 0 to pi, the trajectory of e^ix always has a velocity vector perpendicular to its current position. For example, when x = 0, the current position is 1 and the velocity vector is i.
4) So the trajectory a circle arc of length pi, which ends at -1.
When we went on to differential equations, I tried to convince them that e^(ix) is meaningful using your #2: it is a path around the unit circle since it's the solution to z'=iz, and we already agreed multiplication by i is a 90 degree rotation, and circles are what you get when velocity is orthogonal to vector position. It's a bit tougher to convince someone that x is arclength, though, especially when they aren't too comfortable with complex numbers yet.
For some reason, I've been dreaming about negative numbers lately. I think they deserve their own number set notation.
Now, there's an exponent and a fraction, too. I've been playing around with how to do these numbers with logic gates (and verilog!) and you can either two's complement the whole thing and work with absolute values, or you can keep the fraction part as a two's complement...
So I just redid multiplication using two's complemented fractions! And addition/subtraction too, which for floating points in general is significantly harder than multiplication. The nice thing about two's complemented floating points is you don't need separate algorithms for addition and subtraction; you can just do everything with one algorithm.
If you liked that lecture, I'm already starting on some verilog implementations.
This is an example multiplication 8 bit * 8 bit -> 16 bit unpacked (20 bits). It differs from standard floating point in that the fractions are stored as two's complement. It takes a little bit of wrapping your head around, but the hidden bit for negative numbers is actually -2 ! Moment of zen.
Has there been much traction for getting major chip manufacturers to implement this? I know they're all looking for the next big thing and Intel is working on specialized neuromorphic chips. A general "drop-in" replacement for floating point seems like an opportunity for a general-purpose win from low-hanging fruit:
I do have a hardware architecture in mind for how to very effectively and efficiently execute machine learning calculations using posits.
How efficient do you think regular C or GPU code (on existing hardware) can be made for compressing a 32-bit float to e.g. a 16-bit posit, and for expanding the posit back into a 32-bit float?
To actually do computation I would convert the posits back into 32-bit floats (or e.g. in the Javascript case, 64-bit floats), and then take the inverse stereographic projection.
[Stereographic projection is extremely cheap; for each data point only requires one division and some additions and multiplications.]
I’ll do some experimenting at some point.
Edit: Well. I see it would result in losing the values 0 and 1.
Another question:
Since it is fixed length of 4 bits (for N=32) why don't we just extract the 4 bit value, then we could represent 2^4 regimes this time without losing 0 and 1.
In my software posit library (which is intentionally strictly binary and not backended by IEEE floats), (https://github.com/interplanetary-robot/SigmoidNumbers) I did everything by first inverting negative numbers and doing decode in the positive domain.
As I design the hardware, it's actually better to NOT do a two's complement inversion to do the decode, and keep the fraction as two's complement!
Also the 4 bit posit was just a simplification to help you understand the structure from a constructive point of view. posits can be of arbitrary length; they have a property I call isomorphic - so appending zeros exactly preserves the value of a short posit when increased in length; conversely, rounding a long posit to a shorter one reports the "nearest representable value".
I never understood why complex numbers are considered one. I mean, yes they "are" a set, but besides that they are completely different.
All number sets I learned about did fill some gaps in one dimension, but complex numbers somehow added a new dimension.
Like real numbers stood in an entirely different context to rational numbers than complex numbers stood to real numbers.
In my head a one dimensional thing like R is fundamentally different from a multidimensional thing like C.
Edit: FWIW, I consider the terminology of 'real' vs 'imaginary' completely stupid and misleading. This terminology didn't really make it to other languages, e.g. in Russian it's 'material' vs 'complex' numbers, but they don't use the term 'imaginary'.
There exists no logical path to the statement from the previous definition of e^x because, up to this point, e^x is a function on real numbers. e^ix is nonsense until you define e^x in complex coordinates, at which point the proof needs to rely on properties of that definition.
what you have posted misses the nature of the insight.
If two analytic functions on the complex numbers agree on uncountably infinitely many points, then they agree everywhere they are defined. This means that there is a unique analytic function that maps (ix)[x \in R] to the circle and (x)[x \in R] to the natural exponential, and they are the same complex function. Without the knowledge that analytic continuations are unique, the statement is entirely (pun intended) meaningless.
For f(x)=e^(kx), double derivative d^2f/dx^2 = k^2 f(x)
Meanwhile for g(x)=sin(kx), d^2g/dx^2 = -k^2 g(x), and similarly for cosine.
So if k is imaginary, from a differential equations point of view, the exponential behaves exactly like a sine or cosine.
That shows the general idea, and further consideration of boundary conditions gives e^ix = cos(x) + isin(x).
In any case, thanks! I don't need to watch the video now, as you've very clearly explained it in only four lines of text!
I was wondering if it was basically the same thing with nice animations...
So really we should be writing z = x * [[1 0][0 1]] + y * [[0 -1][1 0]], but since it's tedious we just call 1 == [[1 0] [0 1]] the 2x2 identity matrix and i == [[0 -1][1 0]], and check that i^2 = -1.
Then no more magical i number, the complex product can be derived from the matrix product, the exponential becomes the 2x2 matrix exponential, and so on.
If you plot all the integer powers of 'a', they all belong to a curve and the exponential simply fills-in the gaps for non-integer exponents.
Now, there are many possible ways to fill the gaps but the exponential does it so that a^m * a^n = a^{m+n} holds even for non-integer numbers m and n.
Similarly, if you take integer powers of a complex number, they all lie on some curve and the exponential fills-in the gaps, again turning sums into products. The same works with matrices, and so on.
Thank you for that.
The complex plane can be thought of as being made up of two-dimensional geometric transformations consisting of rotation and scaling (Tristan Needham calls such transformations “amplitwists”), with 1 as the identity transformation, and i as a quarter turn anticlockwise, and i^2 = –1 as a half turn. To compose two such transformations, you multiply the scales and add the angle measures of the rotations. Because such operations are linear, you can also break them into a part parallel to 1 and a part perpendicular to 1 (some multiple of i), and multiply two such transformations component-wise, using the distributive law (a + bi)(c + di) = (ac – bd) + (ad + bc)i.
exp z is a complex function which maps (in an angle-preserving way, i.e. conformally) from an infinite two-ended cylinder to a whole plane minus one point (the “origin”). The exp function maps negative infinity on the cylinder to the origin on the plane, and it maps the zero point on the cylinder to a given “unit” point in the plane, and the “zero” circular slice through that point on the cylinder to the “unit circle” on the plane, containing the unit point and concentric with the origin. The coordinate system on the cylinder has 2πi measuring one loop around a circular slice, and 1 pointed along the cylinder axis. The coordinate system in the plane is the customary square grid. Addition of coordinates in the geometry of the cylinder (if you like, rotating and/or sliding the cylinder) corresponds to multiplication of complex numbers (composition of amplitwists) in the plane. That is, exp(w + z) = (exp w)(exp z).
In particular, exp iy for some real number y maps points at distance y along the zero circle in the cylinder to points on the unit circle in the complex plane at a proportional distance around the circle; that is, to rotation operators which correspond to the given angle measure in radians.
So πi is halfway around the zero slice in the cylinder, and exp maps it to the operator in the complex plane corresponding to a half-turn rotation, i.e. exp πi = –1.
The log function is the inverse map, from the plane to the cylinder; it is a multi-valued function because we can make multiple “straight” helical connections between arbitrary points on the cylinder, which wrap around different numbers of times.
Once we have this general concept for how we want the exp map to work, we can work out the details to find that the unique such function is the solution to a particular differential equation f'(z) = f(z), or alternately the Taylor series we are all familiar with, exp z = 1 + z + z^2/2 + z^3/6 + ...
In that sense I think I have the same problem with this proof that I do with the standard one, where you add the Maclaurin series of cos(θ) and i * sin(θ) and match term-by-term with the series for e^(i * θ). The problem is, at the point you can actually show equality, the things on one side aren't obviously a rotation and the things on the other side aren't obviously an exponential.
I'm not just hear to yell at clouds. I was given a proof that I truly love by a professor I adore, which I think really does give insight into what all these operators are doing. The best video I can find with it is here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-dhHrg-KbJ0 (Skip to 7:30 if you're already comfortable with the limit definition of e^x)
The basic summary is:
1) e^iθ is equal to (1 + iθ/n) ^ n for large n
2) That base, (1 + iθ/n), plotted as a complex number, has length approaching 1, angle approaching θ/n
3) The base squared, (1 + iθ/n)^2, by de moivre's theorem, forms another point as if the transformation from (0, 1) were repeated twice — that is, the length stays one, and another tiny angle is added for a total of 2θ/n
4) The full result is therefore n transformations, taking the path along the unit circle, traveling θ and arriving at cos(θ) + i * sin(θ)
The primary motivation for the exponential function is to be the inverse of the logarithm function. And the motivation of logarithms is to convert multiplication problems to addition problems, so they could be solved with table lookups (later performed on a slide rule) instead of difficult arithmetic. That is, log ab = log a + log b. Which is to say, exp(c + d) = (exp c)(exp d). Just setting this constraint along with the derivative exp’ 0 = 1 is enough to characterize the exponential function.
Or you can get to this function in many other ways, e.g. by solving the differential equation d/dx exp x = exp x; by the series 1 + x + x^2/2 + x^3/6 + ...; or by defining the logarithm as the definite integral of 1/x starting at 1, and then taking the exponential function to be its inverse. I like defining the (complex) exponential as a conformal mapping between the cylinder and the plane minus a point.
When we then step into viewing real exponentials as "The thing that gets bigger at a rate proportional to where we're at", it's un-abstract, which is honestly important for intuition. Of course you're going to want to then view it with the calculus definition, or as a matrix, or as an operator... But I wouldn't start there.
So I feel the same about the complex version. There's another nice proof in this thread that starts with the calculus definition and follows a similar track. It's a much more beautiful proof! But I worry some will lose intuition when we start the conversation with "a complex exponential's rate of change is perpendicular to its position"...
That said, if I were to ever teach a math class on complex numbers, I think fleshed-out versions of these two 4-step proofs are the ones that together best build intuition for what "rotation in complex exponentials" really means. That rotational aspect is the foundation of much of the handwaving done in control theory, DSP, ASP, signals and systems, and really anything involving fourier and laplace transforms. So, it's important to grok it well.
Complex numbers (a two-part complex of a scalar part and a bivector part) and the complex logarithm/exponential are the natural formalism to use for describing uniform circular motion, and are therefore the natural formalism for any kind of periodic signal.
The way to teach this is to start with vectors in the plane, and then teach about geometric products/quotients of vectors (this is a subject called “geometric algebra” or “Clifford algebra”, and the basics are plenty accessible to high school students). All of the mystery is removed from complex numbers when they are taught this way.
Your text summary of the video is accurate and likely makes sense to some people but not so much for others (namely, me).
Tour words are hard to grok until you see the visual depiction --- until you see the sequence of n transformations become a spiral arrangement of triangles that ends up approximating the (-1, 0i) point in the complex plane.
Anyway: as for proof methods, I like the Maclaurin series trick with this one. Too bad the internet hasn't come up with a universal/nice way of writing math notation in a readable format yet, I'd like to sketch that proof here...
On the one hand, it's all sound logic and algebra, but on the other hand, I certainly don't blame Randall Munroe for seeing that proof in high school and going on to say "I have never been totally satisfied by the explanations for why e to the ix gives a sinusoidal wave."[0]
Anyways - people have differing levels of magic tolerance, and some people don't have a lot of background in calc, so I don't blame them for looking for other explanations.
