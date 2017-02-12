Agriculture can't just un-commodify itself. A large portion of agricultural output is always going to be commodity-market goods. Even on a local scale, this lends to price volatility. Global prices will always have an effect, but even if they didn't farming would still be risky.
Also..if we are to prepare to colonize space or think about creating closed loop living systems, we will have to start thinking about those models anyways.
so far, I have had a strong impression agriculture is not doing well there.
My impression is based purely on surprisingly bad food served in all-inclusive Cuban hotels. Normally, all-inclusive hotel food should attract tourists not scare them away. Even local fruits are not good/ripe not mentioning main dishes - it's not sophisticated and more on repetitive side.
we might end up in the same situation as Cuba...without the ability to import food or have unfettered access to resources and fossil fuel and cheap energy. Not to mention unrealistic demand for food and not enough human labour force or expertise. What then?
We have to automate agriculture. But modern automation should veer in a slightly different direction to minimize and mitigate invisible environmental damage. But we have to do
It's a little bit of bizarro world right now re how we tackle our problems. Somehow the solutions to ag problems only seems to compound it higher.
What got me thinking about Cuba: http://theconversation.com/cubas-sustainable-agriculture-at-...
I must stress that..I do not think we must follow cuba's footsteps but we must study it as a cautionary tale but with a smattering of hope and use our existing system in an advantageous way.