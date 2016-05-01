Hacker News
Floating-point calculations in ancient Mesopotamia [pdf]
my_first_acct
on Feb 12, 2017
externalreality
on Feb 13, 2017
Why do we find it fascinating when open minded researchers show us what we all know to be true anyway, that is, our view of history (and the literature their in) are horribly skewed by extreme ethnocentrism. Yes, the first mathematics comes from the same place the fist civilizations come from which is the first place people found that could support grand scale civilization -- old Mesopotamia, the Nile, and so on. Ideas, like people, spread from there on out to the rest of the world. Fringe science instead like to divide and talk about how advances in science can be linked to (get this) mixing with and extinct sub-human species which has never been conclusively proven to even use tools more sophisticated than what can be picked up off the ground.
Most articles like this have a big ol' elephant in the room that only the bravest dare to approach.