The good, is in essence that you don't always need to be fully comfortable and in fact will not always be comfortable. I find in mathematics if you try to always strive for total comfort you will never progress, as a lot of the comfort comes from advancing past a topic and upon revisiting it you realize you understand the fundamentals better than you thought.
Yet the complex versions are a lot easier to work with, because even in manifestly real formulations, the complex structure is still there, but in disguise:
"Getting used to" [something] has a pejorative sense, but it also just means "becoming familiar with," and really understanding something is, in a way, simply being so familiar with it that reasoning about it is second nature... at some point, things just sort of start to make sense...
To say suggest that you don't understand something without a formal underlying theory is one view, but not mine. I feel like I understand English (as in a deep understanding, not just the ability to interpret sentences) without anything like a set of rules, and everything like a set of experiences akin to a pilot's experience with flight.
I fly with many frequent fliers that are completely comfortable with flying while having no technical understanding of the mechanics.
Especially goes too fast right when it becomes less obvious.
e = lim_{n -> infinity} (1 + 1/n)^n
First, we can generalize this to
e^z = lim_{n -> infinity} (1 + 1/n)^(z n) = lim_{m -> infinity} (1 + z/m)^m
using the substitution m = zn. Therefore,
e^(i pi) = lim_{m -> infinity} (1 + i pi/m)^m
Now, converting the complex number (1 + i pi/m) in terms of polar coordinates (r, theta) yields
r = (1 + pi^2/m^2) ~ 1
theta = sin^{-1}(pi/m) ~ pi/m
Since the product of two complex numbers is
(r, theta) (r', theta') = (r r', theta + theta'),
we have
(1 + i pi/m)^m ~ (1^m, m * pi/m) = (1, pi) = -1.
Sal's enthusiasm at the end is contagious!
It's a great resource, and while I don't use Khan Academy much these days I still donate $100 every year.
Randomness aside. 3blue1brown makes some wonderful math videos that I find really explain the intuitiveness of some of the ideas. I was unfortunately cursed with a math teacher who for whatever reason required us to memorize until we passed the test. Imaginary numbers were taught as "something that will help you in college"
I agree wholeheartedly with the quality assessment of 3blue1brown videos. All mathematics should be clear and intuitive, by definition :)
I disagree with this completely, and so does all of higher mathematics. It's neither clear nor intuitive. In fact, as soon as you start learning about infinities (Calc I), intuition becomes hit and miss.
Or you might prefer Better Explained's article:
https://betterexplained.com/articles/intuitive-understanding...
In this case, our group is the unit circle in the complex plane. This is not circular logic, by the way. If a, b are complex numbers on this circle, then |a| = |b| = 1 and so |ab| = |a||b| = 1.
The identity of the group is the complex number 1 (with plane coordinates (1,0)). So the tangent space to the identity is the vertical line 1 + it, for t a real-valued parameter. In two-dimensional coordinates, that expression looks like (1,0) + t * (0,1).
(To be completely precise, the tangent space is a vector space, not a line displaced from the origin. In particular, the tangent space must contain a zero vector.)
If v is an element of this tangent space, then in Lie theory the exponential of v, exp(v), is defined to be g(1), where g is the unique geodesic on the circle (passing through the identity element 1) whose velocity at time 0 is v.
Visually, this is sort of like taking the tangent vector v = ti, placing its base at 1, then wrapping it around the circle and marking where its endpoint ends up at. If the vector is v = pi*i, then it has length pi, so it will end up demarcating an arc length of pi on the circle. Since we're working with the unit circle, this takes us straight to (-1,0).
I'm still leaving a lot out, of course -- most importantly why this notion of exponential has anything to do with the ordinary one.
IIRC since the unit circle is a compact Lie group, there is a bi-invariant Riemannian metric whose exponential is the Lie group exponential and we land back on our feet, but the Lie group structure alone is not sufficient.
In words, this equation makes the following fundamental observation:
The complex exponential of the circle constant is unity.
