I love little "niches" like these. So many things in our lives are so filled with "depth" that even extremely observant people will never notice.

Sometimes I just sit back and wonder at what the designers or manufacturers of common things had to deal with.

Perhaps the shape of a mug handle was a point of contention between several people, or the thickness of your desk was the result of a compromise that came from a grueling 4 hour long meeting, or there is an engineer somewhere that is extremely proud of the weeks they spent designing an office chair wheel that won't suck up a cord, or the designer which worked several weekends in a row to completely redesign the shape of the base of a desk lamp so that the regulatory sticker could be placed on the back and not on the front.

It makes me feel better when I feel like I'm wasting time trying out different button shapes and sizes for a stupid menu somewhere deep in an app that nobody will ever really care about.

You should watch some of engineerguy's videos on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/engineerguyvideo/videos. He goes over some of these small details in products and why they are there. It's quite interesting!

I used to work for Denso (who's heavily quoted in this story) in their research lab. I remember my boss telling me that one of the rubber seals in their HVAC system had something like 17 patents to get the characteristics just right (iirc they're the #1 auto HVAC supplier).

(It fit onto one of the openings in the box-like compartment you can see in the left side of the unit http://www.hpaircraft.com/neon/100_2342a.JPG)

I didn't appreciate it then, but I find modern automobiles to be a minor miracle given how many components go into it and the level of detail that goes into designing each one, both individually and so that they all get nicely packaged together.

I recommend the movie Objectified, which is about exactly this.

http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Objectified

In a related vein, back when I was a product manager, I was always struck by how many customers came through who were the #1 manufacturer of toilet seats or plastic milk bottles or whatever in the United States.

On the other hand, a lot of decisions are taken on the spot. Really, an astonishing amount. Of course the higher the volume of the product is, and the harder it is to change, the more effort is put into decisions, and there's seemingly no upper limit to how much effort managers are willing to allocate.

Relevant xkcd: https://www.xkcd.com/1741/

I get this exact same feeling, a thousand fold when I'm in a supermarket. To think of the amount of effort it has taken to design, manufacture, package, market and transport all those products (edible or not) is a little overwhelming.

Not only relevant, but sure feels like the inspiration for the GP comment.

Coincidentally, I just watched a good movie called "Flash of Genius" on Netflix yesterday. It's a drama based on the true story of Robert Kearns, the inventor of the intermittent windshield wiper. Highly recommend it if you liked this article.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1054588/

I wish adaptive adaptive windshield wiping would become a standard feature, i.e. the frequency automatically adjusts to the amount of rain coming down.

Not complete without mentioning the https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clear_view_screen .

Wow, always wondered about that. Also sounds like one of those harebrained inventions from the early industrial age: "Tired of your windows getting dirty? Just rotate them at high speed and whoosh the dirt goes!"

reply


Same, I always thought they were signaling devices since they always appeared to be more reflective (probably has something to do with the rotation) than the windshield.

Much of the auto industry is based on buying components like these from one of small group of suppliers. Many are German or Japanese. It has the advantage of making it easier for new comers like Tesla: They can just buy things like wipers from the same companies as everyone else, and focus their engineering efforts on the unique parts.

This article talks about how critical the auto suppliers was to Tesla's formation: http://www.businessinsider.com/tesla-the-origin-story-2014-1...

Though, given Tesla is still one of the only new auto makers around, it still is imensly hard to compete against the established companies.

For reasons unknown to me, the wipers on US military trucks, like the M35, are air operated. They also have a handle you can use to operate them manually if the pneumatic system fails.

Many parts of trucks and buses are air operated. I have a small bus (converted to a little house-on-wheels) and air pressure is needed for the breaks to work, doors to stay closed etc etc. While I can understand why we use it for breaks, when it comes to wipers and doors I feel someone took the idea too far. Fixing any kind of pressure drop is a lot harder than wiring any electrical engine.

Yeah, I knew the brakes were pneumatic, but the wipers seemed like an odd choice...the system is bulky with air tubes all around to make it work. And, it's noisy. The military trucks are a little odd in that they are 24 volts instead of the usual 12. That would have perhaps limited off-the-shelf choices for electric wiper motors.

Aren't trucks 24V too? That should mean plenty of available off the shelf wiper motors... Unless they're too big?

I keep hoping someday I'll be fortunate enough to own a classic CJ or military Jeep with (only) hand-operated wipers mounted at the top of the windshield.

Doors, tops, windshield wiper motors...kids don't know how easy they have it these days.

edit: and I suspect the reason they're pneumatic is because they already have air-powered accessories, so that's one fewer motor to break down.

Something cool I saw recently was that Mercedes has a new wiper system where the water spray/jet system is built into the wipers. So the screen gets sprayed milliseconds before the blade wipes it away.

