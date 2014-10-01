Sometimes I just sit back and wonder at what the designers or manufacturers of common things had to deal with.
Perhaps the shape of a mug handle was a point of contention between several people, or the thickness of your desk was the result of a compromise that came from a grueling 4 hour long meeting, or there is an engineer somewhere that is extremely proud of the weeks they spent designing an office chair wheel that won't suck up a cord, or the designer which worked several weekends in a row to completely redesign the shape of the base of a desk lamp so that the regulatory sticker could be placed on the back and not on the front.
It makes me feel better when I feel like I'm wasting time trying out different button shapes and sizes for a stupid menu somewhere deep in an app that nobody will ever really care about.
reply
(It fit onto one of the openings in the box-like compartment you can see in the left side of the unit http://www.hpaircraft.com/neon/100_2342a.JPG)
I didn't appreciate it then, but I find modern automobiles to be a minor miracle given how many components go into it and the level of detail that goes into designing each one, both individually and so that they all get nicely packaged together.
http://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Objectified
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1054588/
Though, given Tesla is still one of the only new auto makers around, it still is imensly hard to compete against the established companies.
Doors, tops, windshield wiper motors...kids don't know how easy they have it these days.
edit: and I suspect the reason they're pneumatic is because they already have air-powered accessories, so that's one fewer motor to break down.
(The weather is too nice in this video, though, so you can't really see how much of the windscreen it manages to clean - however you can certainly see that it manages to trace out more of an ellipse than a circle.)
It was coo, but had drawbacks.
We used to have Mercedeses when I was little and I always used to wonder why the inside wiping outline would be round and somewhat M-shaped.
You can kind-of see this in this wonderfully retro polish marketing video: https://youtu.be/XceslAEY2i0?t=69 (watch the lower end of the wiper blade for the outline of the water wiped away).
Since the advantage is minimal this overhead makes them generally more annoying than useful.
They also tend to leave a mess at any point where you actually need to use the liquid e.g. when you are driving through sand/dirt or mud but then again most people won't drive their CLX through a swamp or a sandstorm.
Who does that? I've never heard of anyone doing that.
Windex $2.72 / L [1]
That is, Windex is roughly 4x as expensive.
Granted, you could be diluting the Windex, but it's already mostly water, and it doesn't have any freeze-proof guarantees to begin with, which wiper fluid does. I think you folks are doing this odd thing to entertain yourselves...
[0] https://www.walmart.com/ip/Rain-X-20F-2-In-1-All-Season-Wash...
[1] https://www.walmart.com/ip/Windex-Original-Glass-More-Cleane...
It's one of the many tesla features i just shake my head about. It sounds cool but there is good reason the other billion cars on the road went with the simple solutions. Water and wipers are cheap. Dont mess with a good thing.
I was planning to watch that tonight on Netflix.
Take a look on YouTube, some fun videos of cars going through mud and it not sticking one bit.
Here's one:
https://youtu.be/TtntUSP-UeM
It works great, though you have to reapply every few months when it wears off. And you can't apply it in the rain, so you have to remember ahead of time....
[1]https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rain-X
Sometimes I just sit back and wonder at what the designers or manufacturers of common things had to deal with.
Perhaps the shape of a mug handle was a point of contention between several people, or the thickness of your desk was the result of a compromise that came from a grueling 4 hour long meeting, or there is an engineer somewhere that is extremely proud of the weeks they spent designing an office chair wheel that won't suck up a cord, or the designer which worked several weekends in a row to completely redesign the shape of the base of a desk lamp so that the regulatory sticker could be placed on the back and not on the front.
It makes me feel better when I feel like I'm wasting time trying out different button shapes and sizes for a stupid menu somewhere deep in an app that nobody will ever really care about.
reply