Geometrically, multiplying by e^iθ corresponds to rotating a complex number by an angle θ in the complex plane, which suggests a second interpretation of Euler’s identity:
A rotation by one turn is 1.
The Tau Manifesto http://tauday.com/tau-manifesto#sec-euler_s_identity
Once you've done enough maths you think of it in a different way and e^ipi seems obvious.
It's just a different conception of what the symbols mean, I suppose.
Complex numbers are that nice saddle point, which is an interesting thing to ponder.
I wish there was more focus on these "why" aspects in at least the optional advanced math or physics you could get in HS. It helps put some things in perspective.
Hope you enjoy as much as I did.
The infinite sum is not important. I believe he is showing it purely as a visual tool to indicate that e^x is just "some function".
More specifically, based on the video, the important feature for a adder -> multiplier converter to have is that f(x+y) = f(x)f(y). However, many functions satisfy this requirement. He states (without justification [0]) that e^x is the most "natural" choice for such a function, and provides the infinite sum as a visual aid to show that it is just some function.
[0] Rather, justification is provided by reference to another video.
> ... This can now include rotating along with some stretching and shrinking ...
It's entirely non-obvious WHY we should be okay with rotating all of a sudden. The real answer is not super complicated, but it deals with a couple of amazing relationships between exponential functions and trigonometric identities[1]. So really, we don't have to accept "rotating" as some weird new action we can do when moving into the complex plane, we just have to accept that trigonometry is weirdly related to analysis due to some very cool properties.
[1] https://www.phy.duke.edu/~rgb/Class/phy51/phy51/node15.html
Why shouldn't we? We have a set of object called multipliers that we want to generalize to the 2 dimensional plane. The presented generalization (eg, the multiplier identified by x maps the point at 1 to the point at x) seems natural; and it defiantly seems to be well defined. Additionally, it appears obvious that the presented generalization is equivalent to the original definition if considered only along the x axis.
From the perspective of the video, the fact that e^x is written as an exponential is "a vestige of its relationship with repeated multiplication". In the construction presented in this video, we should think of e^x as the "natural" homomorphism from adders to multipliers.
The fact that this function has anything to do with exponential, trigonometry, or analysis is neat, but not important in this context.
Rotating all of a sudden does not feel natural to me at all. Why not start cutting up the 2D plane? Why not fold it? In analytic terms, we would cause discontinuities, whereas rotating is "smooth". But this is definitely nontrivial. Rotating is just so arbitrary. I think that skewing or flipping, for example is just as "natural" as rotating.
> The fact that this function has anything to do with exponential, trigonometry, or analysis is neat, but not important in this context.
It's actually at the heart of why rotation (and not some other geometric operation) is key to e^iπ.
The quotient of two vectors v/u should be some kind of operator which transforms one into the other (that is, when you multiply it by one, you get the other, (v/u)u = v(u\u) = v, because we want multiplication to be associative). If those two vectors are the same length but different directions, the natural transformation to use is a rotation. The reason to use a rotation is that we want the transformation to make sense irrespective of any arbitrary coordinate system we decide to impose. If we used some kind of skew, it would break down under change of coordinates. As for reflections: if the quotient of two vectors was some kind of reflection, then we could square any quotient of vectors to get an identity transformation, which would not result in a very useful or consistent arithmetic.
The nicest and most useful formalism for defining multiplication of vectors is called geometric algebra, a.k.a. Clifford algebra. Start with http://geocalc.clas.asu.edu/pdf/OerstedMedalLecture.pdf
Or see the recent blog post http://www.shapeoperator.com/2016/12/12/sunset-geometry/
Or see more links at https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12938727#12941658
It is not immediately obvious to me how skewing could define such an operation in the general case; or how flipping could define such an operation in most cases.
In any case, the system of adders and multipliers in 2-dimension he describes, even if not the only reasonable 2D generalization, is certainly a reasonable generalizaion, and one that has proved useful.
>It's actually at the heart of why rotation (and not some other geometric operation) is key to e^iπ.
In this video, e^x is defined as a mapping between multipliers and adders. Multipliers are defined to be a combination of rotation and scaling. Any relationship between exponential, calculus, infinite sums, etc is purely a result of these definitions (except, perhaps, the motivation for choicing i * pi to be the principle multiplier mapping that gets mapped to -1 under e.)
True, my point was only that the definition obscures the fact that rotation (and specifically the stunning relationship between trigonometry and exponential functions) is the key to the answer of "why". Without that, I think the video is just an exercise in indirection.
To have a notion that multiplication by imaginaries causes rotation, you'd need Euler's formula. I honestly think the best way to get a visual sense for why multiplication by rexp(itheta) is to look at the first few terms of the taylor series added together and see that the adders combine into a spiral that converges on rcos(theta) + isin(theta). that is still plenty visual for me.
No you don't. You might notice this by simply working with imaginary numbers. You might invent imaginary numbers for rotation [0].
Alternatively, consider the multiplication (x + yi)(a + bi), as the value (a + bi) performing a transformation on (x + yi). We want (x + yi)(a + bi) = xy - by + ayi + bxi. If we consider (x + yi) to be a 2 dimensional matrix (with basis 1 and i), we can write the above equation as a matrix multiplication:
[ x y ] [ a b ] = [ ax-by ; ay + bx]
-b a
[ a b ]
-b a
[0] That is, define a group (in the group-theory sense) of functions of rotations, denoted as xi for real numbers x, and a group of group of functions for sliding, denoted x for real numbers x. You might then notice that you can combine these groups in a field structure, that happens to have 1i * 1i = -1, and that the subfield of elements with no i component happens to be isomorphic the the reals.
Topologically, unit complex numbers are the unit circle which is connected, and 1 is part of this circle so all of these transformations must have determinant 1: these are rotations.
No Euler formula.
It's also fun to introduce e as a matrix operator for 3d rotations.
It's useful for kinematics and having compact representations for axis angle notations. It's a little far in my head but at some point it felt like a ha-ha moment with the Euler identity, in the "2d version".
(At least if you’re ever needing to compose rotations; to apply a quaternion to a big array of 3-vectors, go ahead and convert it to a 3x3 matrix first, which should end up slightly more efficient.)
3x3 rotation matrices are really hard to keep normalized properly, whereas quaternions are trivial to normalize (just divide by the norm).
If you need to compress a unit quaternion down to 3 numbers, instead of taking the logarithm (which is computationally expensive and a pain to deal with) use the stereographic projection.
Imaginary numbers can be represented with a 2x2 skew symmetric matrix with no stretch of the imagination at all. And 3x3 skew symmetric matrixes represent rotations most compactly with only 3 actual variables. Instead of 4 for quaternions, 9 for "classic rotation matrixes", or the need to tell which is the order of the angles if you're given 3 euler angles.
There are interesting applications of Lie Algebra on SO(3) [1], notably in computer vision where a global energy is minimized across two successive rgb-d "shots" in order to recover the infinitesimal rotation [2].
It's going to be easier to minimize energy on something that is most compactly defined, and always amounts to a valid rotation.
Here is the relationship with the other representations [1]
Where it becomes interesting for our rigid-body transform application (or recovery of it, in the case of computer vision), is with Twist coordinates (6 element vector) which will map to a 4x4 Transform, again using the matrix exp() operator [2].
> .. see that the adders combine into a spiral that converges on rcos(theta) + isin(theta)
Incidentally, that's how Mathologer explains e^iπ and I like that explanation a lot more.
e^((pi/180)ix) = (e^(pi/180))^ix = E^ix
E^180i = -1
The particular base e has some nice properties, though, like that its rate of change d/dx e^ix at a given point x is just i e^ix. The rage of change for E^ix, on the other hand, is d/dx E^ix = (pi/180) i E^ix, which is a little less "natural". This strange fact -- that using radians makes the expression e^ix = cos x + i sin x have a nice derivative -- is one of the reasons why mathematicians like to define these functions in terms of radians instead of degrees.
