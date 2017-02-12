Show HN: First startup – A matching game based on your interests and location

It's not failure, it's only feedback, thanks hackers.
http://gameofchat.com
personally I won't ever use it because fuck real time video if I don't even know you. Even though some people are into it, I definitely prefer the flow of text messaging for online interactions.
-That being said (I'm not your target audience, so what?) you should definitely remove the 0 users online, bit. drop that until you have consistently at least 1000+ people online at any given time.
-The colors have to go,
-the "have fun... redirecting you" has to go (surprisingly that was pretty creepy),
-facebook only sign in, meh whatever. I won't use it if its facebook only but again, you shouldn't care about that.
-no ssl? and you want my personal info? fix that asap.
-your call to action is the same color as the rest of your page, you barely see it.
-I have NO idea wtf is happening at 19h-23h eastern time.
-and finally, ditch the WSOP bracelet, why would that be relevant to a dating site?
Go look at tinder, match, eharmony and any other site's home page and see what they are doing. Look at their call to actions, look at what they do to draw you in, etc. And of course, good luck!
Anyway, just my $0.02
Just my personal opinion of course, but these seem more modern for example. They're also built with Bootstrap.
https://colorlib.com/wp/best-bootstrap-wordpress-themes/
http://dribbble.com also has some nice examples.
Good job though, keep it going!
And what says it's not going to be a "chatroulette" with people showing their genitals?
So you can't really do it anywhere casually like swiping through Tinder because you need to be somewhere where you'll be able to talk?
