How to Close a Gender Gap: Let Employees Control Their Schedules (nytimes.com)
In some jobs, this just isn't practical. I know of a law firm that has the best employment record & situation for women, but is suffering because so many are working part time and/or working from home. It's made the firm less competitive and undesirable for a merger.

But what about its effect on recruiting and retention? For most law firms those are both huge issues -- and in many cases much more important than the two factors you mentioned.

The article puts a strong emphasis in how (truly) flexible schedules benefit women but I think it applies just as well to men, particularly once you have children.

Indeed. The article cites the stigma of being the woman who can't come in to work because her child threw up -- but there's far more stigma attached to being the man who can't come in to work because his child threw up.

> there's far more stigma attached to being the man who can't come in to work because his child threw up.

I'm pretty spoiled ("privileged" might be a more accurate term), but I've called out fairly often due to having a much better time off policy than my wife - so when the kid is sick and can't go to daycare, I tend to pick up 75%+ of the stay-home time with her. I've never had a problem at work, and other dads at work have done the same thing.

I literally can't imagine someone giving me shit about it, or a coworker suggesting that it's the woman's/mom's job to stay home with a sick child. I guess it's different in non-software fields?

I remember reading (found it: [0]) that men tend to lie about these situations and claim they have something not-childcare-related to do, whereas women are more likely to be honest about the reason for their absence.

[0]: http://pubsonline.informs.org/doi/abs/10.1287/orsc.2015.0975

That's fascinating. I wonder if it's true of absences from the workforce, as well.

My suspicion is that "adventurous" reasons for taking time away from a typical career path--playing professional poker, sailing around the world, touring with a band--are rewarded in the job search, especially in men, while reasons like child or elder care are punished, especially in women.

I'm not convinced that reflects who's actually going to be a valuable, committed employee.

Precisely. The flexibility would be helpful irrespective of gender. It says a lot about our culture (or lack thereof) that we even have this issue to start with.

And that we find it to be an issue once it's a problem for women, whereas as long as it was a problem just for men it was perfectly fine.

When people followed the gender roles of "women stay home and raise children; men leave their kids behind and go to work", neither gender had much overlap between employment and child care.

Societal acceptance of men as performing child care lags behind societal acceptance of women as performing paid employment, so it's inevitable that the issues inherent in combining child care and paid employment have hit women first. It's important to raise awareness that this is an issue which affects both genders, but I wouldn't ascribe any malice to the fact that it first gained attention as an issue affecting women.

That's mostly because of other men in a male dominated workplace. It is statistically not going to be a woman that they're lying to.

That pesky toxic masculinity hurts men quite a bit, but a lot of men seem invested in maintaining it. Changing this status quo benefits everyone.

No, that's nonsense and you are projecting your own insecurities onto this issue.

This is just an ad for the site "werk" disguised as an article . Also, Erin Fahs should really consider a better chair.

Good eye. 20 paragraphs and 11 mentions of the website. Native advertising, but it does bring up a good point. Though I think overstated in its effectiveness.

I thought that NYT had to add a disclaimer when it's sponsored content?

If that's true, then this might just be lazy reporting?

I'm all for putting an end to native ads, but we have to admit any press about something is effectively an ad.

Should reporting never focus on a product or service?

This thinly veiled advert for Werk doesn't explain how someone working remotely while caring for children will still be outperformed by someone without children working remotely. How is this meant to close "the gender gap"?

As an average-looking man from an average family, if I want to attract a woman I need to be successful. The more successful I become, the higher quality of woman I can get.

For a woman, extra career success will not boost her attractiveness in the same way it will for me.

This is a huge incentive. If women don't have the same incentives to work hard as men, how can they achieve the same level of success?

This is all insane. So much so that I'm not sure it is serious. An "average family"? Do you live in The Great Gatsby?

If this is a serious comment, you really need to reexamine how you interact with and feel about women.

I've spent much of my life examining this, and I happen to believe this is the world we live in. Are you suggesting that women are not in any way attracted to success?

>if I want to attract a woman I need to be successful

fundamentally false

Have you seen any homeless men or janitors with high value women lately?

Did you know that women find 80% of men to be unattractive?

https://theblog.okcupid.com/your-looks-and-your-inbox-8715c0...

From the article: "As you can see from the gray line, women rate an incredible 80% of guys as worse-looking than medium. Very harsh."

> As an average-looking man from an average family, if I want to attract a woman I need to be successful. The more successful I become, the higher quality of woman I can get.

be careful with this line of thinking.

if all you're looking to do is attract a mate with all that money, you're better off investing that time into acting lessons, music lessons, and athletic training.

or you might find out the hard way that being a charismatic, guitar-playing tri-athlete is going to land you a higher quality and more loyal mate than $10 million in the bank ever will.

I think it's important to improve oneself in every way, including fitness, demonstrable skills like guitar, and interpersonal skills (charisma).

