Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
My Homebrew Z80 Microcomputer (j89.se)
52 points by XtalJ 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





Build Your Own Z80 Computer by Steve Ciarcia of Byte Magazine and Circuit Cellar fame may also be useful :

https://smile.amazon.com/Build-Your-Own-Z80-Computer/dp/0070...

reply


While not a how-to guide, the Z80 book by William Barden and published by Howard Sams, has been placed online. I believe the same book was printed and sold by Radio Shack.

I read that book after Don Lancaster's TTL Cookbook, also published by Howard Sams. That was around 1981, while I was in high school, and I had practically no electronics knowledge before that. Those books were extremely clearly written, and even today provide the foundation of my knowledge of microprocessors and digital logic. I never actually built or programmed a Z80 machine, but the basic knowledge was readily applicable to 6502 and 8088 hardware and software, and even to today's microcontrollers.

Because of the relative simplicity of those systems, I think they are still a good place for anybody to start. Those articles by Steve Ciarcia too. What a genius, at making the microcomputer revolution accessible to hobbyists.

I loaned those books to my best friend, who vanished with them when his family became missionaries, but I don't think he did it out of malice. I'm glad that I can find them online today, just to take me back to those exciting years.

reply


Any way to get that book under 50 bucks?

reply


Looks like you can get a PDF legitimately for free.

https://www.modmypi.com/download/BuildYourOwnZ80.pdf

reply


Recently found Z80 video of how a guy makes ZX Spectrum computer from ground up, fixes bugs and problems as he proceeds. Video is in Russian, but still amazing even if you don't understand it!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rWCYo1UcOQ

reply


A lot of the ZX Spectrum functionality and logic is in the ULA, an ASIC.

There's a whole book on the ULA - http://www.zxdesign.info/book/theZXSpectrumULA.shtml

reply


Actually there is now design out of 74ls series logic that replicates functionality of the ULA (it is probably completely bug-for-bug compatible), IIRC it was designed by author of said book.

reply


Nice, I'm thinking about making it possible to connect it directly to a display/TV and keyboard. Now, I have to have a terminal or laptop + terminal emulator.

reply


It seems hard to drive a vga display without resorting to fpgas or an avr.

If composite is enough, the NES PPU could be a fun addition to that design :)

reply


A Propeller Chip does this easily.

reply


Another z80 kit: https://www.tindie.com/products/Semachthemonkey/rc2014-homeb...

2014RC Computerphile video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU2NKHJygD8

reply


I love this. I started on a project to do a homebrew Z80 machine late last year as well. I haven't made much progress yet, but I'm really champing at the bit (no pun intended) to get this going. Reading stories like this is really motivational! And it's always good to learn from those who went before...

reply


Gosh, that PCB is a thing of beauty. Besides being a sucker for black soldermask, labelling less really seems to make the labels more useful.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: