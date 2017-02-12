Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Common Lisp vs. Smalltalk (medium.com)
2 points by berserker-one on Feb 12, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments



> "Smalltalk is famous for its amazing “live coding and debugging” IDE/runtime environment"

Which Smalltalk got the basics from Lisp anyway, like the image-based development, in-core editing, interactive debugging, ... Core implementors came from PDP-1 LISP (implemented by L Peter Deutsch in 1962, who implemented much of the low-level of Smalltalk) and then BBN Lisp.

http://www.codersatwork.com/l-peter-deutsch.html

"Deutsch moved to Xerox PARC, where he worked on the Interlisp system and on the Smalltalk virtual machine, helping to invent the technique of just-in-time compilation."

Here a Interlisp manual from 1972: http://bitsavers.informatik.uni-stuttgart.de/pdf/bbn/tenex/T...

BBN Lisp was then developed as Interlisp at Xerox PARC, side by side with Smalltalk. Interlisp-D then run on the same hardware as the Smalltalk system, but as its own OS/IDE/Window system...

http://larrymasinter.net/interlisp-ieee.pdf


Yes, but who remembers Lisp? Whenever anybody mentions live coding and debugging, they immediately think of Smalltalk. Why? Because Smalltalk's implementation is memorable. Smalltalk's implementation is elegant. Lisp has always been rather clunky.


> Yes, but who remembers Lisp?

Some.

> Whenever anybody mentions live coding and debugging, they immediately think of Smalltalk.

Funky, I think first of the read-eval-print-loop of Lisp, which enabled live programming around 1960 until today.

Very elegant.


TL;DR - the writer dismisses common lisp because he can't be bothered to learn emacs.




Applications are open for YC Summer 2018

Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | Legal | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: