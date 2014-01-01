https://smile.amazon.com/Build-Your-Own-Z80-Computer/dp/0070...
I read that book after Don Lancaster's TTL Cookbook, also published by Howard Sams. That was around 1981, while I was in high school, and I had practically no electronics knowledge before that. Those books were extremely clearly written, and even today provide the foundation of my knowledge of microprocessors and digital logic. I never actually built or programmed a Z80 machine, but the basic knowledge was readily applicable to 6502 and 8088 hardware and software, and even to today's microcontrollers.
Because of the relative simplicity of those systems, I think they are still a good place for anybody to start. Those articles by Steve Ciarcia too. What a genius, at making the microcomputer revolution accessible to hobbyists.
I loaned those books to my best friend, who vanished with them when his family became missionaries, but I don't think he did it out of malice. I'm glad that I can find them online today, just to take me back to those exciting years.
https://www.modmypi.com/download/BuildYourOwnZ80.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rWCYo1UcOQ
There's a whole book on the ULA - http://www.zxdesign.info/book/theZXSpectrumULA.shtml
If composite is enough, the NES PPU could be a fun addition to that design :)
2014RC Computerphile video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lU2NKHJygD8
