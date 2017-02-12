We're not entitled to anything. Nothing. We're not entitled to life. We're not entitled to breath. We're not entitled to a damned thing.
People feel entitled to free speech, to living itself, and there is no such entitlement. You have to ensure, yourself, that the things you feel you should have, you have. If you don't they will be taken away over time.
b) There are few systems of thought more explicitly "self-centered" than Hinduism, and yet they take "non-harm" as their highest ethical imperative. And, of course, ethics for them is about decreasing misery. So they believe that not-harming is the most self-centered thing you can do.
c) Cynicism isn't always inherently more accurate. Sometimes it's just cynicism.
d) What precisely do you mean by "the world"? Let's take your clever reductionism to an even more logical end: pure solipism. That is, solus ipse. What is the world when there is only the subject? It's kind of meaningless to say that it does or does not give a shit about "you."
e) Or, you know, we could take Aristotle's words to heart when he says "it is necessary to stop." That is, accept at face value that external consciousnesses exist and that they do have a fundamental capacity for caring. Unselfishly, even, by your definition of selfishness.
f) Clearly you give a shit, since you thought it worthwhile to use such strong language. clearly I give a shit, since I took the time to respond.
g) Finally, do realize the uniquely American cultural tone of voice that takes selfish/greed/etc. as the only moral absolutes. People act like it's "realism," but it simply isn't, it's obfuscation. It's "stopping" at the worst points.
For anybody who's confused about it - watch a couple of documentaries about wild life from BBC and meditate about the fact that in the grand scheme you are no more than a Gnu sipping water while a crocodile silently approaches. The Gnu maybe dies - maybe not - did it deserve that fate - wasn't it entitled to more life? Seeing its children grow up?
Seems to me that most people either believe that their government is the good guy and always will be or they are comfortable enough in their lives and current security that they don't feel motivated to make a fuss.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HyperNormalisation#Etymology
A few events might change that (e.g., a large enough financial failure using the lost/leaked data originally collected by government). I hope the pendulum swings back sometime, but I'm afraid it is going to take a while (10+ years).
How many people on these forums have contacted their representatives on this issue? How many have considered running for office themselves? My guess is we've all spent more time griping to each other and on online forums that are not monitored by government (for opinions at least, they unfortunately might be monitored for other reasons) than we have on any kind of productive effort.
Privacy is a big concern, but is it as big as nuclear proliferation? Is it as big of an issue as climate change (no, I would say). Many of us who live in the US currently can afford to be worried about our privacy, we're mostly comfortable, safe, and well fed and can be concerned with our privacy despite the fact that it doesn't impact almost any of us. On top of that, the cynicism created by surveillance has convinced many people to waive their right to vote because they assume, correctly in many cases, that surveillance will continue in some form under any candidate, despite the fact that many other important (in some cases more important) issues will be treated very differently.
I am not debating that it is an issue but the truth is, I am more concerned for the many people in the richest nation on earth that don't even have enough access to computers and the internet to even be worried about surveillance and its hard to be surprised that this issue doesn't resonate with many people. We need a public discussion on this issue and we need to debate what privacy we're willing to give up for our safety as law enforcement has less and less ability to monitor criminals.
The sad thing is that if governments had been up front with their citizens and acknowledged the challenges in combating crime in an era where wiretaps and other previously available tools were becoming obsolete people might have been willing to accept intrusions into their privacy with acceptable civilian oversight; instead it was done without our knowledge and consent and now I'm afraid we'll collectively chop off our own nose to spite our face.
This is why I hate the media.
I don't understand how making this analogy helps to explain the spying program discussed in the article. Why do we need "an appropriate real-world metaphor" in order to describe a real world spying program that actually exists? I strongly feel that this is a misleading way to relay information, and I'm sure it confused a lot of readers.
They need to be shown the sheer vastness of internet spying.
I prefer the one tptacek helped produce (if I understand him correctly):
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13622684
In the meantime I will keep suggesting, to anyone who needs a primer on privacy, this similar EFF link (even though it is not as comprehensive as the link you posted), because I trust the EFF: https://ssd.eff.org/