I wasn't stating that only success matters, just that it is an additional factor and this is motivational.

I wonder if we could close it even further if we let the employees control the means of production.

Probably not. There are a few places which already approach this socialist ideal - hedge funds, some management consulting firms and some law firms.

In this firms, employees control the means of production because employees are the means of production. Such firms tend to be mostly owned by employees themselves.

These firms are not known for being family friendly or having a work life balance. The reason is that these firms are populated by high productivity, high effort individuals. Such people rarely want to work with people less dedicated than themselves, people they rightly think of as underperformers. (I've worked with such people in the past and it's dreadful.)

In your proposed world, high productivity employees would likely self segregate into high productivity firms which would not be particularly family friendly. Lower productivity employees who want to take years off from the workforce and put family first would shift into lower productivity firms.

This means the same inequality would exist. Women would work at the family friendly firms, their husbands would work at the high productivity firms, and the inequality would continue.

(In fact, even in the modern world, inequality of this sort has been the primary driver of inequality growth. https://www.nber.org/papers/w21199 )

Thank you for the insight. I was being semi facetious with my comment; owning the MoP isn't the only required change for a Socialist society; I had similar thoughts to yours with regard to segregation of the more and less productive.

Though I am not sure how this problem can be addressed. I suspect that the fact that humans wouldn't have to work so much would alleviate part of the problem.

There's nothing stopping you and like minded people from setting up your own corporation where you collectively control the means of production.

Co-ops would be a great idea, if it weren't for the fact that they have to balance automation with caring for the workers, which is highly inefficient for making profit, which is necessary to survive in a capitalist ecosystem.

Paying wages (and fair ones at that) along with trying to match the efficiency of those who (i) use extensive automation, at the expense of worker employment and (ii) purchase extremely cheap labour time (sweatshops, places where labour laws aren't as strict etc.) is almost untenable.

It can be done, but it's extremely hard to get done successfully, and it does not solve the societal problem of worker exploitation and reckless abandon for the environment.

tl;dr; co-ops would be a great idea if they didn't suck at meeting the needs of consumers.

It should be recognised that meeting the needs of consumers and meeting high standards for the workers is a difficult thing to get right. Meeting the needs of consumers when it comes at the expense of worker rights I would argue is a bad thing outright.

The consumer is not always right, especially when the consumer is so influenced by advertising and the culture of consumption. I would much rather not meet the need of a single customer if it meant I could have freedom from being forced to sell my labour.

I agree with you. Unfortunately feminism is often too self-centered as a leftist ideology so it tends to ignore other classes and other inequalities.

All struggle is class struggle. Intersectional feminism (egalitarianism?) is supposed to address this, but somehow it tends to miss the mark -- at least in the parts of society that I've been exposed to.

While this is a great solution is many sectors it won't solve anything in others. As a man I love having flexibility in my job. One of the best perks. But you can't do that for a lot of jobs, a lot of high skill jobs too. So while I think we should do this, will it really solve much?

Yeah, as you say, I think it will vary tremendously job by job. But in the coding world, which has issues with gender and age inequalities, I think it might be a big help to a lot of people.

It probably should be coupled with replacing orally driven meetings and calls with written memos and written tools like Slack, Trello, etc. whenever possible.

I totally agree. I think any sector that you CAN do this you should. If not for the equality then for the increase in productivity. At least from anecdotal evidence I see people more productive when they can do things like sleep in or take time off just because they feel like it that day. Making up the hours later. And to the second part, that is just trying to increase efficiency. But with technology, there is little reason meetings need to be in person. At least the majority of them, because there are some types of meetings that do greatly benefit from being in person.

Which jobs you can't do it for? Isn't this just a matter of "buffering", i.e. having enough people in the place to deal with the unexpected?

No. If I hire a banker to negotiate the sale of my company I want that specific banker to be available 24/7 to deal with any issues that might come up. Just any banker is not acceptable.

There are many jobs in which people are not interchangeable parts that can easily be substituted for each other. Not coincidentally, these jobs tend to be the highest paying.

Well, any sort of job that isn´t strictly associated with pure officework.

Something like doctor, nurse, any sort of trade, outside sales, any sort of in-person service, police, fireman, trucking/delivery. Most of these professions employ more people than IT, I believe.

Even a lot of other professions have certains times of the year/situation where you have to be there. For instance, if you're an accountant, during end of year inventories, you have to be around to take a physical inventory. If you're a lawyer or judge, you have to show up to court.

Not only do you need to show up, but you need to show up at certain times. It would be a mess if doctors or judges just came in when they felt like it. Though a counter point I can see lawyers having flexible schedules, except for court appearances. I think most jobs will require some time being in the location, it is just about if you can change what those hours are. But just from the list you mentioned and the ones I was thinking of, are the jobs that cannot be flexible more male dominated?

