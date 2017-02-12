Having said that, do you really think the "pay what you want" is the best pricing model for you?
For me when faced with this model, I always worry that I am paying too little or too much and often don't do it at all. It feels like a donation. While having a fixed price allows me to use my cost-benefit analysis which guides my reasoning.
Also, programmers always seem to have this fear of asking for money for their services. Why is that?
Yeah, I don't think "pay what you want" is a good long term solution, but it is giving me a sense of the range in which people are willing to pay. Some of those payments are higher than I ever would have felt comfortable charging!
I also feel this fear of asking for money, and I'm not sure why...
I did this a few times, and usually I paid somewhat less comparing how I would be willing to pay if the service wasn't free.
As my father once told me, "Son, anything worth getting is worth asking for."
Share your talent freely with those who need it, strike a fair bargain with those who can afford it, and sleep comfortable in having made the world a better place.
Or, in other words, pure altruism isn't sustainable.
The beauty - and paradox - of open source is that people produce software, in an act of self-interest, for free.
Ask for money when it makes sense. Give it away when it doesn't.
Pay what you want probably yeilds more money for them since the college kids aren't barred from paying something (even if it is $1/month) and the big-earners probably feel better giving more (maybe 5 to 10/month).
It has the drawbacks of having a large group who doesn't pay but it also gives a large group who otherwise wouldn't be able to afford the material a chance to chip into the pot and get something out of it.
#1 - your connection rate seems horribly low. I'm guessing it's all on the originator's side. If so, that doesn't really give me confidence in the service nor in the opportunities in the newsletter.
#2 - your landing page could be way better IMO. There's very little text about what I am signing up for, and if I hadn't come with the blog or HN, I wouldn't have signed up.
First off, you should have 2 calls to action, one for devs (or people who want to sign up to the newsletter) and one for people with suggestions. I read the page and if I had an opportunity, all I can do is sign up to the newsletter, then wait for the next email.
There's very little info on what happens. I signed up, now what. It says you made money in your blog, how? I don't see anything about paying on the main page.
I could go on, but I think you get it. Talk more about the process. People coming from HN and ProductHunt probably get the idea, but organic visitors won't, and you probably can't sustain this model without some organic.
#3 - I signed up today, any chance I can get today's email?
Not trying to be a jerk, just trying to help you out.
1. Yep its low percentage, and its a goal to improve this number.
2. You're right, could definitely be better. I made money by successfully connecting devs with the submitters. I left a "pay what you want" link in the email. I only ask people to pay in relation to the value that the conversation brings them.
3. If you want! Drop me a line - cory@oppsdaily.com
I might be wrong. But it's in the title "oopsdaily" and then on the home page it says "Every. Day." in bold print.
Are you sure people find the daily aspect valuable? I say this only because It's a ton of work to maintain something like this daily. You may provide higher value, take more time and invest it in higher quality articles every week or month.
Also, judging by the graphs, you're getting high usage at particular times, once a week. You may find the revenue increases as people will spend more time digesting the material.
"I work in the motor sports parts, service & sales industry.
An issue we're constantly facing is that we have trouble identifying and locating parts for older model Harley Davidsons.
The ideal software would help us locate and identify the parts more easily, saving us hours of research.
I would pay somewhere around $500 for this software."
This is useful even for those of us only looking to get some kata like practice. Good stuff, thanks for sharing.
I just signed up and confirmed my email. Ok... what's next? What's the deal with money that other people are writing about here?
At a minimum I recommend an email that goes out immediately after a person confirms their email. This thank you email should again briefly explain how your product works because if you explained this somewhere on your site then I missed it and I won't be the only one.
Also, consider sending that day's email to the customer right away so they get some immediate value from your service (even if that email had already gone out that day). As it stands I will likely forget about your service tomorrow and then wonder how you got my email address!
Is this right? Kind of like "hey!, I sure can make an app for this person's problem, I'll get in touch so I can ask him how much is he willing to pay for it"? or am I way off here?
The interviews in the emails are mostly just to inspire your next project or business. They serve as a good starting point for learning more about industry challenges you might not know about.
With that said, I have successfully connected about 1/3rd of the devs who wanted to get in touch with the submitter. There is no expectation of either party needing to do that though.
If these are real problems your submitters have, they should be very eager to talk to someone who might solve it for them. The fact that they don't seem to be is a major red flag.
On the other hand, maybe some people are having problems that may have already a close-enough solution so that why would I want to build yet another one, or maybe some are so hard to implement or would require too much effort that they don't get any interest from devs.
Pretty often when I meet someone and tell them what I do for a living they start giving me all these ideas that I should be obviously doing because they are so great and no one has solved that before, or they ask me if I would know how to solve this 'simple' problem of theirs, only to have them be surprised when I tell them how much it would cost to develop an app that has offline-sync capabilities, social media features, stores pictures 'for free', etc so that they can manage their neighborhood gardens or their pottery class (hint: I'm not doing it for 500 dollars).
I'm guessing some of that could be happening here if the problems-to-solve are not curated by estimated development cost or by simplicity.
Of course, I'm not the OP so it's just a wild guess :)
I misunderstood then I think. It makes more sense that way actually.
Is it always one to one? ...would be good if the problem could be confirmed with other users
Edit:
Also drop me a line if you don't like it and let me know why! :D
