Brwanjeya – Mills Games Online (play.google.com)
1 point by pixelwifi on Feb 12, 2017



If you love board games like mills, you'll adore our board game of the week Brwanjeya. We reviewed this ultra-fun game few days ago, and we are still playing it. It is a well executed Mills game and Nine Men's Morris game can be played in single, 2 player and multiplayer online. You can easily play it on your local network and via internet.