Also relevant? "Why Some Men Pretend to Work 80-Hour Weeks" https://hbr.org/2015/04/why-some-men-pretend-to-work-80-hour...

Cool. The end of the article reminds me of a somewhat recent cheating scandal that the US Navy had at one of its huge schools. The Navy adjusts its tests to be harder if pass rates get too high, which was the case at a base where instructors were passing answer keys to one another (ongoing certification tests, it seems.) The cheating led to higher pass rates and harder tests until eventually it was impossible to pass the test by just studying.

Similarly, the only way to have a life at these jobs is by cheating on the appearance of hours worked. I would say nearly the majority of my colleagues now are big savers who plan to get their money and then leave to have families for about this same reason.

ITT: Programmers / Sysadmins who are in an industry ideally suited for remote work.

Other industries are not so suited to this.

Also, get more women into the military, oil refineries, etc.

Don't forget about sanitation work.

These jobs are the opposite of flexible schedules.

The solution to the gender gap is to fundamentally change how work is done. I'm glad it was that simple.

Please don't post snarky dismissals here. Few things do more to degrade substantive conversation, even when the underlying point is a good one.

I think the employer that is able to accommodate a variety of different schedules, and indirectly, challenges that their employees face in their lives, will be a sought-after place to work.

If an employer is trying to attract the best employees, this could be a major competitive advantage. Google can offer superior compensation, but they likely will not be able to offer this due to institutional inertia, people who believe in and are invested in the current system.

No employer, especially a startup, has to follow conventional wisdom on how to run a workplace. They could decide to upend things next week if they wanted to.

It's very true.

In my situation, I struggled for years with attendance because my spouse had a seemingly impossible time getting up on a consistent basis to take care of the kids so i can go to work... lots of fights ensued, a even lost a couple of jobs to it (though the employers were mostly kind, and my managers appreciated the situation, but the strict rules of the company basically meant i had to leave)

Turns out, my wife has an actual sleeping disorder (DSPD[1]), and my new position, when I came to my managers about it, they worked with me. I work from home now every morning until about noon when I head into the office. If there is a meeting that I need to be in physically in the morning, than I still go in (waking up "early" once in a while is fine, the problem in the past was basically waking up early every day for years) ... it works out for everyone, I end up putting more work in (instead of sitting around for 3 hours before work when i woke up at 6am, now i am working at 6:30 ... then i go in at 12, and work till 5). I'm gladly putting in that extra time, too... as a sort of appreciation for what they are helping me with. It also drives loyalty, and I'm very loyal to both the company AND my managers for working with me. There is literally no downside to the arrangement from anyone's point of view... and it all comes from just being flexible.

1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Delayed_sleep_phase_disorder

I think your mindset is part of the problem...

WHEN someone works isn't a fundamental issue. IF we're talking retail, thats an obvious exception. If we're talking a job where the employee isnt directly contacting customers, then the time they work is largely less important. The most efficient team I've worked on in my career was made up from people around the world, there were 9 of us, everyone single one was in a different timezone, some 12 hours off from each other... and we got more done as a team than any Team I've been on before or sense... and it was largely due to the nature of our hours... we had to make sure we buttoned our shit up, we documented it well, we communicated VERY efficiently and effectively... etc.

I know it doesn't work for every position at every company, no single thing does, but to consider 9-5 (or any set schedule in particular) "fundamental" to business is short-sided at best...

Yeah, retail, food, healthcare, transportation, maintenance, manufacturing, trash pickup, almost everything really. But nah, hell with anyone whose job ain't yours.

Which is covered by the whole "customer facing" thing I said... and even caveated against. My point still stands though, its not "fundamental" to work in general.

No, many jobs aren't customer facing yet require you to be in a certain place at a certain time, such as most trades (carpentry and welding), long haul trucking, repairman, and deliveryman.

The only job I can think of that won't get mostly automated away are either jobs that require either/both lots of creative talent (such as a highly skilled engineer, artist, etc) or require an actual onsite presence (contractor, building inspector, pest control.)

"No, many jobs aren't customer facing yet require you to be in a certain place at a certain time, such as most trades (carpentry and welding), long haul trucking, repairman, and deliveryman."

What about those, if you're not interacting with the customer, requires a certain time? A repairman can work any time if hes not dealing with the customer - as long as the job is done on time. The same for all of these.

Most of the things you listed are customer facing... which is why they have timeframes, so you can interact with the customer (or have access, etc).

A lot of jobs require coordination with other people.

A truck driver can arrive whenever they want provided there are staff ready to unload when they arrive.

An uncoordinated house build can take 2-3x as long due to trades waiting on each other. Etc.

I'm not sure an hour one way or another is really "fundamentally" changing anything. 8-4 or 10-6 vs. 9-5 is pretty normal, actually.