Also in Mercedes Benz wiper arms: the mono wiper: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HKGhKrQmK68

(The weather is too nice in this video, though, so you can't really see how much of the windscreen it manages to clean - however you can certainly see that it manages to trace out more of an ellipse than a circle.)

I had an old 1996 C class with one of these. It worked surprisingly well and never broke.

They're great but if that motor ever goes you will seriously regret it, big$ item and harder to replace than you'd think necessary.

Single wipers leave a huge blindspot of dirty windshield by the top corners where many other wipers wouldn't.

It was coo, but had drawbacks.

Actually, the Mercedes system extends the single wiper towards the corners as it rotates, making it more of a beveled square than semicircle area that is covered.

In fact, it extends farther out than a square form, making it into a bulging square, or something of the like.

We used to have Mercedeses when I was little and I always used to wonder why the inside wiping outline would be round and somewhat M-shaped.

You can kind-of see this in this wonderfully retro polish marketing video: https://youtu.be/XceslAEY2i0?t=69 (watch the lower end of the wiper blade for the outline of the water wiped away).

Did you ever find out? My guess is that while it looks like there is a fixed axis with variable extension, the axis of rotation itself is also moving from side to side.

Great find, thanks :) - couldn't find any good action shots when I was searching, and nothing that showed off that unusual outline (that I remembered from the Mercedes my family had when I was a boy).

That seems so obvious I wonder why it hasn't been done before. I suppose those wipers costs a bit more since it must include some kind of conducts for liquid and multiple hoses(?).

I think the Tesla Model X does this too. One major downside is needing the service center to replace the windshield wipers.

Since the advantage is minimal this overhead makes them generally more annoying than useful.

Because these windshield wipers get clogged all the time and most people at best just use water and windex which doesn't bode well for precision made spray nozzles.

They also tend to leave a mess at any point where you actually need to use the liquid e.g. when you are driving through sand/dirt or mud but then again most people won't drive their CLX through a swamp or a sandstorm.

> most people at best just use water and windex

Who does that? I've never heard of anyone doing that.

Myself and pretty much anyone I know, could be worse seen people use the shitty soap water buckets at gas stations to refill their wiper fluid...

Wiper fluid $2.84 / gal [0]

Windex $2.72 / L [1]

That is, Windex is roughly 4x as expensive.

Granted, you could be diluting the Windex, but it's already mostly water, and it doesn't have any freeze-proof guarantees to begin with, which wiper fluid does. I think you folks are doing this odd thing to entertain yourselves...

[0] https://www.walmart.com/ip/Rain-X-20F-2-In-1-All-Season-Wash...

[1] https://www.walmart.com/ip/Windex-Original-Glass-More-Cleane...

reply


It's just a nozzle integrated in the arm, not part of the wiper blade.

More parts. Fluid needs travel through flexible and/or hinged parts. Longer hose. Cannot spray fluid without wipe (a big deal in cold weather). Fluid in hoses can be blocked (again, ice) whereas parts in engine compartment are kept warmer. No overspray beyond wiped area. No cross-coverage by multiple sprays in case one becomes blocked. Can the tesla sprays be aimed/adjusted by hand?

It's one of the many tesla features i just shake my head about. It sounds cool but there is good reason the other billion cars on the road went with the simple solutions. Water and wipers are cheap. Dont mess with a good thing.

Jaguar had that in 2005 at least.

1986 XJ40 introduced it as far as I can tell. (Used to own an XJ40).

There is an interesting movie about the guy who invented the intermittent wiper mechanics called Flash of Genius.

I was planning to watch that tonight on Netflix.

http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1054588/

Isn't this stone age technology due for some twenty first century smarts? Teflon glass, anyone?

reply


Actually, you are right. A lot of work has gone into developing hydrophobic coatings for cars (windows and bodywork) however they tend to wear off very quickly and so have never taken off.

Take a look on YouTube, some fun videos of cars going through mud and it not sticking one bit.

Here's one: https://youtu.be/TtntUSP-UeM

Those coatings, like NeverWet, put down a surface with very tiny spikes. Water has too much surface tension to get down to the base of the spikes and adhere, so it falls off. The problem is that the spike structure is fragile and wears poorly. It's a cute novelty, but until somebody comes up with a tougher version, not very useful.

There is this stuff called "RainX"[1]. You apply it to your windshield and the rain beads off (hydrophobic). You can see really well even in heavy rain without wipers. (My dad used to use it on the family cars last century, and I still use it today).

It works great, though you have to reapply every few months when it wears off. And you can't apply it in the rain, so you have to remember ahead of time....

[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rain-X

Where is the stone age tech? Automotive glass is being constantly improved. Other than being clear and made of some amount of glass, todays windshield is an iphone compared to the telegraphs of 50 years ago. Today's glass no longer shatters, no longer distorts vision, rarely chips and is often even trusted to provide structural support in a crash.