If you invent enough crazy new mathematical constructs, eventually one of them will mirror a natural physical phenomenon. And then a pile of equations collapses into something incredibly simple.
if you substitute x = iz
you can split the even and odd terms of the infinite series into cos and sin
e^iz = cos z + i sin z
evaluating at z = pi yields
cos pi + i sin pi
-1 + 0i = -1
the exponential function maps the imaginary axis to the unit circle. pi gets mapped to -1.
This shows its true, but the "why" and real understanding requires calculus and the first week of complex analysis. Otherwise you are just parroting a set of facts.
This presentation does skip some nessasary legwork for complete rigor, but presents a valid non-standard construction of e^ipi.
Specifically, he defines two sets of objects: adders and multipliers, and a function (written e^x for historical reasons) that maps adders into multipliers.
He then generalizes this construction to work in 2 dimensions instead of 1 dimension.
I would add to this construction that e^x is the particular converter that maps pi -> -1. However, I think this requirement is implicit in him stating that e^x is the most "natural" of the converters, and that pi -> -1 is the most natural of mappings.
The only place where you might need calculus is to provide an explicit construction of e^x (and possibly to justify the notational choice of writing it like an exponential).
EDIT:
To make the point clearer. Under the construction presented by the video, e^x is not defined as an infinite some, but rather as a function satisfying certain properties. That this function is equal to a particular infinite sum is a statement that requires proof; and not a statement that is needed for many applications.
I do have 1 gripe with this video though, and that is his handwaving around "natural".
More specifically, as far as this particular case goes, there is nothing natural about the choice of e^x, or the significance of pi.
As he identifies, we are interested in some function that maps adders into multipliers with the property f(x+y)=f(x)f(x).
To uniquely identify such a function, we need to add an additional constraint. He chose to add f(pi) = -1. He justifies this by arguing that pi is the length you would travel along the unit circle to arrive at -1. This is true (and the underlying reason why pi and e end up being natural), however using this argument seems to break the abstraction for me.
Under this construction, in the equation f(i * pi)=-1, "i * pi" is an object in the set of multipliers, and "-1" is an object in the set of adders. Specifically, "i * pi" is a function which takes a plane (or perhaps a point) and rotates it, while "-1" is a function which takes a plane (or point) and slides it.
He then invokes an unstated mapping, g, to convert the multiplier [0] "i * pi" into the real number "pi". He than insists that g(x) gives the distance a point would travel along the unit circle when the multiplier x is applied to it.
At this point, because arriving at the point "-1" [1] from the point "1" through rotation requires traveling pi distance, it makes sense that f(i * pi) = f(g^-1(pi)) = -1
I am still not convinced that (within this construction alone), this is a more natural choice that saying that f(i) = 1, but would agree that it is one of the two natural choices. To get to f(x) = e^x being the natural choice requires showing that it comes up in all sorts of unrelated parts of math, so it is probably more natural.
[0] It might be better to speak of "rotational multipliers" here, as I am not sure how to natural define g(x) for multipliers that stretch the plane, instead of or in addition to simply rotating it.
[1] This "1" is again distinct from the adder "1" and multiplier "1", but plays a central role in defining them, so I do not object to its usage.
I see how intuitive the scale / rotate mindset is; but I'm a bit sad that iteration is a mishap in their view.
I'd prefer if admins could change the link to a description of this mathematical fact that's more up to date, and fits the needs of me and my family in 2017.
2) e^ix is a function whose derivative is equal to its value rotated by 90 degrees (ie^ix).
3) As x goes from 0 to pi, the trajectory of e^ix always has a velocity vector perpendicular to its current position. For example, when x = 0, the current position is 1 and the velocity vector is i.
4) So the trajectory a circle arc of length pi, which ends at -1.