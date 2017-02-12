Which Smalltalk got the basics from Lisp anyway, like the image-based development, in-core editing, interactive debugging, ... Core implementors came from PDP-1 LISP (implemented by L Peter Deutsch in 1962, who implemented much of the low-level of Smalltalk) and then BBN Lisp.
http://www.codersatwork.com/l-peter-deutsch.html
"Deutsch moved to Xerox PARC, where he worked on the Interlisp system and on the Smalltalk virtual machine, helping to invent the technique of just-in-time compilation."
Here a Interlisp manual from 1972:
http://bitsavers.informatik.uni-stuttgart.de/pdf/bbn/tenex/T...
BBN Lisp was then developed as Interlisp at Xerox PARC, side by side with Smalltalk. Interlisp-D then run on the same hardware as the Smalltalk system, but as its own OS/IDE/Window system...
http://larrymasinter.net/interlisp-ieee.pdf
Some.
> Whenever anybody mentions live coding and debugging, they immediately think of Smalltalk.
Funky, I think first of the read-eval-print-loop of Lisp, which enabled live programming around 1960 until today.
Very elegant.
Which Smalltalk got the basics from Lisp anyway, like the image-based development, in-core editing, interactive debugging, ... Core implementors came from PDP-1 LISP (implemented by L Peter Deutsch in 1962, who implemented much of the low-level of Smalltalk) and then BBN Lisp.
http://www.codersatwork.com/l-peter-deutsch.html
"Deutsch moved to Xerox PARC, where he worked on the Interlisp system and on the Smalltalk virtual machine, helping to invent the technique of just-in-time compilation."
Here a Interlisp manual from 1972: http://bitsavers.informatik.uni-stuttgart.de/pdf/bbn/tenex/T...
BBN Lisp was then developed as Interlisp at Xerox PARC, side by side with Smalltalk. Interlisp-D then run on the same hardware as the Smalltalk system, but as its own OS/IDE/Window system...
http://larrymasinter.net/interlisp-ieee.pdf