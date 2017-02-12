Hacker News
Brwanjeya – Mills Games Online
(
play.google.com
)
1 point
by
pixelwifi
on Feb 12, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
pixelwifi
on Feb 12, 2017
If you love board games like mills, you'll adore our board game of the week Brwanjeya. We reviewed this ultra-fun game few days ago, and we are still playing it. It is a well executed Mills game and Nine Men's Morris game can be played in single, 2 player and multiplayer online. You can easily play it on your local network and via internet.
